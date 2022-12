Texas-Related TV Shows To Put on Your Radar in 2023

The film box office in 2022 was dominated byand, but prestige television programming offered much more diversity in terms of genre options. Whether you were enjoying the enthralling spectacle of, the sordid melodrama of, the inspiring origin story ofor all of the royals scandals with, you certainly had much to choose from. While favorites likeandaired their final installments, we got a ton of great new shows that hooked us, withandbecoming instant favorites.The coming year isn’t going to be any different; in fact, it could be even bigger. We’ll definitely be getting more, more, more, more, moreand more. If the last few years haven’t demonstrated it, 2023 should serve as definite proof that the North Texas area is a creative goldmine for onscreen talent, storytellers and film locations. While Hollywood seems to be running out of ideas and simply coasting on franchises and established properties, we’re getting a spark of hope from some of Texas’ most enduring favorites.It’s not going to be a cheap year for streaming subscriptions. Fees continue to climb, and though you’d find more than enough to watch on Netflix alone, you’ve also got HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Disney+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ constantly churning out new content. Then again, you could also spend your time watchingreruns. No one’s judging. If you’re looking to sort through all the stuff out there, here are some of our picks for the Texas-related shows you’ll want to see next year.This year, we got one version of the Candy Montgomery scandal that dominated Texas headlines with Melanie Lynskey in, but that one hasn’t quite given us all the sordid details of the true crime story yet. HBO’sstars Elizabeth Olsen as Montogomery who killed Betty Gore, the wife of her lover, with an ax. Dallas favorite Jesse Plemons plays Allan Gore. Expectations are high for this one, as television legend David E. Kelley has penned the script for this fact-based series that was shot throughout Texas.If you’re sick of all the superhero stories floating around out there (no pun intended) with a similar good-guy premise, thenshould certainly give you an alternative to the worship of caped crusaders. In the last three seasons,has basically depicted its superhero characters like celebrities; they can do whatever they want without ever facing consequences. Two Texas actors star as some of the most despicable characters, with Chace Crawford as the Aquaman stand-in “The Deep” and Jensen Ackles as the superpowered World War II veteran “Soldier Boy.”Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, and there will certainly be more than a few projects centered on the conspiracy-laden theories surrounding the case. One project that we hope can give us a little more insight is, a documentary series from promising filmmaker Ashton Gleckman on the events that led up to that fateful day.Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have produced powerful tributes to World War II veterans with Sand, and they’re bringing a new chapter to this story with, an Apple TV+ series about an Eighth Air Force bomber's last mission. Several real Texas veterans make up the leading cast of characters, which includesstar Austin Butler.There are a lot of Marvel shows to sort through, but we promiseis worth your time. The heartwarmingly weird exploration of the God of Mischief is surprisingly one of the more thought-provoking spinoff shows of the Marvel universe, and it features some of the strongest LGBTQ representation from Marvel. Two Texas actors are returning for Season 2. Owen Wilson is back as the grimacing time cop Mobius M. Mobius, and Jonathan Majors returns as the new “big bad” Kang the Conqueror (whom we’ll get a taste of in February with).When we talked to Dallas filmmaker David Lowery about his stunning work on, he had just been on the set of his next fairy tale epic.is a reimagining of the classic story with what is sure to be a delightful performance from Jude Law as Captain Hook. The film will exclusively be streamed without a theatrical release and will hopefully debut on Disney+ within the first half of the year.After years of speculation, Texas writer Mike Judge finally returned to his two most lovable idiots (and confirmed Dallasites ) with the sequel film. More lunacy from the wacky duo is confirmed, as the series returns for more installments on Paramount+.Known for his feats with the Lakers and Celtics, legendary NBA figure Bill Sharman is from Abilene. We’ll be seeing more of his impact on the most powerful basketball dynasty in history in the highly anticipated second season ofHave you gotten enough ofyet? There are several new spinoffs planned for the future, but we have our eye on, which examines the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas in the present day. It’s only fitting, considering series writer and creator Taylor Sheridan is a native.One of our favorite Dallas actors is returning for another interesting project this year with. This animated series brings to life one of the most critically acclaimed comic book runs of the past two decades, and we love seeing an idiosyncratic performer like Wilson get another juicy role.