Texas-Related TV Shows To Put on Your Radar in 2023

The film box office in 2022 was dominated by Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water, but prestige television programming offered much more diversity in terms of genre options. Whether you were enjoying the enthralling spectacle of Stranger Things, the sordid melodrama of House of the Dragon, the inspiring origin story of Andor or all of the royals scandals with The Crown, you certainly had much to choose from. While favorites like Ozark and Peaky Blinders aired their final installments, we got a ton of great new shows that hooked us, with Winning Time, The English, Irma Vep and The Gilded Age becoming instant favorites.
The coming year isn’t going to be any different; in fact, it could be even bigger. We’ll definitely be getting more Succession, more The Mandalorian, more Loki, more Barry, more True Detective and more The Boys. If the last few years haven’t demonstrated it, 2023 should serve as definite proof that the North Texas area is a creative goldmine for onscreen talent, storytellers and film locations. While Hollywood seems to be running out of ideas and simply coasting on franchises and established properties, we’re getting a spark of hope from some of Texas’ most enduring favorites.
It’s not going to be a cheap year for streaming subscriptions. Fees continue to climb, and though you’d find more than enough to watch on Netflix alone, you’ve also got HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Disney+, Peacock, and Apple TV+ constantly churning out new content. Then again, you could also spend your time watching Friends reruns. No one’s judging. If you’re looking to sort through all the stuff out there, here are some of our picks for the Texas-related shows you’ll want to see next year.
Love and Death Brings a Classic Texas Crime Story to the Screen
This year, we got one version of the Candy Montgomery scandal that dominated Texas headlines with Melanie Lynskey in Candy, but that one hasn’t quite given us all the sordid details of the true crime story yet. HBO’s Love and Death stars Elizabeth Olsen as Montogomery who killed Betty Gore, the wife of her lover, with an ax. Dallas favorite Jesse Plemons plays Allan Gore. Expectations are high for this one, as television legend David E. Kelley has penned the script for this fact-based series that was shot throughout Texas.
Jensen Ackles and Chace Crawford Return For More Mayhem on The Boys
If you’re sick of all the superhero stories floating around out there (no pun intended) with a similar good-guy premise, then The Boys should certainly give you an alternative to the worship of caped crusaders. In the last three seasons, The Boys has basically depicted its superhero characters like celebrities; they can do whatever they want without ever facing consequences. Two Texas actors star as some of the most despicable characters, with Chace Crawford as the Aquaman stand-in “The Deep” and Jensen Ackles as the superpowered World War II veteran “Soldier Boy.”
A New Documentary Series Is Bringing a Dark Day in Texas to Life
Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in Dallas, and there will certainly be more than a few projects centered on the conspiracy-laden theories surrounding the case. One project that we hope can give us a little more insight is Kennedy, a documentary series from promising filmmaker Ashton Gleckman on the events that led up to that fateful day.
Real Texas Heroes Are Part of Masters of the Air
Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks have produced powerful tributes to World War II veterans with Saving Private Ryan, Band of Brothers and The Pacific, and they’re bringing a new chapter to this story with Masters of the Air, an Apple TV+ series about an Eighth Air Force bomber's last mission. Several real Texas veterans make up the leading cast of characters, which includes Elvis star Austin Butler.
Owen Wilson and Jonathan Majors Return For More Madness in Loki
There are a lot of Marvel shows to sort through, but we promise Loki is worth your time. The heartwarmingly weird exploration of the God of Mischief is surprisingly one of the more thought-provoking spinoff shows of the Marvel universe, and it features some of the strongest LGBTQ representation from Marvel. Two Texas actors are returning for Season 2. Owen Wilson is back as the grimacing time cop Mobius M. Mobius, and Jonathan Majors returns as the new “big bad” Kang the Conqueror (whom we’ll get a taste of in February with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania).
Dallas Filmmaker David Lowery Brings a New Spin on Peter Pan & Wendy
When we talked to Dallas filmmaker David Lowery about his stunning work on The Green Knight, he had just been on the set of his next fairy tale epic. Peter Pan & Wendy is a reimagining of the classic story with what is sure to be a delightful performance from Jude Law as Captain Hook. The film will exclusively be streamed without a theatrical release and will hopefully debut on Disney+ within the first half of the year.
Mike Judge Is Finally Giving Us More Beavis & Butthead
After years of speculation, Texas writer Mike Judge finally returned to his two most lovable idiots (and confirmed Dallasites) with the sequel film Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe. More lunacy from the wacky duo is confirmed, as the series returns for more installments on Paramount+.
Bill Sharman’s Shadow Lives on in Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
Known for his feats with the Lakers and Celtics, legendary NBA figure Bill Sharman is from Abilene. We’ll be seeing more of his impact on the most powerful basketball dynasty in history in the highly anticipated second season of Winning Time.
There’s Going To Be Much, Much More Yellowstone
Have you gotten enough of Yellowstone yet? There are several new spinoffs planned for the future, but we have our eye on 6666, which examines the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas in the present day. It’s only fitting, considering series writer and creator Taylor Sheridan is a native.
Luke Wilson Has a New Project With New-Gen
One of our favorite Dallas actors is returning for another interesting project this year with New-Gen. This animated series brings to life one of the most critically acclaimed comic book runs of the past two decades, and we love seeing an idiosyncratic performer like Wilson get another juicy role.