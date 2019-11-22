Where to Hide From Your Family This Thanksgiving

Every Turkey Day comes with a side of family beef. Hide from your relatives at these Dallas places.

Look, we get it. Going home for Thanksgiving is nice and all. However, there’s only so much of your family you can take. I mean, who wants to listen to uncle Cletus praise Trump for hours at a time? And believe me, there’s not enough alcohol in the world to make sitting through aunt Cheryl's rant about how aunt Susan can’t keep a man worth the visit. Luckily, there are plenty of events taking place in DFW on Thanksgiving Day. If you need to make a fast break, don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Deck the Hall Street

6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Fiction Coffee

Free-ish

Shop a Christmas themed pop-up at your favorite coffee shop. Enjoy custom holiday coffees, tidings of comfort and joy, Elf quotes and all kinds of Christmas magic.

YMCA Turkey Trot

9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Downtown Dallas – Begins at Dallas City Hall

$41

OK, so you’re probably dreading the idea of running a 5K on Thanksgiving morning. But certainly it feeds into the instinct of wanting to run five kilometers away from your family. Register here.

Vegan Thursday

11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Blatt Beer Table

Free-ish

If you’re straight up just not feeling the turkey and the fixings, Blatt Beer Table has plenty of plant-based options for you. Enjoy $1 off the root burger and the vegan currywurst dog. Plus, a fine selection of beers on tap.

Trappin’ Thanksgiving

11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Black Swan Yoga Lovers

Free (Donation suggested)

Who doesn’t love trap music? It certainly beats being “trapped” with your family, am I right? OK, that was a bad dad joke, but imagine how many more you’d have to suffer through if you didn’t plan your escape now. Align your chakras to Gucci Mane, Cardi B and more. Register here.

Thanksgiving Cowboys Watch Party

3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

Flying Saucer Addison

Free-ish

Wash down that Thanksgiving turkey with some ice cold beers. Celebrate Sierra Nevada Danksgiving with some $8 DFW crowlers to go, plus, party it up for Boulevard’s 30th annniversary release.

The GretchYo Show/Whippersnapper Open Mic

7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

The Whippersnapper

Free-ish

We can all use a laugh after sitting through Thanksgiving dinner with our families. Come to Whippersnapper for an open mic night. Plus, vent out your family frustrations in a 5- to 7-minute-set. Spots are limited, so be sure to arrive early and sign up.

Geeks Who Drink at City Tavern

8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28

City Tavern

Free

Test your knowledge on history, science, culture and more. After arguing with your insipid Trump-supporting uncle, it’ll be nice to remind yourself that you still have some brain cells left. Plus, enjoy $4 pints.