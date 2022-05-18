The Best Things to Do Around Dallas, May 18-23

Wednesday, May 18Hannah Gadsby at the Majestic Theatre
Comedy needed someone like Hannah Gadsby to come along and give it a perspective that wasn't dripping with cynicism and self loathing. She's won a number of honors for her work, including the prestigious Peabody Award in 2018. Now the groundbreaking stand-up and star of the Emmy winning Netflix special Nanette is on tour with her latest Body of Work show, which she'll perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, at The Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Tickets are $60-$113 and can be purchased online or at the box office.
Hasan Minhaj in Conversation at the Winspear Opera House
Is it Peabody Winning Comedians Day in Dallas or something? The former Daily Show correspondent and host of Netflix's Patriot Act won two Peabody for his satirical TV shows and stand-up. He's also producing and writing his first feature film, For the Culture, for Amazon Studios and creating a new one man show, The King's Jester, with all new stories about these hyper political times. He'll perform at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $49.50-$99.50 and can be purchased online at tickets.attpac.org.
Thursday, May 19FearLess Stories at Opening Bell Coffee
Everyone has a story to tell. Share yours with a crowd of total strangers and show them what life is like through someone else's side at FearLess Stories, a free storytelling open mic show that happens every third Thursday of the month at Opening Bell Coffee, 1409 Botham Jean Blvd. Attendance is free. Storytellers must submit their stories to be considered for the show by sending an email to [email protected] or submitting a submission form here.
Friday, May 20
An Evening with Neil Gaiman at the Winspear Opera House
One of modern literature's most celebrated authors and storytellers will let you pick his brain at a special live event at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. The author of acclaimed fantasy novels American Gods and Smoke and Mirrors as well as the groundbreaking, Eisner winning graphic novel Sandman has a lot to say about the American psyche and the art of writing, and you'll be able to hear and ask him about anything starting at 8 p.m. Friday, May 20. Tickets are between $29.50-$89.50 and can be purchased online.
Men Next Door Uncovered at 1851 Club
Hey, ladies! Are you tired of watching Magic Mike and wish you were a little closer to the action? Well, Joe Manganiello himself might not be taking a twirl on the pole until he gets an even bigger paycheck to do a third movie, but there's a show that could be just as good. The Men Next Door Uncovered: A Magic Mike Experience show will take place at the 1851 Club, 931 W. Division St., Arlington. This traveling strip show offers two hours of hot guys in a fully choreographed show that'll make you forget Manganiello even exists. Guests must be 21 years or older. Tickets are $25 each of $125 for a pack of six and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.
Saturday, May 21
Long before the rise of the Dallas comedy scene, the dark suit sporting comedians of the Four Day Weekend sketch and improv troupe performed their signature act at open mics and any available space around Dallas that would have them. Since then, they've built two theaters, one in Fort Worth and one in Dallas, where they perform their improvised scenes and songs based on audience suggestions at sold-out shows every weekend. This weekend marks their 25th anniversary as one of the Dallas' most popular comedy troupes with a special show offering some of the theater's regulars and old favorites. The Dallas show happens at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Four Day Weekend theater, 5601 Sears St. in Lowest Greenville. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the theater or online.
Stranger Things Store at Grapevine Mills
Take a trip to the Upside Down and back with this unique, limited edition shopping experience in the Grapevine Mills mall, 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, Grapevine. This traveling, official store of the popular Netflix series re-creates iconic scenes and will even bring guests face to face with a live Demogorgon. The official opening starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21. Admission is free but guests must RSVP for a spot at the store's website.
Sunday, May 22
Are you tired of watching NASCAR races from the confines of your couch? Then put on some pants, leave your house and head over to Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, on Sunday, May 22, for the annual NASCAR All-Star Race, a 125-lap showdown featuring some of the biggest names in stock car racing. The race starts at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 22. Tickets are $95-$120 per person. Children 12 years and younger get in for $10. Tickets can purchased online through Ticketmaster.
Monday, May 23Kids Club: The Iron Giant at Alamo Drafthouse Richardson and Lake Highlands
You've never really seen the animated classic The Iron Giant if you haven't seen it on the big screen. The story of a boy and his giant robot buddy only feels worth watching if you can see the giant robot voiced by Vin Diesel towering over you in a movie theater. The Alamo Drafthouse will give you a chance with its Kids Club screening of The Iron Giant at 12:05 pm at its Richardson theater located at 100 S. Central Expressway and at 3:20 p.m. at its Lake Highlands theater, 6770 Abrams Road, both on Monday, May 23. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the theater or online.
Tuesday, May 24From Gang Leader to Worldwide Activist: A Night with Antong Lucky at The Wild Detectives
How does a man of violence become a man of peace in the course of a lifetime? Author and motivational storyteller Antong Lucky can answer that question. He founded and lead the Dallas Bloods and changed the direction of his actions and life during and following his incarceration. He's written about his experience from a life of crime to a life of peace in his first book, A Redemptive Path Forward: From Incarceration to a Life of Activism, and will talk about it in a special Q&A with Good Morning Texas host Hannah Davis. Lucky's live Q&A starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at The Wild Detectives bookstore, 314 W. Eighth St. Admission is free, but guests must RSVP online at Eventbrite.