Where to Celebrate the Fourth of July in North Texas

Independence Day fireworks will be on display all over DFW this week. Get into the patriotic spirit with one of these events.

This Sunday is the Fourth of July. And while it’s fun and stuff to celebrate independence, honor our forefathers and toast that illustrious document stating that “all men are created equal,” we know that you know we are gathered here together this Independence Day to indulge our pyromania and (probably permanently) damage our livers.

Next year’s Fourth promises to be much more exciting since Texas’ new “constitutional carry” laws effective Sept. 1, will allow us to play the game called “Is it a firework or is it a gunshot?” As it stands, you’ll have to make do with one of the events we’ve listed below.

Addison Kaboom Town

July 3, 5-10 p.m.

Kaboom Town, Addison’s annual Independence Day celebration, is back this year, bigger than ever. A 7:30 p.m. flyover and 9:30 p.m. fireworks show are on the docket. Tickets to the watch party at Addison Circle Park are already sold out. However, if you purchase a Kaboom Town hotel package — starting at $89 — you get not only six tickets and a hotel room, but also a commemorative blanket. Pretty nifty. You can also go to a watch party at one of Addison’s many restaurants and bars, such as 9FortyFive Kitchen, Ida Claire, Vidorra or Stirr.

Grapevine's 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza

July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Grapevine’s annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza is full steam ahead. Car parks around Lake Grapevine act as suggested viewing spots; most of them cost $20 to enter and none of them allow re-entry. Event organizers also suggest that, in order to enjoy the show to the max, you download their diverse SoundCloud soundtrack, which features country music, Katy Perry and hymns to America.

Family Field Day at Globe Life Field

July 3, 4-9 p.m.

The Texas Rangers high-key suck this year. But don’t let that stop you from celebrating America by going to Family Field Day at Globe Life Field to experience America’s sport. You can take a self-guided tour of the newish ballpark, test your strength against a pitching radar, run the bases, bat Wiffle balls and do all the other things one does at a baseball stadium — as well as watch the Rangers battle the Seattle Mariners. After the game, you get early-access parking to see the Arlington fireworks show.

Star Spangled Block Party With Metalachi

July 3, 4 p.m.-12 a.m.

Taqueria La Ventana (at 1611 McKinney Ave.) is hosting a 21-and-up block party this Saturday featuring Metalachi, the — admittedly self-described but probably actually — only heavy metal mariachi band in the entire world. With live music, $5 margs, $2 tacos and only a $5 cover, it’s bound to be a good time.

Grand Prairie's Lone Stars and Stripes

July 4, 3-9 p.m.

If betting and animal, uh, entertainment, are your things, head out to Grand Prarie for the Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park. There will be horse races, airbrush tattoo artists, obstacle courses, pony rides and petting zoos. And, of course, fireworks.

Red, White & Boots in Fort Worth

July 2-July 4

If you're looking for patriotism-themed rodeos seasoned with extra patriotism, then this is your move for Independence Day weekend. At the Cowtown Coliseum, you can enjoy barrel racing, bull riding, bucking bronco riding and all other sorts of lassoing, hooping, hollering, yeeing and hawing. There will also be lawn games and live music.

Old-Fashioned Fourth

July 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year, Dallas Heritage Village’s Old-Fashioned Fourth event is raising money for Vogel Alcove, a care center for homeless children. The event will feature a kids parade as always, as well as barbecue and shaved ice.

July 4th After Party

July 4, 10 p.m.-July 5, 2 a.m.

Waterproof, the Statler’s rooftop bar, is hosting acclaimed DJ Sebastian Ledher alongside Technorotica artists St. Michael, Stetra and Chrs Roze for an afternoon and evening of groove and techno. But if that’s not enough house music — or if daylight and house music aren’t your preferred combination — be sure to head to the July 4th After Party at the Clover Club (for $15), where Technoritica artist Jejune will be playing alongside House of Frequency co-founders C.B. Smoove and IAMYU.