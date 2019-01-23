There's a Lottery To Win Cheap Dallas Book of Mormon Tickets

An upcoming Dallas ticket lottery means that some can watch The Book of Mormon while hanging onto a bigger chunk of their cash.

Ticket prices at The Music Hall at Fair Park run the gamut from $46 to hundreds, and even thousands, of dollars. But the lottery will allow a limited number of people, who are willing to take a chance on snagging cheaper seats, to buy up to two tickets for $25 each.

The musical comedy, which has won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, begins the Dallas leg of its national tour Jan. 29 at Fair Park and runs through Feb. 3.

“The wildly popular lottery for the Broadway production has attracted as many as 800 entries at some performances,” says the show’s press release, which goes on to say that The Book of Mormon’s producers are pleased to offer the low-priced lotto seats at every city on the national tour.

But there are a few rules. And the good news is they’re fairly simple.

People can start placing their lottery ticket entries at the box office two and a half hours before each performance. Along with printing their name, each person also must write the number of tickets they want to purchase (either one or two) on a card that will be provided. Only one lotto ticket entry is allowed per person, according to the release. So any duplicate entries will be ousted. Names will be drawn randomly two hours before curtain, and winners must be present at the time of the drawing. In addition, winners of the ticket lottery will need to have valid identification. The $25 seats are limited to two per winner and subject to availability.

The Book of Mormon, which has been called “Heaven on Broadway” by The New York Times, features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.

“Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series South Park,” according to the release. “Tony Award-winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy Avenue Q.”

But is standing in line two hours before showtime, perhaps every day, clutching 25 bucks and a sliver of hope worth it?

Maybe.

“Won the ticket lotto for Book of Mormon Portland,” posted Chris Jones on Facebook during last year’s tour. “Got a front row seat to a sold out show!”