The Dallas Observer Is Looking for a Social Media Intern

The Dallas Observer is hiring a social media intern to produce and post original content for our social media channels. We’re (absolutely) not looking for the next Addison Rae (hell no), but yours will be the online face of the company, so a friendly one will work just fine.
We’re looking for someone with a strong presence to produce and promote content in line with the Observer’s to complement our coverage.
The likely candidate has prior experience with establishing and building a following, is adept at creating relevant and engaging content, and is able to identify and contribute to social media trends. The ideal candidate will also have a background in journalism or marketing, keep up with local arts, music, events and businesses and have authoritative opinions on who actually has the best late-night tacos.
Send your résumé, cover letter (or even better, a short video essay) and links to your personal or professional social media channels to music and culture editor Eva Raggio. But no DM follow-ups, please — we're looking for someone who knows how to keep good social media etiquette.