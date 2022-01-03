Support Us

Dallas' independent source of
local news and culture

Arts & Culture News

The Dallas Observer Is Looking for a Social Media Intern

January 3, 2022 4:00AM

Are you the next big thing on TikTok? You could be if you work for us.
Are you the next big thing on TikTok? You could be if you work for us. Aaron Weiss/Unsplash
If you spend your days perfecting your TikTok videos, maybe it’s time to get paid in more than just “likes.” Instead of waiting to accrue enough followers that your job consists of pushing content that legally requires the addition of the word “#ad,” come work for us and earn actual, tangible wages and build your real-life résumé by adding a solid bit of experience.

The Dallas Observer is hiring a social media intern to produce and post original content for our social media channels. We’re (absolutely) not looking for the next Addison Rae (hell no), but yours will be the online face of the company, so a friendly one will work just fine.

We’re looking for someone with a strong presence to produce and promote content in line with the Observer’s to complement our coverage.

The likely candidate has prior experience with establishing and building a following, is adept at creating relevant and engaging content, and is able to identify and contribute to social media trends. The ideal candidate will also have a background in journalism or marketing, keep up with local arts, music, events and businesses and have authoritative opinions on who actually has the best late-night tacos.

Related Stories

I support

Dallas Observer
Dallas Observer
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.
Support Us


Send your résumé, cover letter (or even better, a short video essay) and links to your personal or professional social media channels to music and culture editor Eva Raggio. But no DM follow-ups, please — we're looking for someone who knows how to keep good social media etiquette.
KEEP THE DALLAS OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Eva Raggio is the Dallas Observer's music and arts editor, a job she took after several years of writing about local culture and music for the paper. Eva supports the arts by rarely asking to be put on "the list" and always replies to emails, unless the word "pimp" makes up part of the artist's name.
Contact: Eva Raggio

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation