AT&T Performing Announces Fourth Season of The Elevator Project

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has plenty of space. Its website says it is the “largest contiguous arts district in the United States.” It includes the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House, Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre, Annette Strauss Square, and Elaine D. and Charles A. Sammons Park. In 2014, the nonprofit center noticed that a rehearsal space in the Wyly Theatre known as The Studio was often empty.

What do you do with an empty theater? David Denson, creator and producer of what is now known as The Elevator Project, decided to put out a call to local arts organizations to see if they would like to perform there. The response was overwhelming, and The Elevator Project was born. In that first year, near sell-out crowds bought tickets and rode the elevator that inspired the project’s name to the formerly empty space to see performances by fledgling arts groups.

The Elevator Project showcases some of the best artists that you have never heard of. With performances featuring flamenco, classical Indian dance and Afro-beat and plays about pastry making and sex education, the schedule will fill several venues in the Dallas Arts District with unique experiences. For the 2018-19 season, a peer review committee chose eight productions from 39 applications across a variety of genres.