The Endorphin Factory Lets You Pursue Happiness by Demolishing Rooms

The Grand Prairie space allows you to find happiness by demolishing rooms. Hey, at least it's not your ex's room. Or car.

Sometimes when you're stressed, a 20-minute mediation session or power-drinking night out will just not cut it. Nowadays, power-drinking nights out are depressing nights in with a “safe” number of friends while you practice social distancing and talk about how much of a dumpster fire 2020 has been.

According to the American Psychological Association, chronic stress is linked to six leading causes of death: heart disease, cancer, lung ailments, accidents, cirrhosis of the liver and suicide. And more than 75% of all doctor visits are for stress-related ailments and complaints.

In short: stress kills. So helping people find creative ways to relieve their stress is why Darryl Williams and his fiancée opened the Endorphin Factory in Grand Prairie.

“Initially we wanted to be both a play site and a resource for people to maintain good mental health and wellness, but doing that by expressing it through play,” Williams says. “What we forget to do as we continue to get older is we forget to play.”

The Endorphin Factory has stress-relieving activities like archery and axe-throwing targets, but their two demolition rooms make for the perfect remedy after a bad breakup. The cost of these activities ranges from $25 to $45 per person. The rooms are complete with a built-in high-angle camera for guests to take home their footage, and Google Assistant, so they can hear whatever music they like while they smash things.

There is a fine line between anger and stress and some scientists believe demolition rooms or rage rooms could be counterproductive at times. But Williams says the experience is more about helping guests get those emotions out and then helping the people that want professional help find it.

“Nobody knows where to go to find good mental health and wellness professionals who care about the issues you have,” Williams says. “We drive to build a community around mental wellness and upkeep, that is expressed through unique activities and experiences. We aim to do much more than just be another "[entertainment facility.]”

Williams says the coupole used to spend their weekends doing some of the same activities they offer now just for fun. Naturally, the activities were stress-relievers, but even when they went to their first rage room in California they did not go in a rage. It was more of a digital date night for them.

“The funny thing is, we initially did it just to be silly and film something for our YouTube channel,” Williams says. “It turned out to be much more than that.”

Williams said he found his purpose with the Endorphin Factory. He believes that as humans we are here to help other people and by doing so we can help drive the civilization in the right direction. No matter how old, Williams wants to encourage people to get up and play. Do not give up that childish energy because it never truly leaves us.

“We stand behind mostly all forms of physical activity to relieve stress and hope we encourage people to get out and try unique things.”