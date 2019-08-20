Dallas Mavericks Now Accept Bitcoin for Tickets and Merch Purchases

The Mavs want all your money. Even if it's digital.

This season, the Dallas Mavericks embrace the future.

As announced last Tuesday via an official press release, the Mavs will become the second NBA team to accept the new-age cryptocurrency known as Bitcoin as a form of payment for all Mavericks products.

Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer cryptocurrency network without the need for intermediaries. Today, one bitcoin is equivalent to $10,683 United States dollars. Created by Stephen Pair in 2011, BitPay is the largest payment processor in the world for Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Pair, who's 57, spoke on the famed Mavericks team accepting BitPay in a statement: “The Dallas Mavericks have been an outspoken advocate for Bitcoin, opening up opportunities for the team as it starts to accept Bitcoin for ticket sales and merchandise.”

"We want our fans who would like to pay with Bitcoin the opportunity to do so. BitPay allows our global fans to seamlessly make purchases with the Mavs." — Mark Cuban

In the press release, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban says he wants fans to have the accessibility to purchase Mavericks merch with cryptocurrency, stating, “We want our fans who would like to pay with Bitcoin the opportunity to do so. BitPay allows our global fans to seamlessly make purchases with the Mavs.”

Fans may use Bitcoin and BitPay globally to purchase Dallas Mavericks tickets and merchandise now. MFFLs members can make ticket purchases by calling 214-658-6287 and make merchandise purchases at the official Dallas Mavericks shop.

During the offseason, the Mavs saw the departure of 21-season veteran Dirk Nowitzki to retirement and the addition of center Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis sat out the 2018-19 season because of an ACL injury after being traded to the Mavericks by the New York Knicks in January 2019. Expect Porzingis to stick around for a while, as the tallest player in the NBA (7-foot-3) has signed a renewed contract with the Mavericks on a five-year maximum of $158 million.

The Mavericks' 2019-20 NBA season tips off on Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards at American Airlines Center.