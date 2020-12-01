'Am I In Middle School Again?' Watch the Trailer for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas

Just in time to make your holidays great, the women of The Real Housewives of Dallas are back and drunker than ever!

Bravo dropped the trailer for the fifth season vof RHOD on Monday and introduced new Housewife Tiffany Moon. She's already asking the hard-hitting questions, such as: "Am I in middle school again?"

Probably! It's Bravo!

The women filmed season 5 during the coronavirus pandemic even though Texas has never gotten cases under control. Don't worry, though. They've all taken it "very seriously," Housewife D'Andra Simmons says in the trailer. Housewife Stephanie Hollman adds that "everyone wears a mask." (No one in the trailer is seen wearing a mask — only face shields getting in the way of shot-drinking — throughout its two-minute duration.)

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free. Support Us

There are no masks, but there are tears, a lot of drinking and, weirdly and metaphorically, a lot of snakes.

"This world really could be coming to an end," Housewife Brandi Redmond says at the end of the trailer.

Hopefully!

Season 5 premieres at 8 p.m. Jan. 5 on Bravo.