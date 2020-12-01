 
Support Us

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

^
Keep Dallas Observer Free
Support Us
4
| Film and TV |

'Am I In Middle School Again?' Watch the Trailer for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Dallas

Paige Skinner | December 1, 2020 | 4:00am
Introducing new Housewife, Tiffany Moon.
Introducing new Housewife, Tiffany Moon.
Jonathan Zizzo/Bravo
AA

Just in time to make your holidays great, the women of The Real Housewives of Dallas are back and drunker than ever!

Bravo dropped the trailer for the fifth season vof RHOD on Monday and introduced new Housewife Tiffany Moon. She's already asking the hard-hitting questions, such as: "Am I in middle school again?"

Related Stories

Probably! It's Bravo!

The women filmed season 5 during the coronavirus pandemic even though Texas has never gotten cases under control. Don't worry, though. They've all taken it "very seriously," Housewife D'Andra Simmons says in the trailer. Housewife Stephanie Hollman adds that "everyone wears a mask." (No one in the trailer is seen wearing a mask — only face shields getting in the way of shot-drinking — throughout its two-minute duration.)

I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Dallas and help keep the future of Dallas Observer free.

Support Us

There are no masks, but there are tears, a lot of drinking and, weirdly and metaphorically, a lot of snakes.

"This world really could be coming to an end," Housewife Brandi Redmond says at the end of the trailer.

Hopefully!

Season 5 premieres at 8 p.m. Jan. 5 on Bravo.

Keep the Dallas Observer Free... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Dallas with no paywalls.

 
Paige Skinner has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.