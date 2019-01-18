Radio City Rockettes Will Host an Audition in Dallas This Weekend

Since 2001, the Radio City Rockettes have hosted the Rockettes Summer Intensive, a weeklong camp at which dancers get to train like Rockettes in the same space where the Rockettes rehearse for their annual Christmas Spectacular.

In those 18 years, 75 women have been hired as full-time Rockettes after completing the Summer Intensive. Jacie Scott is one of those women.

Scott, who was a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from 2012 to '16, auditioned for the Rockettes in 2016 and 2017, and in 2017, she was asked to attend the Summer Intensive.

She says she wasn't even sure if she had what it took to be a Rockette, because although the Rockettes are based in ballet, tap and jazz, Scott took a slightly different route with her dance journey, performing in pom and other styles.

Jacie Scott courtesy MSG

She attended the Rockettes Summer Intensive program, where she trained like a Rockette from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with seminars in the evening, every day for a week. At the end of the week, there was a showcase and three women were offered a contract to be a full-time Rockette. Scott was one of them.

"I went in thinking I'm here to learn," Scott says. "I didn't think I was going to get a job at the end."

Scott says becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader helped her in the Rockettes audition process. To become a DCC, women attend training camp for an entire summer, with the directors cutting women from the camp as they go. Scott says while the Rockettes audition process wasn't as long, it was as grueling.

On Sunday, Jan. 20 at Dallas Black Dance Theater, 2700 Ann Williams Way, the Rockettes are inviting women trained in all styles of dance to audition for the Summer Intensive, that weeklong camp that helped Scott nab the job as a Rockette. Dancers must be 15 years old and while the audition is free, you must register beforehand.

Scott says dancers will learn what it takes to be a Rockette and will train in the Rockettes' famous precision-based dance style.