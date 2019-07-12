The Try Guys Say Their New Live Show is a ‘Big Try for Us’

The Try Guys have tried a lot of insane things in their highly popular BuzzFeed and YouTube series, such as simulating pregnancy pains, wearing crop tops for an entire day and eating the entire Panda Express menu.

Those moments in their long history of viral video infamy pale in comparison in scope and size to the challenges of putting on the first tour of their careers as internet entertainers.

"Doing a show is a big try for us," Try Guy Ned Fulmer says. "We did videos so we can edit videos after we've done them for a few weeks. Now when we create content, we get immediate feedback on it and we can bring people on the stage up with us."

The fearless foursome of YouTube comedians — Fulmer, Zach Kornfeld, Keith Habersberger and Eugene Lee Yang — are on their first Legends of the Internet Tour that includes a stop on Thursday, July 18, at the Toyota Music Factory.

Since 2014, the group has become best known for undertaking strange and unique experiences, first with a video in which all four try on different types of women's underwear behind a stretch of strategically placed fabric for BuzzFeed's growing video brand. The series attracted millions of hits and created a cult following with subsequent hits: like their attempt to recreate iconic boy band album covers, wearing boob weights for a day and recreating events from the ancient era of the Olympic Games.

The group branched off from the viral content company in 2018 to do their own production and carve their space in cyberspace with more videos of strange and challenging trials, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The success of the online series led to other opportunities, such as hosting the Streamy Awards in 2018 and a humorous, self-help book called The Power of F*cking Up. (The asterisk is in the title. We're not afraid to write the word "fucking" here.)

Talk of a book tour naturally followed and during the planning period, that simple book tour turned into a nationwide stage show tour.

"We've talked about doing a tour individually," Kornfeld says. "The ideas have been percolating in our minds forever."

The plan for a basic book promotion tour turned into a live comedy show, concert and interactive demonstrations of some new and signature experiences from the group's online series that even involve some lucky members of the audience (or unlucky, depending on what kind of hilarious horrors they have in store for them).

"Then it turned into a live music and comedy extravaganza with sequins, comedy, costumes and dancing," Kornfeld says. "That's our personalities. We love to do things to a bigger extent than possible and make it as big as we can."

A live show gives the group an opportunity to do the kinds of stunts and experiences that have created their massive fan base, and reveals the other sides to their online personas with live comedy and musical performances.

"Most YouTube tours are simple meet-and-greet Q&As," Fulmer says. "We wanted to push the boundaries of the meet-and-greet tour. It should be big and fun."

The live show also features moving moments in between comedy and insanity. Yang performs music and dance routines, including a musical tribute to LGBT icons. Habersberger says he tells a "whole, wild, personal story about a long, online friendship with (actor and comedian) Tim Meadows." Fulmer shares stories about becoming a father for the first time and how it changed him and his relationship with his wife Ariel.

"We're known for trying things, but we wanted to move people emotionally and I think this tour accomplishes that," Kornfeld says. "All art is meant to move people, and this show moves them hard."