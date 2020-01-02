Trump in Home Alone 2 and the Weirdest Celebrity Cameos

Can't even watch a Christmas movie without having to see this turd. But hey, that's not even the strangest cameo we've seen.

Donald Trump’s cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was reportedly omitted from the Canadian Broadcast Company’s Thursday broadcast, which the station stated was "to allow for commercial time within the format."

Even though Trump’s only line in the entire film was, “Down the hall and to the left,” some of Trump’s supporters criticized this move, alleging that it was politically motivated. After all, omitting Trump from the news is the 2020 wish for many.

Of course, if the “Deep State” media is truly this hellbent on subverting Trump’s presidency as his supporters claim, then the Viacoms of the world have a considerable workload ahead of them. Before Trump’s run for president was far more than just cheap theater, he was notorious for making cameos on various films and television series, from The Little Rascals and Zoolander to The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Sex and the City.

If Trump made any of these cameos today, it would be headline-worthy, but back then, he was nothing more than an image-driven egomaniac with his name on buildings, so the opportunism in spreading his media presence was only natural. Still, this merits reflection on other weird, out-of-place cameos, so we came up with 10 that stick out in our memory.

Larry David in Hannah Montana

The Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator was actually the first guest on Hannah Montana to star as himself. In the episode, David and his two daughters (in real life and on-screen) wait to be seated at a restaurant. After being denied a table, Hannah Montana (played by Miley Cyrus) walks in and promptly gets a table from the same host. Even after one of David’s daughters name-dropped him, he was still denied service. David reportedly accepted this role because his daughters were fans of the series.

Miles Davis in Scrooged

In the 1988 reimagining of A Christmas Carol, Bill Murray’s character walks by busking street musicians who play “We Three Kings” with a sign that says, “Feed the starving musicians.” One of those musicians happened to create unrivaled masterpieces like Bitches Brew and Sketches of Spain.

Kanye West in Anchorman 2

In a rare cameo appearance, Kanye West appeared as MTV executive Wesley Jackson in Anchorman 2, taking part in one of the famous fight scenes between various news stations. Jim Carrey, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Liam Neeson and Vince Vaughn also made special guest appearances, but West’s was by far the least anticipated.

Michael Jackson in Men in Black II

Men in Black II was, as Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty once put it, “a shameless cash grab,” but at least it features the King of Pop. In the movie, Michael Jackson’s character takes part in what is identical to a Facetime session with Rip Torn’s character, who abruptly hangs up. And bear in mind, this was immediately before the child sexual abuse allegations started to culminate, so while it was a good get, it didn’t age well in the slightest.

Elon Musk in Rick and Morty

Speaking of Rick and Morty, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk made an appearance in a recent episode of the Adult Swim series that aired over a month ago. Musk played a character named Elon Tusk, who, yes, had tusks. This appearance may have something to do with the fact that co-creator Justin Roiland starred with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in one of YouTube celebrity PewDiePie’s meme reviews.

Hillary Clinton in Broad City

Trump isn’t the only politician who has made cameo appearances. His 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, made a highly publicized appearance in the Comedy Central sitcom Broad City. The same episode also had cameos from Cynthia Nixon of Sex and the City fame and Saturday Night Live alumnus Rachel Dratch. According to co-stars and co-creators Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, they were able to secure Clinton’s appearance thanks to executive producer Amy Poehler. Poehler, of course, is no stranger to co-starring with politicians — Michelle Obama, John McCain and Joe Biden have all appeared on episodes of Parks and Recreation.

David Yow in Big Money Rustlas

David Yow, the vocalist of Jesus Lizard, Scratch Acid and Flipper, is no stranger to acting. In addition to his appearance on the Netflix original I Don’t Feel At Home in This World Anymore, he made an eyebrow-raising cameo appearance on the Insane Clown Posse’s 2010 western comedy Big Money Rustlas, in which he played a saloon piano player.

Willie Nelson in Zoolander 2

In a nod to its 2001 predecessor, Zoolander 2 had yet another orgy, and much like the fight scene in Anchorman 2, it was ridiculously star-studded. Participating in this orgy with Owen Wilson’s Hansel character were Susan Sarandon, Ariana Grande and, perhaps most hilarious and pertinent to our neck of the woods, Willie Nelson. According to Ben Stiller, Laura Bush declined an opportunity to take part in that scene. Shocking.

Sonic Youth in Gossip Girl

In a 2009 episode of Gossip Girl, Sonic Youth, of all bands, made a special guest appearance. Guitarist Thurston Moore previously recorded a cover of the Ramones’ “Sheena is as Punk Rocker” for the teen drama, but the show took their Sonic Youth allegiance even further in having Moore appear on the show with then-bandmates Kim Gordon and Lee Ranaldo, where they played an acoustic version of 1986 song “Starpower.”

Bruce Willis in Friends

Bruce Willis appeared in not one, but three episodes of Friends, where he played the role of Paul Stevens, the father of Ross’ then-girlfriend and student. The movie star fit the role of an intimidating figure perfectly, but it felt weird seeing the man behind John McClain and Butch Coolidge on a feelgood sitcom. (And yes, most of us were too young to remember his role in Moonlighting). Still, he won an Emmy for it, so he’s impervious to any criticism for the role.