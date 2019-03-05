Dallas’ Best Classical Music Events in March

There’s a lot more classical music in Dallas than just our world-class symphony and the glamorous opera house next door. But many of the events elsewhere in town are hard to find or downright obscure. Over the years, we’ve missed many exciting concerts because we just didn’t know they existed. Who knew classical music fans were so low-key at promoting events? OK, we probably could have guessed that.

Starting with March, we’ll try to round up a monthly preview of classical music events coming to Dallas, big or small, glamorous or not. This is a curated list, so not every concert will appear here, and it’s also a highly opinionated list. So let’s get started with the opinions right away: The two best concerts this March involve outstanding visiting string quartets.

Table for four, please

On Saturday, March 9, the Alexander String Quartet comes to town from San Francisco, where they act as the Bay’s unofficial quartet-in-residence. This group has been together for 38 years and they’re celebrating a decade of collaborations with Joyce Yang, the pianist who won silver in the 2005 Van Cliburn Competition in Fort Worth. Yang joins the ASQ at Moody Performance Hall for three works, about a half-hour each, featuring all five players: quintets by Robert Schumann, Antonin Dvorak and Samuel Carl Adams.