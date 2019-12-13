 


Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Find your best friend this Saturday at the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center.
Find your best friend this Saturday at the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center.
Taylor Adams

The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 13 – 15

Alex Gonzalez | December 13, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Friday, December 13

Movie Night Pop-Up at Fair Park: Elf
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Fair Park
Free

Bye buddy, hope you find a free showing of one of the best Christmas movies of all time. Fair Park will be hosting a free screening of Elf underneath the band shell. Food will be available for purchase from local vendors. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

You know you would wear your onesie everywhere if you could. You can do that Friday at Legacy Hall.
You know you would wear your onesie everywhere if you could. You can do that Friday at Legacy Hall.
Exploredinary

’80s Onesie Party
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Legacy Hall
Free-ish

Celebrate all things ’80s at Legacy Hall this Friday. Enjoy food and cocktails from the many booths, wear your favorite onesie and jam out to a set by ’80s cover band Teen Wolves. Make your RSVP here.

Rich Homie Quan
10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Theory Nightclub
Free-ish

Don’t let Friday the 13th make you feel some type of way. Celebrate Theory Nightclub owner Richie’s birthday with a special performance by Rich Homie Quan. Be sure to arrive early, as the club is expected to reach capacity.

Saturday, December 14

Dallas Santacon 2019
3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
The Rustic
$20

Throw on your Santa Claus costume and get ready for a holly jolly bar crawl. Santacon returns to West Village for the third year. Click here to purchase tickets and see a map of participating bars.

Bad Santa. DJ EV Borman is spinning holiday tunes this Saturday at Top Ten.
Bad Santa. DJ EV Borman is spinning holiday tunes this Saturday at Top Ten.
Jason Janik

Top Ten Records Holiday Party
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Top Ten Records
Free

Enjoy a live performance by The Oddfellows at Top Ten Records this Saturday for their holiday party. Plus, a holiday-themed DJ set by DJ EV. Plus, you can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a goodie bag filled with local swag and holiday surprises.

Metal Holiday Party
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Wit’s End
Free (with the donation of a toy)

Wit’s End will be hosting a holiday music showcase with performances by Interment, Electric Vengeance, Trinitite and Never Cease. The Metal Holiday Party is free to attend with the donation of a toy, to be given to Toys For Tots, because helping the less fortunate is metal as fuck.

It'll Do Holiday House Party
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
It’ll Do Club
Free-ish

DJs Gene Farris and Red Eye will be performing sets at It’ll Do Club’s holiday party Saturday. The holiday party serves as a gift to the customers, who keep It’ll Do bumping all year round. Get your free tickets here.

Tamales and cocoa. Try it this weekend.
Tamales and cocoa. Try it this weekend.
Anna Routh

Sunday, December 15

Tamale Festival and Christmas Market
Noon Sunday, Dec. 15
Dallas Market Center
Free-ish

You can never have enough tamales, especially during the holiday season. Bring the whole family to try tamales from local vendors, sip cocoa and holiday beverages, and take pictures with Santa.

Tail-Gate Sunday
10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center
$5 or less

Looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season? Wear your favorite team’s gear to adopt a new dog or other fur-babies for only $5. If you’re wearing the gear of a team that just so happens to be playing that day, you can adopt your new pet for free!

Oak Cliff Photo Shoot
3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Glendale Shopping Center
Free

Photographer Elroy Johnson will be shooting pictures in Oak Cliff for a national publication. The community is invited and encouraged to come out and represent Oak Cliff.

