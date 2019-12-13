The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 13 – 15

Find your best friend this Saturday at the Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Friday, December 13

Movie Night Pop-Up at Fair Park: Elf

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Fair Park

Free

Bye buddy, hope you find a free showing of one of the best Christmas movies of all time. Fair Park will be hosting a free screening of Elf underneath the band shell. Food will be available for purchase from local vendors. Bring your own blankets and chairs.

'80s Onesie Party

’80s Onesie Party

9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Legacy Hall

Free-ish

Celebrate all things ’80s at Legacy Hall this Friday. Enjoy food and cocktails from the many booths, wear your favorite onesie and jam out to a set by ’80s cover band Teen Wolves. Make your RSVP here.

Rich Homie Quan

10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13

Theory Nightclub

Free-ish

Don’t let Friday the 13th make you feel some type of way. Celebrate Theory Nightclub owner Richie’s birthday with a special performance by Rich Homie Quan. Be sure to arrive early, as the club is expected to reach capacity.

Saturday, December 14

Dallas Santacon 2019

3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

The Rustic

$20

Throw on your Santa Claus costume and get ready for a holly jolly bar crawl. Santacon returns to West Village for the third year. Click here to purchase tickets and see a map of participating bars.

Top Ten Records Holiday Party

Top Ten Records Holiday Party

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Top Ten Records

Free

Enjoy a live performance by The Oddfellows at Top Ten Records this Saturday for their holiday party. Plus, a holiday-themed DJ set by DJ EV. Plus, you can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a goodie bag filled with local swag and holiday surprises.

Metal Holiday Party

8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Wit’s End

Free (with the donation of a toy)

Wit’s End will be hosting a holiday music showcase with performances by Interment, Electric Vengeance, Trinitite and Never Cease. The Metal Holiday Party is free to attend with the donation of a toy, to be given to Toys For Tots, because helping the less fortunate is metal as fuck.

It'll Do Holiday House Party

9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

It’ll Do Club

Free-ish

DJs Gene Farris and Red Eye will be performing sets at It’ll Do Club’s holiday party Saturday. The holiday party serves as a gift to the customers, who keep It’ll Do bumping all year round. Get your free tickets here.

Tamales and cocoa. Try it this weekend. Anna Routh

Sunday, December 15

Tamale Festival and Christmas Market

Noon Sunday, Dec. 15

Dallas Market Center

Free-ish

You can never have enough tamales, especially during the holiday season. Bring the whole family to try tamales from local vendors, sip cocoa and holiday beverages, and take pictures with Santa.

Tail-Gate Sunday

10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center

$5 or less

Looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season? Wear your favorite team’s gear to adopt a new dog or other fur-babies for only $5. If you’re wearing the gear of a team that just so happens to be playing that day, you can adopt your new pet for free!

Oak Cliff Photo Shoot

3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15

Glendale Shopping Center

Free

Photographer Elroy Johnson will be shooting pictures in Oak Cliff for a national publication. The community is invited and encouraged to come out and represent Oak Cliff.