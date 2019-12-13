The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Dec. 13 – 15

Friday, December 13
Movie Night Pop-Up at Fair Park: Elf
6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Fair Park
Free
Bye buddy, hope you find a free showing of one of the best Christmas movies of all time. Fair Park will be hosting a free screening of Elf underneath the band shell. Food will be available for purchase from local vendors. Bring your own blankets and chairs.
’80s Onesie Party
9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Legacy Hall
Free-ish
Celebrate all things ’80s at Legacy Hall this Friday. Enjoy food and cocktails from the many booths, wear your favorite onesie and jam out to a set by ’80s cover band Teen Wolves. Make your RSVP here.
Rich Homie Quan
10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
Theory Nightclub
Free-ish
Don’t let Friday the 13th make you feel some type of way. Celebrate Theory Nightclub owner Richie’s birthday with a special performance by Rich Homie Quan. Be sure to arrive early, as the club is expected to reach capacity.
Saturday, December 14
Dallas Santacon 2019
3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
The Rustic
$20
Throw on your Santa Claus costume and get ready for a holly jolly bar crawl. Santacon returns to West Village for the third year. Click here to purchase tickets and see a map of participating bars.
Top Ten Records Holiday Party
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Top Ten Records
Free
Enjoy a live performance by The Oddfellows at Top Ten Records this Saturday for their holiday party. Plus, a holiday-themed DJ set by DJ EV. Plus, you can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a goodie bag filled with local swag and holiday surprises.
Metal Holiday Party
8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
Wit’s End
Free (with the donation of a toy)
Wit’s End will be hosting a holiday music showcase with performances by Interment, Electric Vengeance, Trinitite and Never Cease. The Metal Holiday Party is free to attend with the donation of a toy, to be given to Toys For Tots, because helping the less fortunate is metal as fuck.
It'll Do Holiday House Party
9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
It’ll Do Club
Free-ish
DJs Gene Farris and Red Eye will be performing sets at It’ll Do Club’s holiday party Saturday. The holiday party serves as a gift to the customers, who keep It’ll Do bumping all year round. Get your free tickets here.
Sunday, December 15
Tamale Festival and Christmas Market
Noon Sunday, Dec. 15
Dallas Market Center
Free-ish
You can never have enough tamales, especially during the holiday season. Bring the whole family to try tamales from local vendors, sip cocoa and holiday beverages, and take pictures with Santa.
Tail-Gate Sunday
10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center
$5 or less
Looking to bring home a furry friend this holiday season? Wear your favorite team’s gear to adopt a new dog or other fur-babies for only $5. If you’re wearing the gear of a team that just so happens to be playing that day, you can adopt your new pet for free!
Oak Cliff Photo Shoot
3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15
Glendale Shopping Center
Free
Photographer Elroy Johnson will be shooting pictures in Oak Cliff for a national publication. The community is invited and encouraged to come out and represent Oak Cliff.
