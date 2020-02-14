The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Feb. 14 – 16

The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market is back this weekend, so get outdoors and buy local.

Friday, February 14

Sweet Broken Hearts: Love Songs & Sad Songs with Mike Randall

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Double Wide

Free-ish

Not feeling festive this Valentine’s Day? Mike Randall and The High Roads will be playing all of your favorite gloomy tunes at Double Wide. Because sometimes a couple of beers and sad jams are everything you need to get you out of your slump. RSVP here.

Nick Fabian at Opening Bell Coffee

9:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Opening Bell Coffee

Free-ish

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Nick Fabian is performing a set at Opening Bell. The multitalented musician and instrumentalist will be performing his new single, “Your Friend,” along with other great songs. RSVP here.

Nick Fabian

The Grays & Dezi 5 present The Love Below

11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14

Three Links

$5

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to revisit the classics. Dezi 5 will be making a special return to Dallas to perform a rendition of Outkast’s Speakerboxxx / The Love Below album. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dezi 5 and The Grays are joining their legendary forces to perform The Love Below. Corey Tut

Saturday, February 15

Deep Ellum Outdoor Market

Noon Saturday, Feb. 15

100 N. Crowdus St. (Deep Ellum)

Free-ish

The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market is back. Shoppers can enjoy live music while shopping over 40 different local vendors. Plus, a DJ set by DJ Crash. Get your free tickets here.

Buy Black Sip + Shop

12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Lofty Spaces

816 Montgomery St. (The Cedars)

$1

In honor of Black History Month, Lofty Spaces will be showcasing local black-owned businesses. For just $1, you can shop from local artists, creatives and vendors while making a difference in the community.

For the Love of R&B

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

RBC

$15

Even after Valentine’s Day is over, there’s never a bad time for sexy R&B jams. RBC will be playing all R&B everything, from classic throwbacks of the past, to the sexy bedroom bangers of today. Get your tickets here.

Valentine's with the Music of Celia 'La Reina de la Salsa'

10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Stratos Greek Taverna

$10

The day after Valentine’s Day is all about that azucar, whether you’re hitting up candy sales or dancing to the music of Celia Cruz. Luckily, you can do that latter at Stratos Greek Taverna. Tickets are available for purchase here.

The Dallas Museum of Art's newest exhibitions are loaded with heavy themes.

Sunday, February 16

Opening of Flores Mexicanas: Women in Modern Mexican Art

11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas Museum of Art

Free

The DMA’s latest exhibition showcases early 20th century Mexican works that represent women in paintings, works on paper and textiles. Behold beautiful works by María Izquierdo, Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and more.

Sound Bath & Chill

11:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Arlington Museum of Art

$25

Visit the AMA for an immersive experience combining the tranquility of an art museum with the contemplative practice of yoga and sound meditation. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Calling all Mr. and Mrs. Wordsmiths. The Balcony Club hosts a monthly poetry slam.

Beat Street Poetry

5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

The Balcony Club

$5

Poetry collective Verb Kulture hosts a poetry slam every third Sunday every month. At Beat Street Poetry, there will be rhythms, rhymes and all the best vibes.