The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Feb. 7 – 9

The Rustic's featured margarita pops thanks to the Sangria Social Ice Popsicle they plop into it. Try one at the Color Me Badd show this weekend.

Friday, February 7

Purple Rain 1st Friday

8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

The Island Spot (Oak Cliff)

$8

Nothing compares 2 Prince. At The Island Spot this Friday, DJ Scorpio will be spinning all of Prince’s greatest hits. Try some jerk chicken wings and rum punch cocktails and party like it’s 1999. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND Make it Purple Rain this weekend. Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

’60s & ’70s Rock with Happy Hour

6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

The Balcony Club

$8 Cover

Cut a rug and paint the town red at The Balcony Club, where $8 allows you to see two local cover bands playing the hits from back in the boomers’ prime. Rock out to legendary tracks from The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Cat Stevens and more.

Democratic Debate Watch Party

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7

Alexandre’s

Free-ish

If you're looking to have some amazing craft cocktails while being politically active, head to Alexandre’s to catch the political debate and try their newest cocktail, the Bernie Sanders. Plus, there will be sign-ups for block walks and other volunteer opportunities. After all, Alexandre’s owner Lee Daugherty says the bar is “the equalizer of society.”

EXPAND Head over to Alexandre's this weekend for great cocktails and politics. Lee Daugherty

Saturday, February 8

Free Workout: February Open House

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Trophy Fitness (downtown)

Free

It’s not too late to follow through with your New Year’s resolution. Trophy Fitness in downtown Dallas will have an open house. Pop in and get the endorphins flowing with a free workout plus complimentary treats from Pressed Juicery.

Rick and Morty Bar Crawl

4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Blackfriar Pub

$20

Wub-a-lubba-dub-dub! Lord knows when the next season of Rick and Morty will premiere, but luckily, you can honor the show while you wait. Throughout Uptown, you can participate in a Rick and Morty bar crawl and compete against other fans of the show to see who is the trivia all-star. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place in trivia and to those in the best costumes. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND Mya's love is like whoa and her show will be, too. Mark Metcalfe / Getty Images

Mya at Trees

7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

Trees

$23

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Mya will be taking the stage at Trees this Saturday. We have a feeling that this performance is “like whoa.” Tickets are available for purchase here.

Color Me Badd

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8

The Rustic

Free-ish

Valentine’s Day might not be until next week, but that doesn’t mean you can’t go without being told “I wanna sex you up.” Catch Color Me Badd performing at The Rustic this Saturday, as well as a DJ set from Field Day Records. Get your tickets here.

Sunday, February 9

Marvel Brunch

10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Lava Cantina (The Colony)

$20

Lava Cantina is launching a new brunch + movie series. This Sunday, guests can watch Captain America while eating Panther pancakes, Ant-Man migas, Thanos ham and more. You can bring the whole family, because kids under 12 eat free.

2020 puts 2015's ice bucket challenge to shame. Brian Maschino

Hypnotic Polar Plunge

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

Dallas Fraternal Order of Eagles 3108

$5 to enter, $10 to jump

If you thought the ice bucket challenge of 2015 was wild, wait until you hear what’s happening at FOE. Participants in the Hypnotic Polar Plunge will jump into the pool and swim the length. All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

Elle Varner at House of Blues

7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9

House of Blues Dallas

$25

After a seven-year hiatus between albums, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Elle Varner is back on tour. She will be taking the stage in the Cambridge room and performing songs from her new album Ellevation. Tickets are available for purchase here.