 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

4
Love bikes and beer? Join the Full Moon Bike Ride at the Dallas Farmers Market.EXPAND
Love bikes and beer? Join the Full Moon Bike Ride at the Dallas Farmers Market.
iStock

The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 10 – 12

Alex Gonzalez | January 10, 2020 | 4:00am
AA

Friday, January 10

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Dallas Farmers Market
Free-ish

Celebrate the first full moon of 2020 with a bike ride throughout Dallas. This 15-mile cycle kicks off at Dallas Farmers Market at 8 p.m. sharp, so don’t be late. Be sure to bring cash for food and drinks after the ride.

The Rewind Party: ’90s Classic Jams
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Revelers Hall
$5 and up

We may be in a new decade, but that doesn’t mean the nostalgia has worn off. Throw it back to the ’90s with classic jams. Please note that an extra $5 will be added to your bar tab, in order to compensate the musicians.

Get into some '90s jams this weekend.EXPAND
Get into some '90s jams this weekend.
RyanJLane / Getty Images

Reggaeton Tribute
10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10
Sidebar Uptown
$10

Can’t get enough of Latin music? Sidebar Uptown will be playing old-school reggaeton hits by Aventura, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Saturday, January 11

Meditation and Yoga in the Park
9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Keist Park
Free

Get in touch with your spirit this new year with yoga and mindful meditation. Be sure to bring your journals to write down your goals, which you will manifest in the next year. Also, bring your own mat and towels.

Learn to Code Workshop
9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Novel Coworking
Free

Coding and programming are in higher demand than ever in the workplace. CodeUp will be hosting a free workshop this Saturday, helping people advance their careers and learn essential skills. All you need is a laptop, Wi-Fi access and a smile on your face. Save your spot here.

Date Night Improv
7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Dallas Comedy House
$10 - $15

Bring your date to the most knee-slapping comedy venue in Dallas. Catch a special date night show by local comedy troupes Coiffelganger and Cupcake. Plus, enjoy drinks and bites from DCH’s full-service bar and kitchen. Tickets are available for purchase here.

More than a one-room dance club, the new Beauty Bar setup features a lounge area that carries the retro flair of the old bar.
More than a one-room dance club, the new Beauty Bar setup features a lounge area that carries the retro flair of the old bar.
Kathy Tran

DJ Blake Ward at Beauty Bar
9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11
Beauty Bar
Free

Catch Dallas’ best DJ at Dallas best place to dance. Blake Ward’s mixes are an eclectic blend of genres, with each song seamlessly flowing into the next. Bring your friends, grab some drinks and dance your ass off.

Sunday, January 12

Crime Scene Photoshoot
5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12
1717 S. Ervay St.
Free

Ever wanted to reenact a game of Clue? Well, now’s your chance. This Sunday evening, photographer Sam Nguyen will be holding a crime scene photoshoot. Wear a formal suit or a dress and make your way to the scene of the crime in downtown Dallas. Fake blood and fake weapons are encouraged.

Slow Jam Sundaze
5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12
The Nines
$10 - $15

Sip slow and vibe out at The Nines this Sunday. Slow Jam Sundaze is returning with DJ Maxavelli’s “Grown and Sexy” mix. Tickets are available for purchase here

Honey Folk is as sweet as it sounds. Catch them for cheap this Sunday.
Honey Folk is as sweet as it sounds. Catch them for cheap this Sunday.
Jay Simon

TOWNE and Honey Folk
8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12
Sundown at Granada
$8

Catch some great local music acts at Sundown at Granada. Towne and Honey Folk’s music sounds great with The Killers, Gram Parsons and Fleetwood Mac. It also pairs well with great food and cocktails, curated by Chef Justin Box.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >