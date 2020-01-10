The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 10 – 12

Love bikes and beer? Join the Full Moon Bike Ride at the Dallas Farmers Market.

Friday, January 10

8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Dallas Farmers Market

Free-ish

Celebrate the first full moon of 2020 with a bike ride throughout Dallas. This 15-mile cycle kicks off at Dallas Farmers Market at 8 p.m. sharp, so don’t be late. Be sure to bring cash for food and drinks after the ride.

The Rewind Party: ’90s Classic Jams

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Revelers Hall

$5 and up

We may be in a new decade, but that doesn’t mean the nostalgia has worn off. Throw it back to the ’90s with classic jams. Please note that an extra $5 will be added to your bar tab, in order to compensate the musicians.

EXPAND Get into some '90s jams this weekend. RyanJLane / Getty Images

Reggaeton Tribute

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10

Sidebar Uptown

$10

Can’t get enough of Latin music? Sidebar Uptown will be playing old-school reggaeton hits by Aventura, Don Omar, Ivy Queen and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.



Saturday, January 11

Meditation and Yoga in the Park

9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Keist Park

Free

Get in touch with your spirit this new year with yoga and mindful meditation. Be sure to bring your journals to write down your goals, which you will manifest in the next year. Also, bring your own mat and towels.

Learn to Code Workshop

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Novel Coworking

Free

Coding and programming are in higher demand than ever in the workplace. CodeUp will be hosting a free workshop this Saturday, helping people advance their careers and learn essential skills. All you need is a laptop, Wi-Fi access and a smile on your face. Save your spot here.

Date Night Improv

7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Dallas Comedy House

$10 - $15

Bring your date to the most knee-slapping comedy venue in Dallas. Catch a special date night show by local comedy troupes Coiffelganger and Cupcake. Plus, enjoy drinks and bites from DCH’s full-service bar and kitchen. Tickets are available for purchase here.

More than a one-room dance club, the new Beauty Bar setup features a lounge area that carries the retro flair of the old bar. Kathy Tran

DJ Blake Ward at Beauty Bar

9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11

Beauty Bar

Free

Catch Dallas’ best DJ at Dallas best place to dance. Blake Ward’s mixes are an eclectic blend of genres, with each song seamlessly flowing into the next. Bring your friends, grab some drinks and dance your ass off.



Sunday, January 12

Crime Scene Photoshoot

5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

1717 S. Ervay St.

Free

Ever wanted to reenact a game of Clue? Well, now’s your chance. This Sunday evening, photographer Sam Nguyen will be holding a crime scene photoshoot. Wear a formal suit or a dress and make your way to the scene of the crime in downtown Dallas. Fake blood and fake weapons are encouraged.

Slow Jam Sundaze

5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

The Nines

$10 - $15

Sip slow and vibe out at The Nines this Sunday. Slow Jam Sundaze is returning with DJ Maxavelli’s “Grown and Sexy” mix. Tickets are available for purchase here

Honey Folk is as sweet as it sounds. Catch them for cheap this Sunday. Jay Simon

TOWNE and Honey Folk

8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12

Sundown at Granada

$8

Catch some great local music acts at Sundown at Granada. Towne and Honey Folk’s music sounds great with The Killers, Gram Parsons and Fleetwood Mac. It also pairs well with great food and cocktails, curated by Chef Justin Box.