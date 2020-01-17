The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 17 – 19

Friday, January 17
Biz Markie at Sandaga 813
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17
Sandaga 813
$25
Biz Markie’s got what you need … to have the ultimate flashback Friday. Come party with the “Just a Friend” singer and have a killer time. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Roaring ’20s Party
9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17
Alexandre’s
Free-ish
Still feeling the ’20s vibe? Head on over to Alexandre’s for a National Bootlegger’s Day celebration. Show up in your best ’20s outfit, throw down some drinks and enjoy a live musical performance by The Diminished Fifths.
Late Nights: The Roaring ’20s
6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17
Dallas Museum of Art
$10
Embody every positive, artistic aspect of the ’20s at the DMA, where you can enjoy a night of big band music, swing dancing, tours and more. Plus, you’ll get to behold beautiful works of art at the exhibition speechless: different by design. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Saturday, January 18
Free Mammogram Screenings
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Martin Luther King Jr. Center
Free
The MLK Jr. Center is providing free mammogram screenings for women over 40 and for women without insurance. Be sure to call 1-800-405-7739 to schedule your appointment.
POC Flea Market
11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Bataan Community Center in West Dallas
Free-ish (You definitely should still buy stuff)
Support vendors of color and POC-owned businesses this weekend. The POC Flea Market will offer everything from cupcakes and thrifted clothing to customized jewelry and vegan food.
Chinese Lunar New Year
3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Music City Mall, Lewisville
Free-ish
Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year at Music City Mall. The family-friendly festival will offer dancing, arts and crafts, dragons and an epic parade. Plus, everyone will be able to decorate their own lanterns.
Just Travis Scott
10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18
Ruins
$5
I get those goosebumps every time I hear a fire Travis Scott track. DJ Imperial D will be spinning all of Travis’ hits this Saturday night at the most lit party of the weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Sunday, January 19
2020 Dallas Women’s March
All day, Sunday, Jan. 19
Throughout downtown Dallas
Free
Support women’s rights and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. All are welcome; bring friends, make a creative poster or sign and dismantle the patriarchy in style.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Board Gamers Meetup
11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
Doc’s Comics & Games
Free-ish
Sunday funday consists of mad wins. Join other lovers of board games for a fun-filled day of cards, Monopoly and other classics. Make your RSVP here.
The L Word Trivia
4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19
Sue Ellen’s
Free
Think you know The L Word? Specifically, season 6? Test your knowledge at one of Dallas’ favorite queer bars and win prizes. Come with your rainbow squad or as a free agent.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!