The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 17 – 19

Decorate your own lantern this weekend at the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Friday, January 17

Biz Markie at Sandaga 813

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17

Sandaga 813

$25

Biz Markie’s got what you need … to have the ultimate flashback Friday. Come party with the “Just a Friend” singer and have a killer time. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Roaring ’20s Party

9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17

Alexandre’s

Free-ish

Still feeling the ’20s vibe? Head on over to Alexandre’s for a National Bootlegger’s Day celebration. Show up in your best ’20s outfit, throw down some drinks and enjoy a live musical performance by The Diminished Fifths.

Enjoy a 1920s atmosphere and the art at the DMA this weekend. courtesy Dallas Museum of Art

Late Nights: The Roaring ’20s

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17

Dallas Museum of Art

$10

Embody every positive, artistic aspect of the ’20s at the DMA, where you can enjoy a night of big band music, swing dancing, tours and more. Plus, you’ll get to behold beautiful works of art at the exhibition speechless: different by design. Tickets are available for purchase here.



Saturday, January 18

Free Mammogram Screenings

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Martin Luther King Jr. Center

Free

The MLK Jr. Center is providing free mammogram screenings for women over 40 and for women without insurance. Be sure to call 1-800-405-7739 to schedule your appointment.

POC Flea Market

11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Bataan Community Center in West Dallas

Free-ish (You definitely should still buy stuff)

Support vendors of color and POC-owned businesses this weekend. The POC Flea Market will offer everything from cupcakes and thrifted clothing to customized jewelry and vegan food.

Chinese Lunar New Year

3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Music City Mall, Lewisville

Free-ish

Celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year at Music City Mall. The family-friendly festival will offer dancing, arts and crafts, dragons and an epic parade. Plus, everyone will be able to decorate their own lanterns.

Party like a Jenner. Travis Scott's hits will be spinning at Ruins this Saturday. Mikel Galicia

Just Travis Scott

10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18

Ruins

$5

I get those goosebumps every time I hear a fire Travis Scott track. DJ Imperial D will be spinning all of Travis’ hits this Saturday night at the most lit party of the weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here.



Sunday, January 19

2020 Dallas Women’s March

All day, Sunday, Jan. 19

Throughout downtown Dallas

Free

Support women’s rights and celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment. All are welcome; bring friends, make a creative poster or sign and dismantle the patriarchy in style.

Remember when we used to play games with other people outside of a screen? Return to old-school living this weekend. courtesy Doc's Comics and Games

Board Gamers Meetup

11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19

Doc’s Comics & Games

Free-ish

Sunday funday consists of mad wins. Join other lovers of board games for a fun-filled day of cards, Monopoly and other classics. Make your RSVP here.

The L Word Trivia

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19

Sue Ellen’s

Free

Think you know The L Word? Specifically, season 6? Test your knowledge at one of Dallas’ favorite queer bars and win prizes. Come with your rainbow squad or as a free agent.