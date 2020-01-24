The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 24 – 26

Who’s got the best chili in Dallas? The answer is yours for $5.

Friday, January 24

Open Coworking Day

9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24

Her.HQ

$15

Are you a boss lady looking to network with other boss ladies? Join other creatives and entrepreneurs for Open Coworking Day at Her.HQ. For $15, you get breakfast bites, coffee, tea and access to the co-working space and to a dry styling bar from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Late Night Climb: Rave Edition

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24

Summit Climbing (Plano)

$10

Want to get your groove on while getting some exercise? Head to Summit’s Plano location for a night of rock climbing, rave music, a beverage selection from Austin Eastciders and local performers.

EXPAND Peticolas will be throwing it back with classic video games. Kelsey Shoemaker

Game Night at Peticolas

6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24

Peticolas Brewing Company

Free-ish

Throw it back with your favorite classic and indie video games. Peticolas will have Jackbox trivia and Nintendo 64 games available for play, plus many more. Not to mention, a selection of great beers.

Saturday, January 25

9th Annual Chili Cook-off Benefiting Heart of Gold

4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Stan’s Blue Note

$5

Who’s got the best chili in Dallas? For $5, you get a spoon, a ballot and several different chili recipes to try out. All proceeds benefit Children’s Medical Center and Scottish Rite Hospital through the Heart of Gold Foundation. Interested in competing? It’s not too late to sign up.

Black Excellence in STEM Family Night

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

Free

Ahead of Black History Month, celebrate the contributions by the black community in the realms of science, technology, engineering and math. Plus, attendees will be able to meet black doctors, scientists, engineers, technology experts and entrepreneurs. Register here.

Sealion's Sam Villavert is one of the Dreamy Life Record artists performing this weekend. Erin Shea Devany

Dreamy Life Showcase

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Spinster Records Dallas

$5

Vibe out with some of Dallas’ best independent acts. Dreamy Life Records is bringing out some of the hottest on their roster, including Laura Harrell, Sam Villavert and Cameron Smith. BYOB.

Harry Potter Movie Trivia

8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25

Growler U.S.A.

Free-ish

Think you know Harry Potter ... well, the movies, not the books? Put your house together and test your knowledge of all eight films. Register your team here

EXPAND The Rustic's featured margarita pops thanks to the Sangria Social Ice Popsicle they plop into it. Try one at their pop-up market this weekend. Susie Oszustowicz

Sunday, January 26

Pop-Up Market

11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

The Rustic

Free-ish

Pop into The Rustic’s backyard to sip, savor and shop. Purchase some clothes, snacks and works of art from local vendors. Plus, enjoy live music all day.

EXPAND Local treasure Cure for Paranoia will be one of the bands at Fusion Fest 2020. Exploredinary

Fusion Fest 2020

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

Three Links

$10

Rock out in Deep Ellum with some bands, brews and booze. This year’s Fusion Fest boasts an incredible lineup of local talent, including Chilldren of Indigo, Loyal Sally and Cure for Paranoia. Get your tickets here.

Notorious Sun.Day Party

4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26

Beauty Bar

Free

Sunday Funday plus Dallas’ best place to dance equals a night of notoriety. Hit up Beauty Bar’s Notorious Sun.Day Party, with DJ sets spun by International Moan and DJ Almost Famous.