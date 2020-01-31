The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

Ever wanted to learn how beer is made? Peticolas is breaking it down for you at an open house and brewery tour.

Friday, January 31

HEXA Launch Party

5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

HEXA Coworking

Free

Celebrate innovation and technology at Richardson’s new co-working space. Learn about how Richardson is on its way to becoming a new technological ecosystem. Plus, partake in great networking opportunities.

Tayla Parx at House of Blues

7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

House of Blues – Cambridge Room

$15

Tayla Parx has penned hit singles for Ariana Grande, Panic! at the Disco, Khalid and more. Now, catch her performing solo material from her debut album, We Need to Talk. Tickets are available for purchase here.

EXPAND North Texan Tayla Parx is a hitmaker who's written some of your favorite songs. Tommaso Bodi

Trio Du Sang at Spinster Records

10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31

Spinster Records

$5

Feeling a late-night show? Vibe out to some moody worldly tunes with Trio Du Song at Spinster Records. Plus, go home with some new vinyl. A $5 donation fee will be collected at the door, so be sure to have cash!

Saturday, February 1

Texas Cultural Exchange Center Chinese New Year's Party

10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

First Baptist Richardson

$10

Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Texas Cultural Exchange Center. Ring in the Year of the Rat with handcraft exhibitions, food, variety shows and raffles. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Open House and Tour at Peticolas

1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Peticolas Brewery

$10

Ever wanted to learn how beer is made? Peticolas is breaking it down for you at an open house and brewery tour. For just $10, you get an exclusive tour, a souvenir glass and three beer tokens. Plus, the opportunity to try some damn good tacos by Kitchen Zus.

EXPAND Beer. Local music. But also, beer. This Saturday, all your favorite things are happening at Four Corners. Beth Rankin

Rhythm ’N Hops

3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Four Corners

Free-ish

Can’t get enough beer? Celebrate all things local at Rhythm ’N Hops, hosted by Four Corners Brewery. Munch on some snacks from local vendors like CocoAndre and El Norteño and catch performances by local musicians, including Ricky Ray, Frank Rashad and Cousin KP.

Jaime Saso Single Release Show

9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

Opening Bell Coffee

$10

Local singer/songwriter Jaime Saso is premiering his new single “River Wash Us Away” at Opening Bell this Saturday night. His set will include surprise guests and possibly a handpan jam.

EXPAND Think you’ve got the best chili in Dallas? Compete with your meat-filled or vegan recipe this Sunday for a chance to win a cash prize or concert tickets. Westend61 / Getty Images

Sunday, February 2

Three Links Super Chili Bowl VI

3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2

Three Links

Free-ish

Think you’ve got the best chili in Dallas? Compete with your meat-filled or vegan recipe this Sunday for a chance to win a cash prize or concert tickets. Space is limited, so get there promptly at 3. B.Y.O. crock pot and ingredients.

Super Bowl Tailgate

4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2

Hero

Free-ish

Victory Park’s arcade bar is hosting the ultimate tailgate experience. The Super Bowl will be playing on all screens, including the 24-foot screen. Plus, enjoy samples, raffle prizes and selfies at the Bumble selfie station.

Electric Guest

8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2

Trees

$17

Sports not really your thing? Luckily, Electric Guest will be putting on a great show Sunday evening. Electric Guest writes killer electronic R&B tunes, making for a perfectly chill way to end the weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here.