The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Jan. 31 – Feb. 2

Friday, January 31
HEXA Launch Party
5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31
HEXA Coworking
Free
Celebrate innovation and technology at Richardson’s new co-working space. Learn about how Richardson is on its way to becoming a new technological ecosystem. Plus, partake in great networking opportunities.
Tayla Parx at House of Blues
7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31
House of Blues – Cambridge Room
$15
Tayla Parx has penned hit singles for Ariana Grande, Panic! at the Disco, Khalid and more. Now, catch her performing solo material from her debut album, We Need to Talk. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Trio Du Sang at Spinster Records
10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31
Spinster Records
$5
Feeling a late-night show? Vibe out to some moody worldly tunes with Trio Du Song at Spinster Records. Plus, go home with some new vinyl. A $5 donation fee will be collected at the door, so be sure to have cash!
Saturday, February 1
Texas Cultural Exchange Center Chinese New Year's Party
10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
First Baptist Richardson
$10
Celebrate Chinese New Year with the Texas Cultural Exchange Center. Ring in the Year of the Rat with handcraft exhibitions, food, variety shows and raffles. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Open House and Tour at Peticolas
1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Peticolas Brewery
$10
Ever wanted to learn how beer is made? Peticolas is breaking it down for you at an open house and brewery tour. For just $10, you get an exclusive tour, a souvenir glass and three beer tokens. Plus, the opportunity to try some damn good tacos by Kitchen Zus.
Rhythm ’N Hops
3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Four Corners
Free-ish
Can’t get enough beer? Celebrate all things local at Rhythm ’N Hops, hosted by Four Corners Brewery. Munch on some snacks from local vendors like CocoAndre and El Norteño and catch performances by local musicians, including Ricky Ray, Frank Rashad and Cousin KP.
Jaime Saso Single Release Show
9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
Opening Bell Coffee
$10
Local singer/songwriter Jaime Saso is premiering his new single “River Wash Us Away” at Opening Bell this Saturday night. His set will include surprise guests and possibly a handpan jam.
Sunday, February 2
Three Links Super Chili Bowl VI
3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2
Three Links
Free-ish
Think you’ve got the best chili in Dallas? Compete with your meat-filled or vegan recipe this Sunday for a chance to win a cash prize or concert tickets. Space is limited, so get there promptly at 3. B.Y.O. crock pot and ingredients.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Super Bowl Tailgate
4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2
Hero
Free-ish
Victory Park’s arcade bar is hosting the ultimate tailgate experience. The Super Bowl will be playing on all screens, including the 24-foot screen. Plus, enjoy samples, raffle prizes and selfies at the Bumble selfie station.
Electric Guest
8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2
Trees
$17
Sports not really your thing? Luckily, Electric Guest will be putting on a great show Sunday evening. Electric Guest writes killer electronic R&B tunes, making for a perfectly chill way to end the weekend. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!