The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, March 13 – 15

Friday, March 13

Fair Park Pop-Ups: Movie Night: Black Panther

7 p.m. Friday, March 13

Fair Park Band Shell

Free

Catch a free screening of Marvel’s Black Panther at the Fair Park Band Shell. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors.

DJ Evolution at Souk

7 p.m. Friday, March 13

Souk

Free-ish

Every Friday, you can enjoy great food and music at Souk. DJ Evolution will be spinning Mediterranean jams, while belly dancers will be providing entertainment throughout the night. Not to mention, wood-fired kebabs and great Mediterranean food.

EXPAND The Texas Theatre will be showing the anime classic Tokyo Godfathers this weekend. Barak Epstein

Tokyo Godfathers – New Restoration

9:15 p.m. Friday, March 13

Texas Theatre

$10.75

Catch anime classic Tokyo Godfathers in an all-new digital restoration. With the recent Academy Award sweep by Parasite, see why Asian cinema is loved among movie buffs. Get your tickets here.

Saturday, March 14

Big Gay Pool Party Launch

1 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Bali Beach Club

Free-ish

The LGBTQ community is looking to launch the biggest pool party of the summer. Attendees of the Big Gay Pool Party launch will enjoy a heated pool, poolside bites and DJ sets. RSVP here.

Beginner Yoga

10 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Mosaic Makers Collective

$20

We frequently include special themed yoga classes on this list, but what about something for beginners? If you’re a budding yogi and want to hone your skills, you certainly should check out Beginner Yoga at Mosaic Makers Collective. Classes are available for purchase here.

EXPAND It's never too late to start yoga. How about this weekend? Pixabay

ChingonX

2 p.m. Saturday, March 14

Four Corners Brewing Company

$10

Celebrate all things Latin at ChingonX, with great food and beer, a panel and performances by talented Latin musicians. On the roster this year are Luna Luna, Salt Cathedral, Girl Aloud and more. Get your tickets here.

Indie-Rock Latin America 2020

6 p.m.- 2 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Club Dada

$13

Another Latin music festival is taking place on the same day, and you could catch both.The focus at Indie-Rock Latin America 2020 is on indie rock bands, like Superfónicos from Austin, Sr. Presidente (Venezuela)

and local favorite Mayta, so be ready to rock en Español. Buy tickets here.

Sunday, March 15

TBRU Cookout

11 a.m. Sunday, March 15

Hidden Door

Free-ish

Every spring, the DFW gay community gathers together for Texas Bear Round Up to celebrate their love of big, hairy men. To end the weekend, there will be a special cookout at Hidden Door and with their notoriously inexpensive drinks, you’ll definitely need some sustenance. Cash only.

Drum Circle

2 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Klyde Warren Park

Free-ish

Got a drum? Or any other instrument? Bring it out to Klyde Warren for the ultimate jam session. The circle will be led by a facilitator who will help everyone find a good rhythm.

EXPAND Imagine this scene, but with drums. Andrew Sherman

The Office Trivia

7 p.m. Sunday, March 15

Steam Theory Brewing Company

$25 per team

Ooh. Trivia on The Office. What a surprise. They never do that in Dallas. Anyway, test your knowledge of the hit TV show. Lord knows, this won’t be your only opportunity. But we don't care. We're always down to have something to show for after all the hours we've spent binge-watching the show. Register your team here.