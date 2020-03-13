The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, March 13 – 15

Friday, March 13
Fair Park Pop-Ups: Movie Night: Black Panther
7 p.m. Friday, March 13
Fair Park Band Shell
Free
Catch a free screening of Marvel’s Black Panther at the Fair Park Band Shell. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local vendors.
DJ Evolution at Souk
7 p.m. Friday, March 13
Souk
Free-ish
Every Friday, you can enjoy great food and music at Souk. DJ Evolution will be spinning Mediterranean jams, while belly dancers will be providing entertainment throughout the night. Not to mention, wood-fired kebabs and great Mediterranean food.
Tokyo Godfathers – New Restoration
9:15 p.m. Friday, March 13
Texas Theatre
$10.75
Catch anime classic Tokyo Godfathers in an all-new digital restoration. With the recent Academy Award sweep by Parasite, see why Asian cinema is loved among movie buffs. Get your tickets here.
Saturday, March 14
Big Gay Pool Party Launch
1 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Bali Beach Club
Free-ish
The LGBTQ community is looking to launch the biggest pool party of the summer. Attendees of the Big Gay Pool Party launch will enjoy a heated pool, poolside bites and DJ sets. RSVP here.
Beginner Yoga
10 a.m. Saturday, March 14
Mosaic Makers Collective
$20
We frequently include special themed yoga classes on this list, but what about something for beginners? If you’re a budding yogi and want to hone your skills, you certainly should check out Beginner Yoga at Mosaic Makers Collective. Classes are available for purchase here.
ChingonX
2 p.m. Saturday, March 14
Four Corners Brewing Company
$10
Celebrate all things Latin at ChingonX, with great food and beer, a panel and performances by talented Latin musicians. On the roster this year are Luna Luna, Salt Cathedral, Girl Aloud and more. Get your tickets here.
Indie-Rock Latin America 2020
6 p.m.- 2 a.m. Saturday, March 14
Club Dada
$13
Another Latin music festival is taking place on the same day, and you could catch both.The focus at Indie-Rock Latin America 2020 is on indie rock bands, like Superfónicos from Austin, Sr. Presidente (Venezuela)
and local favorite Mayta, so be ready to rock en Español. Buy tickets here.
Sunday, March 15
TBRU Cookout
11 a.m. Sunday, March 15
Hidden Door
Free-ish
Every spring, the DFW gay community gathers together for Texas Bear Round Up to celebrate their love of big, hairy men. To end the weekend, there will be a special cookout at Hidden Door and with their notoriously inexpensive drinks, you’ll definitely need some sustenance. Cash only.
Drum Circle
2 p.m. Sunday, March 15
Klyde Warren Park
Free-ish
Got a drum? Or any other instrument? Bring it out to Klyde Warren for the ultimate jam session. The circle will be led by a facilitator who will help everyone find a good rhythm.
The Office Trivia
7 p.m. Sunday, March 15
Steam Theory Brewing Company
$25 per team
Ooh. Trivia on The Office. What a surprise. They never do that in Dallas. Anyway, test your knowledge of the hit TV show. Lord knows, this won’t be your only opportunity. But we don't care. We're always down to have something to show for after all the hours we've spent binge-watching the show. Register your team here.
