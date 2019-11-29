The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

The Vitruvian Lights will put even the Grinchiest of holiday haters in a festive mood.

Friday, November 29

Vitruvian Lights: Lighting Ceremony

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

Vitruvian Park

Free-ish

This Friday night, Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical winter wonderland. Enjoy a beautiful lighting ceremony, along with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, free pictures with Santa, gourmet food trucks and more.

Movie Night: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

MUTTS Canine Cantina

Free-ish

Spend your holiday with the Griswolds and your furry friends at a special screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Prizes will be rewarded to the dogs (and the humans) in the best holiday outfits.

Call the coroner because there's a soon-to-be death by chocolate. Dude, Sweet Chocolate has a new downtown location. Manny Rodriguez Photography

Dude, Sweet: Downtown Grand Opening

6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29

1604 Main Street, Suite 100

Free-ish

Dallas’ favorite chocolate shop is opening a new location in downtown Dallas. Get chocolate-wasted in style at Dude, Sweet’s new Main Street outpost.

Saturday, November 30

TangoTab's Feed the City: Deep Ellum

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Bottled Blonde Dallas

Free-ish

The holidays are all about giving back, and this Saturday, you can spend your morning helping prepare food for food-insecure families and individuals in North Texas. Be sure to bring bread, lunch meat, chips and/or tangerines.

Foundation 45 Adult Art Therapy Group

2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

2007 N. Collins Blvd. #411, Richardson

Free

The holidays are a stressful time, but luckily, you can vent out those feelings through art. Artist Elizabeth Layton will be hosting a free art class, and she will discuss how art helped her work through depression.

Friendsgiving Trivia

8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Growler USA (The Colony)

Free

If for some reason you’re not over Thanksgiving festivities by Saturday (or the show Friends, for that matter), you can test your knowledge of the iconic sitcom's Thanksgiving episodes. Register your team here.

If you thought spelling bees were fun in elementary school, wait until you try it while drunk. iStock

Drunk Spelling Bee

10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30

Tanstaafl Pub

$5

Think you’ve got a knack for linguistics? How ‘bout while drunk? When you enter the spelling bee, you get a shot of “spellin’ juice” to calm your nerves. Then, for each word you spell correctly, you get another shot, and move on to the next round. The winner will receive a prize of a $100 bar tab.

Sunday, December 1

A Very Bearded Christmas with Community Beer Company

11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1

The Bearded Lady

Free-ish

Kick December off at The Bearded Lady. They will be hosting a tree-decorating brunch with an ugly sweater contest. Plus, there will be beer specials throughout the day, including Community Beer Co.'s funnel cake and Snickerdoodle Ales.

EXPAND Join Local Hub Bicycle Company on a final gravel ride before the store closes. Chuck Cage

Gravel Ride

9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1

Local Hub Bicycle Company

Free

Come join the Local Hub crew on the final gravel ride before the shop closes. The distance will be between 20 and 25 miles across Dallas at a quick 14-16 mph pace. Bring your own bike or rent one here.

Eric Bellinger

6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1

The Blue Light

$20

Eric Bellinger has penned hits for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Drake and more. Now, you can catch the songwriting prodigy performing songs of his own at The Blue Light. Tickets are available for purchase here.