The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 29 – Dec. 1

Friday, November 29
Vitruvian Lights: Lighting Ceremony
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
Vitruvian Park
Free-ish
This Friday night, Vitruvian Park transforms into a magical winter wonderland. Enjoy a beautiful lighting ceremony, along with a performance by the Jordan Kahn Orchestra, free pictures with Santa, gourmet food trucks and more.
Movie Night: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
MUTTS Canine Cantina
Free-ish
Spend your holiday with the Griswolds and your furry friends at a special screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Prizes will be rewarded to the dogs (and the humans) in the best holiday outfits.
Dude, Sweet: Downtown Grand Opening
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29
1604 Main Street, Suite 100
Free-ish
Dallas’ favorite chocolate shop is opening a new location in downtown Dallas. Get chocolate-wasted in style at Dude, Sweet’s new Main Street outpost.
Saturday, November 30
TangoTab's Feed the City: Deep Ellum
8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
Bottled Blonde Dallas
Free-ish
The holidays are all about giving back, and this Saturday, you can spend your morning helping prepare food for food-insecure families and individuals in North Texas. Be sure to bring bread, lunch meat, chips and/or tangerines.
Foundation 45 Adult Art Therapy Group
2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
2007 N. Collins Blvd. #411, Richardson
Free
The holidays are a stressful time, but luckily, you can vent out those feelings through art. Artist Elizabeth Layton will be hosting a free art class, and she will discuss how art helped her work through depression.
Friendsgiving Trivia
8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
Growler USA (The Colony)
Free
If for some reason you’re not over Thanksgiving festivities by Saturday (or the show Friends, for that matter), you can test your knowledge of the iconic sitcom's Thanksgiving episodes. Register your team here.
Drunk Spelling Bee
10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
Tanstaafl Pub
$5
Think you’ve got a knack for linguistics? How ‘bout while drunk? When you enter the spelling bee, you get a shot of “spellin’ juice” to calm your nerves. Then, for each word you spell correctly, you get another shot, and move on to the next round. The winner will receive a prize of a $100 bar tab.
Sunday, December 1
A Very Bearded Christmas with Community Beer Company
11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1
The Bearded Lady
Free-ish
Kick December off at The Bearded Lady. They will be hosting a tree-decorating brunch with an ugly sweater contest. Plus, there will be beer specials throughout the day, including Community Beer Co.'s funnel cake and Snickerdoodle Ales.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Gravel Ride
9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1
Local Hub Bicycle Company
Free
Come join the Local Hub crew on the final gravel ride before the shop closes. The distance will be between 20 and 25 miles across Dallas at a quick 14-16 mph pace. Bring your own bike or rent one here.
Eric Bellinger
6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1
The Blue Light
$20
Eric Bellinger has penned hits for Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Drake and more. Now, you can catch the songwriting prodigy performing songs of his own at The Blue Light. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!