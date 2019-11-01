The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 1-3

Know thine fortune. This weekend all shall be revealed at the Dallas Psychic Fair.



Friday, November 1

Romanian Food Festival

5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Biserica Sfanta Maria Dallas

$5

Immerse yourself in Romanian culture this weekend. For just $5, attendees of the Romanian Food Festival can enjoy traditional folk dances and music, plus sample some Romanian food. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Rumi Poetry Night

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Sun Yoga Center

Free (donations suggested)

Celebrate the poetic works of Rumi, Hafiz, Tagore and other mystics. Plus, if you write poetry of your own, you are encouraged to share it. A donation of $5 is suggested.

Chef AQ is prepping for Día de los Muertos at José this weekend. Catch up with loved ones and with good food. Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman

Dia de los Muertos Celebration

11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1

José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane

Free

While Halloween festivities may be over, you can make your way to José to honor friends, family and loved ones who are no longer with us. For two days, the restaurant will have an altar where guests can bring gifts, photos and other mementos. Plus, there will be face painting, food and cocktail specials.

Saturday, November 2

Botox and Bubbles

10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

D’Allure MedSpa

Free-ish

Interested in beauty? Head over to D’Allure MedSpa for some light bites and refreshing Veuve Champagne, and learn about the best ways to treat your skin. Plus, if you’ve been curious about Botox, D’Allure will be offering treatments for only $10 a unit.

EXPAND And you thought being in the dog house was a bad thing. $2 hot dogs and beers. courtesy Dog Haus

Dog Haus Richardson's 2nd Anniversary

11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Dog Haus Biergarten (Richardson)

$2 per hot dog

Dog Haus is celebrating two years in Richardson, and you'd better believe they’re going all-out. Enjoy carnival games, face painting and movie screenings. Plus, $2 hot dogs and $2 PBRs.

Plano Tree Fest

11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Plano Arts & Events

Free

In our current climate, both political and environmental, it is absolutely vital that we treat our earth with care. Make your way to Plano for a free community eco fest, with yoga classes, rock climbing and health-conscious food vendors. Plus, learn about Plano’s green initiatives and what you can do to help keep Plano beautiful. B.Y.O. cups and bottles.

Emo Nite

9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Lizard Lounge

$10

Everyone’s favorite club series is back. Head over to Lizard Lounge this Saturday night to relive your days of teenage angst. Head-bang to the music of Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Panic! At The Disco and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Pack your guyliner and teen angst and make your way to Lizard Lounge for Emo Night. Observer files

Sunday, November 3

Denton Mac 'N Cheese Festival

2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Oak Street Draft House

$15

Mac and cheese lovers, rejoice. This Sunday, you can sample 25 different macaroni and cheese recipes for only $15. Plus, at the end of it all, you get to decide who will be the macaroni king or queen of Denton. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Dallas Psychic Fair

11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

4343 Sigma Road

Free

Every first Sunday of each month, North Texas’ most gifted psychics, readers, wellness artists and vendors gather together to help promote wellness within the community. Get your fortune read, support local vendors, and manifest your goals and dreams.

Shake It Off: Twerk Classes

7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Alpha Midway Dance Studio

$10

Shake It Off is a dance instructional series aimed toward boosting self-confidence and feminine energy through the movement of the hips. This Sunday, attendees can learn everything they need to know about twerking, popping and shaking it like a Polaroid picture. Tickets are available for purchase here.