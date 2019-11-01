The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 1-3

Friday, November 1
Romanian Food Festival
5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
Biserica Sfanta Maria Dallas
$5
Immerse yourself in Romanian culture this weekend. For just $5, attendees of the Romanian Food Festival can enjoy traditional folk dances and music, plus sample some Romanian food. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Rumi Poetry Night
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1
Sun Yoga Center
Free (donations suggested)
Celebrate the poetic works of Rumi, Hafiz, Tagore and other mystics. Plus, if you write poetry of your own, you are encouraged to share it. A donation of $5 is suggested.
Dia de los Muertos Celebration
11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1
José, 4931 W. Lovers Lane
Free
While Halloween festivities may be over, you can make your way to José to honor friends, family and loved ones who are no longer with us. For two days, the restaurant will have an altar where guests can bring gifts, photos and other mementos. Plus, there will be face painting, food and cocktail specials.
Saturday, November 2
Botox and Bubbles
10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
D’Allure MedSpa
Free-ish
Interested in beauty? Head over to D’Allure MedSpa for some light bites and refreshing Veuve Champagne, and learn about the best ways to treat your skin. Plus, if you’ve been curious about Botox, D’Allure will be offering treatments for only $10 a unit.
Dog Haus Richardson's 2nd Anniversary
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Dog Haus Biergarten (Richardson)
$2 per hot dog
Dog Haus is celebrating two years in Richardson, and you'd better believe they’re going all-out. Enjoy carnival games, face painting and movie screenings. Plus, $2 hot dogs and $2 PBRs.
Plano Tree Fest
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Plano Arts & Events
Free
In our current climate, both political and environmental, it is absolutely vital that we treat our earth with care. Make your way to Plano for a free community eco fest, with yoga classes, rock climbing and health-conscious food vendors. Plus, learn about Plano’s green initiatives and what you can do to help keep Plano beautiful. B.Y.O. cups and bottles.
Emo Nite
9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
Lizard Lounge
$10
Everyone’s favorite club series is back. Head over to Lizard Lounge this Saturday night to relive your days of teenage angst. Head-bang to the music of Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Panic! At The Disco and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Sunday, November 3
Denton Mac 'N Cheese Festival
2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3
Oak Street Draft House
$15
Mac and cheese lovers, rejoice. This Sunday, you can sample 25 different macaroni and cheese recipes for only $15. Plus, at the end of it all, you get to decide who will be the macaroni king or queen of Denton. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Dallas Psychic Fair
11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3
4343 Sigma Road
Free
Every first Sunday of each month, North Texas’ most gifted psychics, readers, wellness artists and vendors gather together to help promote wellness within the community. Get your fortune read, support local vendors, and manifest your goals and dreams.
Shake It Off: Twerk Classes
7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3
Alpha Midway Dance Studio
$10
Shake It Off is a dance instructional series aimed toward boosting self-confidence and feminine energy through the movement of the hips. This Sunday, attendees can learn everything they need to know about twerking, popping and shaking it like a Polaroid picture. Tickets are available for purchase here.
