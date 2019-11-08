The 10 Best Free and Cheap Events Happening in Dallas This Weekend, Nov. 8-10

Friday, November 8
Pupsgiving
6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
Barney Wood Bark Park
Free
We’ve got a lot to be thankful for this season, and puppies are one of the reasons. Furry attendees can create works of art with their precious little paws, and humans can shop several dog-friendly vendors at Pupsgiving. Leon Mex Mex Restaurant will have soft drinks, wine, beer and food available for purchase. Plus, the first 50 dogs will receive a free puppuchino from Starbucks.
AURORA Expanded: As I Am
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
1508 Commerce St.
Free
From the minds behind AURORA, one of Dallas’ most anticipated biannual light and art exhibitions, comes a new multidisciplinary exhibition. As I Am will showcase the work of students from Dallas who got together this past summer to create a body of work designed to move people to action through empathy.
’90s Fresh Fest
7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
Texas Ale Project
Free
Halloween might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get your throwback on. Texas Ale Project will be hosting a ’90s dance party with DJ Casey Cosmos spinning all the jams. All brews and a variety of Craft TAP WTR Hard Seltzers will be available for purchase on tap.
Saturday, November 9
Happy #*@!'n Yoga
11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Panther Island Pavilion
$25
No need to maintain your composure at this yoga class. At Happy #*@!'n Yoga, students are encouraged to release their pent-up frustrations, even if that means dropping a few f-bombs. Attendees will be given a complimentary beer during class; that way, they can truly flip their bad days the middle finger. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Deep Ellum Creative Market
1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Deep Ellum
Free
Deep Ellum Creative Market is a new fair experience created by local creatives for local creatives. For two days, attendees can shop over 50 local vendors, behold murals and works by local artists, all while celebrating Deep Ellum’s history as an arts hub.
Sad & Boujee – Emo & Trap Night
9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
RBC
$10
You were sort of punk rock, I grew up on hip-hop, but RBC is throwing a party that fits everyone better than their favorite sweater. Enjoy a night of tunes spun by Grotzy Versace, including the likes of Migos, Fall Out Boy, Nicki Minaj, Taking Back Sunday and more. Tickets are available for purchase here.
Latin Dance Nights
10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9
Mexican Bar Company
Free
Who knew you could get your salsa on in West Plano? Every Saturday night, guests of Mexican Bar Company can receive free salsa and bachata lessons, while enjoying drink specials on Flor De Cana mojitos and Milagro Tequila cocktails.
Sunday, November 10
Cider and Cookie Pairing
11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10
Trinity Cider
$20
Briana Johnson of Sweet Bri's Bakery will be making a special appearance at Trinity Cider this Sunday. Enjoy four of Johnson’s delicious homemade cookies paired with four crisp, lush ciders. Tickets are available for purchase here.
School Night Karaoke
8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10
City Tavern
Free
Sing your heart out before the Monday blues sets in. Every Sunday, Leslie Ann Bass hosts a free karaoke night at City Tavern. Sing your heart out and get ready for the week ahead. Then do it all over again next weekend!
Rick & Morty Trivia and Premiere Party
8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10
Tanstaafl Pub
Free
Rubba lubba dub dub! Test your knowledge of Rick & Morty for a chance to win prizes. Plus, catch the season 4 premiere on the big screen.
