Get Your Spook On, Dallas, With These Halloween Events

Dress up and hit the deck park at Klyde Warren at Decks in the Park.

Friday, October 25

Rainbow Vomit: Halloween Edition

11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Rainbow Vomit, 3609 Parry Ave.

$20

One of Dallas’ favorite photo pop-ups has opened an immersive horror exhibit. Grab your goons, get dressed up and spook up your Instagram feed with some artsy Halloween pics

Sex Cells lets you get freaky in a friendly spot at the Granada Theater. Astrid Strawiarz/Getty Images

Marc Almond Halloween Masquerade

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25

Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

$41-$81

One of L.A.’s favorite club nights, Sex Cells, has made its way to Dallas. This weekend, Sex Cells presents a sexed-up masquerade party hosted by Marc Almond of Soft Cell. Get your freak on in a safe, LGBTQ-friendly and sex-positive zone and dress in your most freaky costume.

Saturday, October 26

Disney Villains Drag Diva Brunch

10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar

$45

Dallas’ top drag performers will put on a special Halloween show dressed as their favorite Disney villainesses.

Dia de los Muertos Festival

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Latino Cultural Center

Free

Partake in the annual Latinx tradition in which the community honors friends, family and loved ones who have died. Plus, behold beautiful artwork in the Day of the Dead exhibit, which runs until Nov. 9.

Mid-Century Modern Horror

3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood

$10-$15

Fangoria and the DMA present a day of classic horror movies. Enjoy scary flicks from the ‘50s and ‘60s as well as an exclusive preview screening of A24’s In Fabric. Plus, get a tarot reading from Goddess Goddard.

Double Wide Halloween Bash

7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26

Double Wide, 3510 Commerce

$10

Enjoy a night of thrills at one of Deep Ellum’s best dive bars. The Rich Girls, Weezing and Texas Jesus & Mary Chainsaw Massacre perform. Drag performances by Nayda Montana, Sissy Pop and Blue Valentine will spice up the night.

Sunday, October 27



Trick or Treat on the Square

11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

Frisco Square

Free

Wanting to participate in Halloween festivities, yet don’t want to go south of 635? Luckily, Frisco Square will be hosting a trick-or-treating day. Enjoy a vendor market, carnival games, inflatables, a game truck and more. Plus, you can stop by some of the shops for some treats.

Awwwww — looks like we already have a winner for The Stoneleigh's Howl-loween Brunch costume contest. courtesy The Stoneleigh



Howl-loween Brunch

11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

The Stoneleigh, 2927 Maple Ave.

Free to attend, $5 registration for dogs, food and drink costs may vary

Humans and their furry friends are invited to the Stoneleigh hotel’s annual Howl-loween brunch benefiting Operation Kindness. Humans can treat themselves to Perle on Maple’s new brunch menu and enter their vaccinated dogs into a costume contest, where the winning dog will receive a one-night stay for one dog and two humans at The Stoneleigh Hotel and dinner and brunch at Perle on Maple. All proceeds will benefit Operation Kindness.

Monday, October 28

Wine & Witches Halloween Party

6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

Jack Retro, 2802 Greenville Ave.

Free

Pop into the luxury accessories store for a spirit tasting with some witches. Plus, be one of the first to see Jack Retro’s new fall/winter collection.

Classic Scary Movies Trivia

7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28

Trinity Cider, 2656 Main St., Suite 120

$15

Test your knowledge of Carrie, The Shining and other horror classics for a chance to win prizes. Your ticket gets you entry into the trivia event along with a cider. You can play with a team of up to four people. If you don’t win at trivia, you still have a chance to compete in a costume contest.

Tuesday, October 29

Hocus Pocus Trivia

7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29

Growler USA, 6520 Cascades Court, Suite 200, The Colony

Free

You don’t need to pay to get into this trivia night. Test your knowledge of Halloween classic Hocus Pocus for a chance to win a cash prize. Register your coven here.

Wednesday, October 30

Denton's Backyard on Bell screens locally made horror film shorts on Wednesday. Ed Steele

All Hallows Film Festival

8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30

Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave., Denton

$10

In celebration of Denton’s short film community, All Hallows Film Festival has created a short horror film festival, offering works by local actors, directors and producers. Attendees can also enjoy live music, drag performances and shopping local vendors. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Thursday, October 31

Decks in the Park: Halloween Bash at Klyde Warren Park

5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

Free

Head over to Klyde Warren Park this Halloween to dance your bones off. RSVP and groove out to DJ sets by Play-N-Skillz, Poizon Ivy and more.

DSO Movies in Concert: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St.

$39

Celebrate a Halloween classic with a special screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will be playing the score and musical numbers live along with the movie. Plus, free face painting for children in the lobby. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Halloween Masquerade at Aloft

8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31

Aloft Dallas Love Field, 2333 W. Mockingbird Lane

$5

The Aloft Dallas Love Field will be converted to a haunted hotel this Halloween. Take a tour with the ghoulish host, Peter the bellhop, and stroll through the hotel sipping craft cocktails. Plus, DJ sets throughout the night.