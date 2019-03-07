The Team Behind Psychedelic Robot Wants to Take You Back to 1969

Last fall, hundreds of Dallas denizens flocked to the Crescent shopping complex to immerse themselves in a unique art experience. Curated by Bivins Gallery, the show Psychedelic Robot took the city and social media by storm. Visitors shared photo after photo of rooms covered with graffiti, paint and neon lights — photos that looked like a street artist’s dream. Bivins Gallery was on a mission to democratize art, and the show’s rampant popularity went a long way to achieving that goal. But Karen and Michael Bivins — the veteran art curators and owners of Bivins Gallery — are only getting started.

Their latest show, 1969: Get Back to Where You Once Belonged, blurs the boundaries between immersive and traditional art shows for a celebration of the year ‘69. The show opens Friday, with guest performer and Texas native Stevie Starlight serenading visitors with original tunes and '60s classics while they browse the artwork.

Karen and Michael, both children of the ‘60s and ‘70s, decided on ‘69 after considering multiple years for their deep dive.