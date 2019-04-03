21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Sip some wine and paint your own wine glass at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Rocco's New York Italian, 3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 100 for Wine Glass Painting. This may seem like a lame event, but what else do you have going on on a Wednesday night? Bible study? We didn't think so. So please save the snide remarks for something else because this is a great date-night idea. Tickets are $20, which gets you two wine glasses to paint and all the materials. There will be food and drinks available to purchase. Visit eventbrite.com for tickets. Paige Skinner

Touring acts often share aesthetics, joining forces and hitting the road in virtue of a shared style or ethos. Pittsburgh noise-damaged rock outfit Black Moth Super Rainbow and composer Steve Hauschildt, formerly of spacey drone act Emeralds, hit Dallas this week, and the stark contrast in their approaches is what makes their joint concert so fascinating. A filthy scramble of psych rock, avant pop, metal, trashy shlock and vocoder, Black Moth assault listeners with sounds both seductive and puzzling, songs meant to offend as much as enchant. Hauschildt, on the other hand, pulls from krautrock, early synthesizer music and dub techno to weave heady, gossamer works that find a middle between new-age escapism and serious academic electronic music. The sandpaper grain of Black Moth set up against Hauschildt’s pillowy aether promises a night of mind-altering sensations. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Deep Ellum Art Co., 3200 Commerce St., $16 and up at eventbrite.com. Jonathan Patrick

Thursday

At last, Dallas has a run for people who aren’t early birds. Celebration! White Rock 2019 includes a 5k and 10k, after which runners and non-runners alike can unwind at the post-race festival with food, craft beer, various proprietors of juices and other purportedly healthy beverages, live music and kids’ activities including a bounce house. The second-best thing about it is that it’s a fundraiser for the Stone Tables restoration project and signage. The best thing is it doesn’t begin until 6 p.m. — not 6 a.m.! — with the 10k starter pistol to be fired at 6:10 p.m., the 5k at 6:30 and the party at 7 Thursday at Winfrey Point, 950 E. Lawther Drive. Advance sign-up is $55 for the 10k, $45 for the 5k and $20 for non-running Celebration Block Party partiers, with both races’ prices going up by $10 the day of the event. Visit whiterockdallas.org/race. Jesse Hughey

Make a toast to another season of Broadway at the AT&T Performing Arts Center at their 4th Annual Broadway Bar Crawl, beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday. Get yourself down to Lower Greenville for stops at HG Sply Co., 2008 Greenville Ave.; The Truck Yard, 5624 Sears St.; The Libertine, 2101 Greenville Ave.; and Laurel Tavern, 1920 Greenville Ave., to celebrate a blockbuster 2019/2020 season at the AT&T PAC that includes The Color Purple, Once on This Island, An American in Paris, Bandstand, The Band’s Visit and The Spongebob Musical. At each stop along the way, you’ll be treated to free appetizers, all-important drink specials and a chance to win season tickets to see each of the theatrical hits coming through Dallas next year. Once you’ve loosened up with a few libations, you can cut loose at the final stop, Single Wide, 2110 Greenville Ave., with show-stopping karaoke numbers. Admission is free; you can find more info at attpac.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Often compared to Drake but by leagues more imaginative, culturally progressive and future-seeking, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is taking over the world. His genre-bending sound — a fluid mixture of styles in simultaneous dialogue with reggaetón, Latin trap, dembow, R&B and bachata — is a testament to the thrilling globalization of pop and what feels like the inevitable domination of contemporary Latin music. He’s among the most streamed artists in the world (top 3 at least), he’s helping break apart the stifling limitations of traditional gender roles and not-so-latent sexism in popular music, and his beats, courtesy of some of the biggest names in reggaetón production, sound like they were beamed down from another dimension. Even better, he’s done it all while singing in Spanish, without once sacrificing the genuine, street-level culture than birthed his unique spirit and radical style. At times dripping with melancholy, at others booming out with blinding confidence, Bad Bunny’s music is at once a glimpse of how united our world could be, and how disorientingly beautiful, if frequently disheartening, it is today. 7 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $41 and up at ticketmaster.com. Jonathan Patrick

It’s been six years since listeners were last graced with a Citizen Cope album. The veteran folk-rock artist has been pretty forthcoming lately about his struggles with writer’s block, an endeavor that has kept him in a near constant state of touring. The layoff from recording however, proved fruitful in that Cope (real name Clarence Greenwood) was able to spend time with his wife and daughter while also being choosy about what to include on the new album. Heroin and Helicopters, the latest release, tackles his usual pointed takes on social justice issues with some fiery screeds on our political landscape judiciously thrown in for good measure. Catch these fresh tunes as well as a plethora of his greatest hits as Cope makes his way back to Dallas for the first time in a while. 8 p.m. Thursday at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $18 and up at ticketfly.com. Jeff Strowe

Friday

Deep Ellum will transform into blocks showcasing art April 5-7, as the neighborhood east of downtown celebrates its 25th Deep Ellum Arts Festival. It's one of our readers' favorite festivals: offering lovely spring weather (we hope) and showcasing works from more than 200 artists 2900-3400 Main Street. You can't have a festival in Deep Ellum without music, of course, and this one delivers more than 100 bands, including Loyal Sally, Royal Sons and Stone Mecca. Food concessions will also be there, including Taylor's Sweet Shop, Later Gater. The festival, held in the 2900-3400 blocks of Main Street is free to attend. The festival kicks off at 11 a.m. daily Friday-Sunday. Visit deepellumartsfestival.com for more information. Paige Skinner

If you ever dreamed of nibbling your way through Candyland, treat yourself to a brand new pop-up art installation, Candytopia, 8021 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 2000. Brainchild of Jackie Sorkin, star of TLC’s Candy Queen, the shop contains 14 crafted rooms featuring a pool of 300,000 marshmallows and art objects such as the Mona Lisa and The Thinker, all made of candies. Enjoy samples of chocolate truffles and bags of gummi bears throughout the visit. Runs through July 31. Tickets, $23 for kids and $30 for adults, must be reserved in advance by clicking on showclix.com/event/candytopiadal. Specify a time, in 15-minute increments, between 10 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Reba Liner

Charley Crockett played more than 200 shows last year, according to Rolling Stone. For the first tour since his open heart surgery in January, Crockett is set for a doubleheader at the Kessler. And he’s bringing some new songs with him. The country-blues-soul crooner from Texas released “How Low Can You Go” and “River of Sorrow” on March 8. The tunes are as thoughtful, catchy and foot-stomping as ever. The first show will be kicked off with a can’t-miss performance by The Relatives. The following night, Crockett will be joined by Lone Star State special guest James “Slick” Hand. This tour stop will be a Texas treasure for all who attend. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 5-6 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., $36 at prekindle.com. Jacob Vaughn

Released late last month, Jenny Lewis’ On the Line may be her best solo album to hit record store shelves, and a handful of critics have already labeled it as “her best work to date,” with others writing it features some of “her strongest songwriting.” Her fourth solo release, On the Line is her first album in five years, and the 11-track record features noteworthy guest-star contributions from Ringo Starr, Ryan Adams, Beck (who produced and sang on three tracks), Don Was, Benmont Tench (a founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers) and legendary session drummer Jim Keltner. The narrative specificity in her lyrics continues to set Lewis apart with mentions of chemtrails and Candy Crush to Dorothy’s ruby-red slippers, crying like Meryl Streep and a narcoleptic poet from Duluth. For longtime fans of Lewis, this tour offers a chance to also catch openers The Watson Twins, who collaborated with Lewis on her first solo record, 2006’s Rabbit Fur Coat. 8 p.m. Friday at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $30 at ticketfly.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Since 1994, (Hed) P.E. has blended punk rock and gangster rap to create something wonderfully chaotic. Since then, they've released nine studio albums and they've also taken a political stance, involving themselves in the "9/11 Truth Movement." And although they've gone through about 12 different members over the years, (Hed) P.E have managed to stick around for the past couple of decades and don't seem pressed to fill venues as of yet. with Adakain, 8 p.m. Friday at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $12. Daniel Rodrigue

Saturday

If you need to find a way to relax, just lying about and doing nothing is not the healthiest way. It also may not be the most efficient way to relax. Get up off that couch and wipe away the orange Cheeto dust because the Dallas Yoga and Fitness Festival is here to help you start a more productive relaxation and fitness routine. Forty instructional classes will cover simple meditation techniques, body sculpting, nutrition and more. Other classes “The Bollywood Workout” and “Dance Cardio Party" are just fun ways to get in shape. There’s even classes for kids and families. The festival is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Sammons Park, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door and offer access to four 45-minutes classes. Visit attpac.org to purchase tickets and access class information and schedules. Danny Gallagher



Dallas Comic Show is an affordable, family-friendly event to celebrate the writers, artists, celebrities and fans who make up the rich community of comic book culture. In addition to comic book-adjacent signings and speakers, it also will offer cosplay, anime and pop culture special guests, including some of the cast of celebrated film director David Lynch’s cult series Twin Peaks, notably Sheryl Lee — Laura Palmer herself! It begins at 11 a.m. Saturday and ends at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Richardson Civic Center, 411 W. Arapaho Road. Tickets start at just $10. More info at dallascomicshow.com. Jonathan Patrick

Based on true stories from conflict zones all over the world, the play at Second Thought Theatre, Lela & Co by Cordelia Lynn, traces a winding path from girlhood to womanhood and celebrates the resilience of those making the journey. Bryant Hall, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., is the setting for the 8 p.m. Saturday performances, running through April 27. There are shows also at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, 8 p.m. on Fridays and pay as you can at 7:30 p.m. on Mondays. Kara-Lynn Vaeni directs. General admission is $25. For information, visit secondthoughttheatre.com. Reba Liner

The time has come to get your huzzah and what hos on, as the Scarborough Renaissance Festival returns to Waxahachie for its 39th season of jousts, jugglers, comedy, booze, sports, fire eaters, crafts, music and more, all celebrating the 16th century, minus the black death and religious war. OK, sorry to mention that latter stuff. Truth is, most people probably either find the concept of ren fairs silly or are really into it. The "into it" people are legion, and they seem to have a grand time at this dress-up for grown-ups and kids, which explains the 39 seasons of drawing countless thousands to Waxahachie. So grab a mug of mead and find out what they know that you don't. (For instance, mead is mighty tasty.) The festival kicks off Saturday and runs 10 a.m.-7 p.m. rain or shine every weekend until its finale on Memorial Day. Admission is $28 for adults and $13 for kids ages 5-12. Find tickets and a breakdown of the fest's huge entertainment schedule at srfestival.com Patrick Williams

California-based dream-pop band Bad Suns just released a new LP, Mystic Truth, last month. The album is the band's first effort with Epitaph Records, and the single "Hold Your Fire" dropped in January. Saturday's concert at House of Blues includes opener and indie pop darling Carlie Hanson. 7 p.m. Saturday at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $22.50. Daniel Rodrigue

Sunday

If you're a millennial or younger, then you most likely have an American Girl doll, either on your bed or stored away your closet. If you're really fancy, then you've been to the American Girl store in the Galleria and shopped for your Molly or Samantha or Kit. Take it one step further and see American Girl Live at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. The show features all original songs as the girls spend an exciting summer at sleep-away camp. Tickets start at $25.75 at prekindle.com. Paige Skinner

John Corabi has worked in several rock bands, including Mötley Crüe, Angora, The Scream and others. Currently the vocalist for The Dead Daisies, Sunday night's show at Trees has Corabi playing a solo acoustic set. The Philly-based singer and guitarist has been featured on 23 albums by 12 bands. 8 p.m. Sunday at Trees, 2709 Elm St., $10-$15. Daniel Rodrigue

Monday

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them onstage to celebrate the beginning of this year’s SOLUNA International Music & Arts Festival. Experience an evening program of chamber works including the riveting overture to Mozart’s The Magic Flute, Martinu’s dreamy, melancholic Nonet, and minimalist-delving composer Julia Wolfe’s experimental folk piece for five violins, With a Blue Dress On. A Champagne toast will follow the performance in the lobby. This program begins at 7 p.m. Monday at the Meyerson, 2301 Flora St. Tickets are $29. Find more info at mydso.com. Jonathan Patrick

Tuesday

Day 2 of the SOLUNA festival brings jazz, dance and visual art to The Majestic Theatre for Caravan: A Revolution on the Road, which uses movement, sound and visuals to explore art's ability to bring racial healing. Jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard and the E-Collective, choreographer Rennie Harris and Dallas-based artist Andrew F. Scott collaborate in the world-premiere performance. It begins at 7:30 p.m. at 1925 Elm St. Tickets are $19 and $29. Find them and more information at mydso.com. Patrick Williams

Wednesday

Snap151 is a place where social media influencers can go to take pictures for their "content." That last sentence is not a joke. There is actually a place in Mockingbird Station, 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, that is influencer friendly and has several backdrops and props for your favorite fashion bloggers to pose in front of or with. Even if you're not an influencer (the polite internet term for "shill"), you can still go and take photos for your social media feeds. A $20 ticket gets you one hour in the pop-up space. Plan to arrive 15 minutes before your designated time. Visit snap151.com for tickets and more information. Paige Skinner