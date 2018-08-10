Best Things to Do in Dallas This Weekend



Friday

The Latino Cultural Center, 2600 Live Oak St., presents El Encuentro, a love story that explores flamenco's Moroccan past. The Moors ruled Spain for hundreds of years, and their influence still pops up in Spain's music and architecture today. At 7:30 p.m. Friday, the concert will include Carlos Garcia performing a live flamenco, as well as Middle Easter arrangements by musical director Jamal Mohamed and dancing by belly dance troupe Na'Di el Raks. Tickets are $25 at prekindle.com. Paige Skinner

The capability of modern, high-end sewing machines to use software to mass produce complex stitch-work has cheapened the artistry of needle and thread somewhat, to our mind anyway. We prefer to think of our fancy needlework being created painstakingly by hand — sure, most likely in Southeast Asia, but still there's something to be said about craftsmanship. Quilt Plano gives aficionados a chance to appreciate the skill and artistry involved in producing vibrant works of art perfect for snuggling under. See what needle, cloth, skill and creative minds can do at the exhibition of quilts. Tons of vendors offering information on sewing machines and other supplies will be on hand, and the event includes a raffle, auction and demonstrations. It all happens at the Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $10 (cash or check only), $9 for seniors. Kids 12 and younger get in free. Find more information at qgplano.org. Patrick Williams

Playing at Theatre Three, 2800 Routh St., through August 26: Heisenberg/Actually, a double feature about how gender, desire, age and experiences affect us. Written by Simon Stephens, Heisenberg refers to Werner Heisenberg's principle in physics about closely observing something and then noting a change in that thing you observed. In this case, the focus is on two strangers and how their encounter produces unexpected results. Actually by Anna Ziegler examines a college campus rape case involving race politics and lots of he said, she said in determining the truth. For tickets, starting at $10, call 214-871-3300, and for more information, visit theatre3dallas.com. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Matinees also at 2 p.m. Aug. 15 and 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Reba Liner

Gerald “G-Eazy” Gillum was a bit of an anomaly when he garnered mass appeal with his second studio album These Things Happen in 2014. The album outsold the likes of Phish, Ab-Soul and Mastodon that year, debuting on the Billboard 200 at No. 3. The “Almost Famous” rapper was catapulted into the mainstream to raucous cheers from fans and disinterested groans from detractors who questioned the authenticity of yet another fair-skinned SoundCloud rapper. But two things have helped keep Eazy relevant and might be part of why seemingly more popular acts such as Lil Uzi Vert and TY Dolla $ign are supporting a G-Eazy tour and not the other way around: a high-profile relationship and subsequent breakup with American singer-songwriter Halsey; and surprisingly catchy, soulful and digestible sound. Whether he’s rap-crooning melancholic ballads of lonely Tumblr girls or shouting out a Bacchic stoner anthem, G-Eazy puts on an enjoyable show that may not be everyone’s cup of tea at first blush, but it will please most who give him a shot. 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10 at Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., $23 and up at livenation.com. Nicholas Bostick

Saturday

If you don't own a pool, finding an animal-friendly place for your doggies to swim is a challenge. But on Saturday, Aug. 11, Mesquite Parks and Recreation Department is inviting all doggies and their owners out for a Doggie Splash Day at Vanston Pool, 2913 Oates Drive. From 9 a.m. to noon, owners and their dogs can take a dip together. Activities include a pet swimsuit contest, dog paddle race and diving contest. Admission is $5 for one owner and one pet and $2 for each additional pet and $1 for any spectators. For more information, call 972-216-6260. Paige Skinner

(Warning: Old dude gripe ahead.) Ah, you kids these days with your fancy Super Soakers strong enough to put out an oil-well fire. You don't know what water gun fights were like back in the old days, when a water gun was a little piddly thing that held about a half cup of water, leaked and took vigorous finger pumping to push out a pitiful thread of water that was hardly enough to make your sister rat you out to Mom. Nowadays, thanks to a tactical arms race, God only knows what sort of high-tech water weaponry is available, but it's probably strong enough to knock Sis on her whiney butt (heh). Find out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday at Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, as Dallas Flash Mob hosts WaterGun Fight 2018. It'll be open season on anyone in the park packing wet heat. (No water balloons, no realistic-looking water guns and no nailing anyone who isn't participating, though wouldn't Saturday be a grand day to take your sister for a picnic in the park?) Search for the event's Facebook page for more details on this kid-friendly event. Patrick Williams

Another football season is nearly upon us. Soon, the airwaves will be full of talk about big plays, missed opportunities and athletes behaving badly. But before we enter into that whirlwind of play-by-plays and press conferences, let’s appreciate the potential of the game to generate philanthropy and fellowship when BvB Dallas hosts their 11th annual Powder-Puff Football Game at the Cotton Bowl, 3750 The Midway in Fair Park at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. 11. Don’t let the “powder-puff” moniker fool you: These players are tough. They’ll take to the field in a spirited, fun and athletic competition that may not see a lot of bone-crunching or drama, but will tackle Alzheimer’s awareness and research by donating ticket sales to the Center for Brain Health; UT Southwestern’s Clinical Neuropsychology Alzheimer’s Fellowship; The Senior Source; and The Alzheimer’s Source. Your $25 (or more, if you’re feeling generous) donation gets you entrance to the game (commentated by The Ticket’s Sean Bass, Ty Walker and Donovan Lewis), plus the after-party. Visit bvbdallas.org for more information and to donate. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Let it flow, let yourself go to Low & Slow: North Texas Barbecue & Music Festival if you like barbecue and/or country music. Slow and low, that is the tempo when you’re smoking a brisket. It’s some old-school, some brand new as Zane Williams, Bri Bagwell, the King Bucks, Bryce Bangs and Simon Flory Trio perform. So everybody catch the barbecue flu and enjoy 407 BBQ, Bet the House, Panther City BBQ, One90 Smoked Meats and more Saturday at the Longhorn Ballroom, 216 Corinth St. General admission is $25 plus a $2.50 service fee and gets you in the concert at 5 p.m., whereupon you can buy food, beer and cocktails. VIP admission, $50 plus the service fee, gets you inside at 3 p.m. and includes unlimited barbecue samples for the two hours before the commoners arrive. Jesse Hughey

Though she's only been on the scene since 2015, Alison Wonderland has become one of the biggest names on the EDM scene. 2017 found the native Australian taking home New Artist of the Year at the Electronic Music Awards, and this past spring she performed in a prime slot on the main stage at Coachella. Those accolades were followed by the release of an album's worth of new material, titled Awake. She's out on the road this summer playing only a select few North American cities, one of which she's bestowed upon us Dallas folks. Expect a spirited party atmosphere offset by a number of serious audiophiles there to check out the work of a true modern scene-maker. As a frequently candid and witty purveyor of Twitter, let's hope she leaves a couple of comments detailing her journey through Texas, as well. With Baauer, 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $35, southsideballroomdallas.com. Jeff Strowe

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will be heating up the summer night when they both perform for what’s sure to be a packed crowd at Dos Equis. Lambert has shaken off the stressful public divorce by creating some of her most personal and acclaimed work, her song Tin Man being nominated for two Grammy Awards. Expect both Lambert and Little Big Town to share the stage for a selection of singles before they wave goodbye and head to the tour buses. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at Dos Equis Pavilion, $39 and up at livenation.com.

Brad LaCour



Michael & Carissa Alvarado, the two members who make up folk act, Us The Duo, bring their plucky upbeat sound to House of Blues for their The Together Tour. The married musical act are busy promoting their five track EP, Together, a showcase for their relatable lyrics and soothing arrangements. The two have been busy, their song No Matter Where You Are was featured in the animated movie, Book of Life, and they were featured on the current season of America’s Got Talent. One part folk, one part pop, Us The Duo’s songs are guaranteed to stick with you long after you’ve left their show. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11 at House of Blues, $25 and up at houseofblues.com/dallas. Brad LaCour

Sunday

One of the joys of being a kid is when your parents would turn on the sprinklers in the backyard and you were allowed to run free. Thankfully, there is an adults-only version of this in Deep Ellum. Deep Ellum Water Balloon Wars will offer water balloon battles, water slides, dunk tanks, music and food. From noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, in the parking lot of Trees, 274 N. Crowdus St., you'll have a chance to support Foundation45, a mental health organization for musicians, in the best way possible: by getting wet. Tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com. Paige Skinner

Jwala: Rising Flame

The Indian Cultural Heritage Foundation presents dancer Mythili Prakash in a performance of Jwala: Rising Flame. This classical Indian dance is inspired by the fascinating and mysterious nature of fire, exploring spirituality, physicality and the enduring qualities of life after death. Expect raw beauty, breathtaking maneuvers, and a poignant narrative writ in interpretive dance. Jwala starts at 5 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora Street. Tickets start at $15. Find them and more info at ichf-us.org. Jonathan Patrick

Godsmack will set up shop at Dos Equis as part of the tour for their latest album, the April 2018 release, When Legends Rise. The album serves as a transition from the heavy metal they’re known for to a more hard rock sound, but with the same perspective and energy Godsmack fans associate with the band. The new single from When Legends Rise, Bulletproof, took the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart. Bulletproof is their eighth song to hit No. 1, further establishing the staying power of Godsmack, no matter which sound they choose to play. 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 12 at Dos Equis Pavilion $19 and up at livenation.com. Brad LaCour