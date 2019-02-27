21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Attention all women: You cannot really change a man, no matter what the movies and TV tell you. If he’s a con artist who goes around town asking for money for a marching band that does not exist, it doesn’t matter how cute you look when you’re stacking books in the local library. A con artist is a con artist even if he likes to sing and dance while conning. Believe that or not, the University of Texas at Arlington is bringing The Music Man to its stage starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building, 700 Greek Row Drive, Arlington. Shows continue through March 2. Tickets are $12 at uta.edu. Paige Skinner

Wednesday night’s appearance at Toyota Music Factory will be the initial outing on Mariah Carey’s Caution World Tour. The pop diva has grown into one of the highest-selling musical artists of all time in the years since her early-’90s debut. And though she continues to record new music and can still hit the high notes with anyone in the business, Carey, in recent years, tends to be seen as more of a celebrity personality than a recording artist. She’s been in a number of high-profile advertising campaigns, held feature roles in an abundance of films and infamously hosted season 12 of American Idol, an experience she cited as one of the worst of her life. As evidenced by her recent Las Vegas residency, the stage seems to be where she’s most comfortable, so expect a soulful evening of tunes both new and old, as she kicks off her tour in style here in our backyard. 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., $49 and up at livenation.com. Jeff Strowe

Thursday

If you’re in the mood for a murder mystery comedy, head to 221 W. Parker Road in Plano for Rover Dramawerks’ The Bold, the Young, and the Murdered. Curtain times are 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday. Nicole Denson directs the play by Don Zolidis. Here’s what takes place in 110 minutes: The producer of a long-running soap opera tells the bickering cast to complete one episode overnight or it’s bye-bye for the show. Then the director is murdered and cast members start saying their final lines. Can the murderer be identified? Can you spot the killer? Go to roverdramawerks.com for info or call 972-849-0358 for tickets, $15-$24. Reba Liner

Few places have as rich a comedic history as the famed Second City theater in Chicago. Since 1959, this storied ground for writing and performing comedy has trained someone who created something that you’ve laughed at. Second City and its other theaters in cities like Toronto and Los Angeles have given breaks to Bill Murray, Amy Poehler, Gilda Radner, John Candy, Dan Aykroyd, Mike Myers, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Steve Carell, Tina Fey, Ryan Stiles and more. See this groundbreaking comedy factory live onstage from Thursday through Saturday when the theater’s “Best Of” show comes to the Eisemann Center in Richardson, 2351 Performance Drive. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $35 for the 7:30 shows and $30 for the 2 p.m. show and can be purchased at eisemanncenter.com. Danny Gallagher

A son of a well-to-do political family is taken prisoner by the commies during the Korean War and brainwashed into becoming an unknowing assassin programmed to destroy the U.S. government. The Manchurian Candidate is a fantasy, of course. The Chinese and Russians have not programmed any major American political figures to be assassins. Trained them to use Twitter to tear the nation apart instead? Well, who can say? See this 1962 spy thriller at 7 p.m. Thursday at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. The showing is also local film fans’ chance to say farewell to the DMN’s former culture critic Chris Vognar, who’s hosting one last screening of classic movies before heading off to a new job in Houston. Morning News subscribers can get in for free. Tickets are $10.75 for everyone else. Check out chrisvognarfilmseries.splashthat.com for tickets and details. Patrick Williams

Motown legends The Four Tops and The Temptations play a double-headlining gig at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. The two groups rose to fame in the 1960s and cranked out some of the catchiest earworms of the time. The Four Tops' "Reach Out (I’ll Be There)" and "I Can’t Help Myself" sent them up the charts while The Temptations' "My Girl" and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" got regular spins on the radio. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., sold out. Diamond Rodrigue

Nearly two years after its release, Kelly Clarkson is finally touring on her 2017 album Meaning of Life. The first American Idol winner will be back to perform for fans around her home city of Fort Worth. The album is her first since completing her contract with RCA Records. She signed on to a long-term deal with Atlantic Records and started executive producing with Craig Kallman. Clarkson wanted to step away from pop music and give Meaning of Life a more soul and R&B sound. Although the album is different, it still obtained a similar response to her previous releases. The album peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart just like My December. 7 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., $39 and up at ticketmaster.com. Jacob Vaughn

Friday

Giacomo Puccini’s opera Manon Lescaut contains one of the most spirited, individualistic, timeless and tragic female protagonists in the repertory. The young Manon ultimately finds herself pulled between two mutually exclusive paths: a glitzy life of luxury or true love. The result is intensely discouraging, and at once both obvious and startling. Manon Lescaut is sung in Italian, accompanied by English supertitles. There are four performances: at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Wednesday and Saturday, March 1, 6 and 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3. All take place at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets start at $19. Find more info at dallasopera.org. Jonathan Patrick

Patio furniture, flooring, garden supplies, remodeling plans: Spring’s coming, so it’s time for homeowners to start getting prepped for the season of yard work and home upgrades. A home you own isn’t just a place to live. It’s an endless time sink and wallet suck that consume you. OK, so we rent and feel pretty smug about it sometimes — particularly spring weekends, when we’re out drinking while the rest of the city does lawn maintenance. Homeowners can also do things like check out the Dallas Home and Garden Show, a three-day convention of vendors, advice and tips for prettying up the old homestead. Fun! The show runs March 1-3 at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway. Hours are 2-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, with discounts for kids, old people and members of the military. Find tickets and more information at texashomeandgarden.com/dallas-spring-2019/. Patrick Williams

The House on Haunted Hill exists in that place where so many old horror movies are allowed to rest: critically acclaimed for a mix between camp and creepiness and given a certain amount of respect because it was novel at the time, not necessarily because it was good. It’s certainly not bad. The appearance of Vincent Price ensures that. But it’s probably best viewed with your tongue planted in your cheek, which is exactly the dress code for The House on Haunted Hill: A Mocky Horror Show at 11:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Pocket Sandwich Theater, 5400 E. Mockingbird Lane. Comedians Liz Barksdale, Danny Gallagher and Bryan Hickey pepper the cult classic with cutting takes, snide asides and opportunities for audience participation. Tickets are $15 at pocketsandwich.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Lionel Richie is easy like Sunday morning but will make his next local appearance on a Friday. That evening he will play a show at the Global Event Center at WinStar World Resort and Casino. Despite launching a new home decor collection sold exclusively at JC Penney, the longtime crooner isn't giving up his day job. 9 p.m. Friday at WinStar Casino, 777 Casino Ave., Thackerville, Oklahoma, $95 and up. Jeff Strowe

Metric kicked off a huge co-headlining tour through the U.S. earlier this month with Zoé. The Canadian indie-rockers just released a seventh studio album, Art of Doubt. Zoé recently won a Grammy for Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album for Aztlán. Last year they were nominated for three Latin Grammy awards. With July Talk, 7 p.m. Friday at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $41. Diamond Rodrigue

What's left of the Zombies is still worth seeing in 2019. The key duo of Rod Argent and Colin Blunstone are joined by three apt players to perform the joyous psychedelic pop of yesteryear. Normally the band plays bigger venues, but for this sold-out show, it's at the wonderfully intimate Kessler. The band is not some oldies hits revue. Expect to hear the radio hits, but plenty of album cuts people have loved, like "Care of Cell 44" and "I Want Her She Wants Me," as well as Argent songs. This is definitely a great opportunity to see music from the 1960s that still resonates. With Liz Brasher, 8 p.m. Friday at The Kessler. 1230 W. Davis St., sold out. Eric Grubbs

In the early days of his band, Car Seat Headrest, Will Toledo would often find himself screaming vocals into a microphone from the safety of a church parking lot, so as not to wake his parents, who he lived with at the time. The band’s come a long way since then, and their latest project seeks to rectify some of the once necessary haphazardness of one of their first outings. Released last February, Twin Fantasy (Face to Face) is a rerecording of an album Toledo originally released on Bandcamp in 2011. Featuring reworked lyrics and much improved production quality, the update does justice to the original’s hybrid of existentially harrowing self-reflection and hyper-literate indie pop. Showcasing a more confident Toledo, Car Seat Headrest added 19 more cities to their tour last October, with Dallas being the second-to-last stop. They’ll be playing on stage as a seven-piece band, bringing opening act Naked Giants on to man additional instruments as well. Assuming Toledo has paced himself over the course of his last 63 tour dates, this show’s more than worth the price of admission. With Naked Giants, 7 p.m. Friday at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $20 and up at ticketfly.com. Nicholas Bostick

Saturday

For fans of the local MLS team, you finally have your first regular-season opportunity to check out the club’s newest star, the 21-year-old, 6-foot, 3-inch defender Callum Montgomery, picked fourth overall Feb. 21 in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, and see if the team can do better this year than last year’s Knockout Round elimination. For everyone else, it’s a chance to try more than a dozen new food and drink options, including the 3 More Points stands in sections 112 and 120 with a menu of nachos, margaritas, sandwiches, the cheddar-and-jalapeño-stuffed PK Dog and beers and margaritas all priced at $3 when FC Dallas’ home opener against the New England Revolution kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Toyota Stadium, 9200 World Cup Way, Frisco. Tickets start at $23 and are available at fcdallas.com. Jesse Hughey

Pup people can trade floats for fur as Cane Rosso Rescue, Beard Papa’s and Texas Ale Project, 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., host a PawdiGras Party. Canine costuming and general Crescent City-style fabulousness are encouraged from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Participate in costume contests, raffles, live music from Alex and Sarah and noshing on treats, including Munchie Street’s Asian fusion, Beard Papa’s cream puffs and, of course, TAP’s craft brews. No dog? No problem. Cane Rosso Rescue will be on-site with adoptable dogs looking for their forever homes. For more information on Cane Rosso Rescue — including dogs up for adoption or foster care — visit canerossorescue.org. For more information on the PawdiGras Party, search for it on Facebook.com. Merritt Martin

If you've ever wanted to see the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park from the players' perspectives on the field, now's your chance, and all it will cost you is $35 and some sweat. Fitness group Camp Gladiator and the Rangers are holding a 5K workout at the team's soon-to-be former home. The course, open to everyone regardless of how fit they are, will take runners through the stands and onto the field, throwing some exercises in along the way. It's followed by a party with live music, food and vendors offering workout gear. The event is 7-11 a.m. at 1000 Ballpark Way in Arlington. Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for kids ages 10-16 for advance registration; ticket prices go up $10 if purchased at the event. Spectators and kids under 10 can get in for free. Register and find more information at cgstadiumtakeover.campgladiator.com. Patrick Williams

Adia Victoria makes funereal blues steeped in the cultural and social weight of Southern politics and the anxiety that engenders in people of color. Her creaking, haunted ballads are slow to unravel but quick to get under your skin, animated as much by emotional scar tissue as heady cynicism. Inside her dusty, shadowy narratives, religion, alcohol, mourning and emotional intelligence mix, producing something akin to old-world storytelling with a distinctly millennial bent. There’s no sulking in Victoria’s music; instead there’s a celebratory, if fatalistic, spirit that drives her songwriting, an optimism made explicit in her flinty voice and bouncy rhythm sections. Music like this has a way of bridging generations — wrestling with fundamental human suffering never goes out of style. 9 p.m. Saturday at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $12-$15. Jonathan Patrick

The six-piece brass band Big Ass Brass Band isn't like your typical horn section. They make every concert feel like a party with a unique fusion of funk and jazz. The band also received a nod for best jazz act at the Dallas Observer music awards. 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Box Garden at Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave., free. Diamond Rodrigue

Sunday

Really, if you throw bead necklaces out of your car to flashing pedestrians, you could make any boring commute a parade. But cops would probably pull you over and get all mad, so perhaps it's best to wait for a holiday. Luckily, Mardi Gras is here, and Go Oak Cliff will host its Mardi Gras Oak Cliff parade starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. The parade begins at West Davis Street near Windomere Avenue in Oak Cliff. The parade is free and the beads only cost a handful. A crawfish boil and block party in the Bishop Arts Districts begin at 2 p.m. Visit gooakcliff.org/mardi-gras-oak-cliff for details. Paige Skinner

As a Grammy-winning indie songsmith, Jeff Tweedy is about as endearing and emotionally powerful as they come. With his band Wilco, Tweedy has consistently imbued the familiar textures of Middle American indie rock with a depth of genuineness so often lacking in the genre. If there’s one consistent thread in the artist’s subject matter, it has something to do with the struggles of being a human seeking connection amidst the mundanity of everyday life, and how intensely essential empathy is to that humanity. Last year saw Tweedy’s first collection of entirely original solo material, Warm, and the results felt wholly fresh and surprisingly poignant for an artist so far along in a successful career. The songs are sparse, brittle, at once melancholic and triumphant. The distance between the heart of Tweedy’s art and listeners has never felt so intimate. His music is now more skeletal and less adventurous than previous work, sure, but that’s exactly the point. Mortality, addiction and familial love don’t require fancy vehicles to click into place. If anything, such adornments only serve to muddy the signal. Over 30 years into this music thing, Tweedy is still finding new, soul-stirring ways to make human connections. With Buck Meek, 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., $39.50 and up at songkick.com. Jonathan Patrick