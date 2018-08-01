17 Things To Do in Dallas This Week

Wednesday

It's too hot for anything. Too hot to go outside. Too hot to stay inside and open the blinds. Too hot to walk from your car to the inside of some place. But life has to go on, and it's best if we enjoy it while it does. Thankfully, The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St., is hosting poolside screenings of classic movies every Wednesday on the hotel's seventh-floor deck. That means you can watch a movie and soak yourself in cold chlorine water at the same time. Wednesday's free screening is Working Girl, the 1988 rom-com starring Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford and Sigourney Weaver. The show starts at 8:30 p.m. Paige Skinner

Thursday

Author Brooke McAlary’s Slow: Simple Living for a Frantic World wants us to stop and smell the roses. Of course, first we have to plant the roses and struggle to control black fungus and aphids. They’ll need trimming and mulching for winter. Between work and family, who has time for all that? McAlary does, apparently. Her book offers guidance on removing stress and clutter, offering readers tips on how to enjoy the simpler, more meaningful things in life. Hear her talk about the book at Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road, at 7 p.m. Thursday. The event is free. Visit interabangbooks.com for more information. Patrick Williams

Aspiring Hecates and Gandalfs can get a taste of real magic, aka science, at the Perot Museum of Science and Nature, 2201 N. Field St., at the museum’s Wizarding Science program at 5 p.m. Thursday. The museum’s “brainiacs” will perform science experiments that appear magical and offer tips on creating “magical” potions from household ingredients. A witch and wizard costume contest, photo booths, lessons on movie magic and a hands-on painting are also on the bill. The event is included in the price for general admission, $20 for non-museum members, with discounts for members, seniors and kids. Visit perotmuseum.org for details. Patrick Williams

Stevie Ray Vaughan shifted the paradigm of blues and rock and blues-rock, bringing about a new era of blues appreciation while simultaneously launching the genre light years into the future. Tracing the artist’s humble Oak Cliff beginnings to his reputation as one of the best guitarists who ever lived, From Nowhere: The Story of the Vaughan Brothers gifts moviegoers a more intimate look at the life and art of Stevie Ray Vaughan and his older sibling Jimmie Vaughan. Showings start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, August 2, and Friday, August 3, at Oak Cliff’s Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $12. For tickets and more info, visit thetexastheatre.com. Jonathan Patrick

Not only has Tyler Hilton had a substantial music career, his acting career is also noteworthy. He played Elvis in the Oscar-nominated Walk The Line. He also had a recurring role on the teen drama One Tree Hill, while also playing on the show's soundtrack. He starred in Taylor Swift's music video for "Teardrops on my Guitar." This fall, he's releasing his most personal album yet, City on Fire. 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at The Yard, 3017 Morton St., Fort Worth, eventbrite.com, $10 and up Paige Skinner

Friday

The regional premiere of Hand to God by Robert Askins plays at Canterbury Family Main Stage at Addison Theatre Center, 15650 Addison Road, Friday through August 26. Curtain times are 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Go to watertowertheatre.org for details. Order tickets at 972-450-6232 noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Prices range from $32 to $42; pay what you can on Sunday, August 5, when proceeds go to various causes and organizations in need. Joanie Schultz directs the two-hour show, which features a foul-mouthed hand puppet exposing hypocrisy (expect a mix of ruthlessness and humor). Arrive early and create a sock puppet of your very own and choose your seat. Also take note of the warning: “Brief puppet nudity.” Reba Liner

Ah, those back-to-school days. Shiny new pencils and crisp, clean notebooks. Boxes of crayons and bottles of glue. Just a whiff of fresh school supplies is enough to fill us with a wave of nostalgia that makes us forget how much we hated school. Imagine what we’d think if we couldn’t afford the supplies. For more than two decades, the Mayor’s Back to School Fair has provided free school supplies to thousands of students in need. This year’s fair in Fair Park is 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday. In addition to supplies, the event offers immunizations, health screenings, dental exams and free haircuts, along with music, games and demonstrations. Visit mayorsbacktoschoolfair.com for more information. Patrick Williams

He started his career as a professional skateboarder and is best known for starring in the NBC comedy My Name Is Earl, among other acting roles. But Jason Lee’s focus these days is through viewfinders, particularly those of instant-film cameras. It’s such a passion for the Dentonite that he debuted a photography book at the Instant Film Society’s 2016 PolaCon, in fact. Pictures from his follow-up book of photography make use of another vintage camera, a Graflex Speed Graphic. Check out A Plain View, Photographs From Texas, then get inside his head with the Parker Hill-directed short film Sanderson to Brackettville and a Q&A and signing to follow. An Evening With Jason Lee is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at Greater Denton Arts Council, 400 E. Hickory St., Denton. Tickets, $15 for members and $20 for the general public, and more information can be found at artandseek.org/calendar or facebook.com/dentonarts. Jesse Hughey

Long before he stepped in for UFO-obsessed Tom DeLonge in Blink-182, Matt Skiba had Alkaline Trio. Alhough the world has heard more out of Blink-182 for the past few years, Skiba wisely kept his other band going. The trio kicks off its tour ahead of the release of its new album, Is This Thing Cursed?, at the Bomb Factory. Expect another delightful night of bruised pop-punk with this band. Its tunes have withstood trends in pop-punk, and they speak to the angry teenager and the confused adult. With Together Pangea and Ogikubo Station, 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., thebombfactory.com, $25 Eric Grubbs

The British duo of singer Andy Bell and synth maestro Vince Clarke has been making catchy and infectious dance tunes for more than 30 years. With the release of its latest album, World Be Gone, Erasure has been boldly speaking out on political outrage and social justice. The set list for Friday’s show will include many recent compositions, but longtime fans will surely be in for a treat when the band breaks out ’80s gems such as “A Little Respect” and “Chains of Love.” 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., thepaviliontmf.com, $25-$84 Jeff Strowe

Saturday

Watermelon is the food of summer, and nothing is so satisfying as thumping or sniffing one’s way through a pile of watermelons at the farmers market. Dallas Farmers Market, 920 S. Harwood St., is celebrating the season, the melon and the hunt, while kicking off National Farmers Market week, with a Watermelon Festival 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can check out watermelon carving demos and farming classes, watch Café Momentum’s Chad Houser get after some summery recipes, try watermelon bowling and let the kids channel Chihuly with a watermelon art class or plant some seeds. There will be live music and dancing as well as face paintings and other festival standards. Multiple market bags are advised as the stalls will be open and the vendors plentiful. Admission is free but prepping for purchases is always encouraged. Visit dallasfarmersmarket.org for a complete list of activities. Merritt Martin

Viva Dallas Burlesque’s That ’70s Show promises to daze and confuse you in all the right ways during their titillating throwback show at 8 p.m. Saturday, August 4. Viva’s, 1350 Manufacturing St., will turn into a glittery time capsule, taking you back to a time when everything was dyn-o-mite. Your favorite burlesque bombshells will roller skate, disco dance and get funky to all the greatest hits of that polyester-clad, free-wheelin’ decade, including Chola Magnolia, Ella Stryker, Pixie O’Kneel, Red Snapper, Reya del Sol, Vivienne Vermuth and more. Don’t have tickets yet? It’d be a lot cooler if you did. Luckily, they’re available online from $22 to $32 (with tables for four available for $165) at vivadallasburlesque.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Guys, it’s time to face facts. You’re not going to attract the loving eye of a mate for life if you can’t dance. Think about it. If you’re afraid to let your limbs flail freely to the sounds of a rhythmic beat, what else are you afraid of in life? Commitment? Marriage? Children? Don’t let a fear of something like dancing stop you from finding love. Get a dance lesson and maybe meet a few friendly faces at one of the biggest salsa gatherings in the Dallas area at the Vitruvian Salsa Festival every Saturday in August starting on Aug. 4 at the Vitruvian Park Amphitheater, 3966 Vitruvian Way in Addison. Every Saturday kicks off at 6 p.m. and features a quick lesson in salsa dancing for the uneducated from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The dancing continues until 10 p.m. with live music from salsa bands such as Havana NRG, Son Saraguey, Carabali and Tumbaka. Attendance is free. Parking is available for $10 per car. Visit vitruvianpark.com for more information on the event and available parking locations. Danny Gallagher

Last year saw tectonic shifts for mid-’00s hit maker Panic! at the Disco. Now down to only one official member, lead vocalist Brandon Urie, the band has seemingly weathered both the times and the string of departures over the years. Urie’s career is only growing. After he made his Broadway debut as Charlie Price in the 2017 production run of Kinky Boots, Panic! dropped its sixth studio album, Pray for the Wicked, on June 22. Judging from the strength of Urie’s voice on “Say Amen (Saturday Night),” his time on Broadway has invigorated him. The track was one of the first singles released for the new album in March and has a more theatrical singing style from Urie that meshes nicely with the band’s characteristically narrative lyrics. A blisteringly high note from Urie also punctuates the track, illustrating the growth he has made as performer. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave., ticketmaster.com, $40 and up Nicholas Bostick

The Las Vegas natives of Five Finger Death Punch are bringing their heavy metal to Dos Equis Pavilion to promote their latest album, And Justice for None. After recovering from a tough year that led frontman Ivan Moody to cancel tour dates while he was in rehab, the band has come back stronger than ever, rounding out its last date in Texas on the Aug. 4 before moving on in the multistate tour. Breaking Benjamin will accompany Five Finger Death Punch, playing tracks from its newest release, Ember. With Breaking Benjamin, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, Dos Equis Pavilion, 3839 S. Fitzhugh Ave., livenation.com, $30 and up Brad LaCour

Coheed and Cambria release concept albums based off a sci-fi storyline called The Amory Wars. After taking a break from the concept albums for The Color Before The Sun, they are back with the storyline for their newest album, Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures. They're co-headlining this tour with Taking Back Sunday, who are touring off their album TIDAL WAVE. With Taking Back Sunday, Aug. 4 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 W. Las Colinas Blvd., thepaviliontmf.com, $40-$150 Paige Skinner

Sunday

Afrolicious Hair and Beauty Expo is all about celebrating the natural beauty of an African-American woman’s hair. At this expo, there will be vendors all around to help you embrace your hair’s natural beauty. On top of that, there will be a hair stylist competition, a Little Miss Afrolicious Pageant and plenty of beauty to go around. The expo starts at 11 a.m. August 5 at Westin Park Central Hotel, 12720 Merit Drive. Tickets start at $25 at eventbrite.com. Paige Skinner