Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend



Friday

The annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off its three-week run with the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium, 3401 W. Lancaster Ave. (The big All-Western Parade through downtown Fort Worth will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, but there’s no need to wait for the parade if you have a hankering for some rodeo action.) Tanner Fenoglio performs at the Coors Light Roadhouse near the coliseum at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The roping, riding, exhibiting, music and livestock sales continue through Feb. 9, with more stuff to do than we can fit here, so visit fwssr.com for a complete schedule. Rodeo tickets for Friday night are $30 at ticketmaster.com. Patrick Williams

Trends may come and go, but dinosaurs will always be cool and scary. That’s because unlike zombies, who can run like Olympic sprinters, and vampires, who twinkle in the daylight, dinosaurs were real, and it’s only by the grace of evolutionary luck that tasty humans weren’t created in the same epoch as them. However, dinosaurs do walk among us, and you can see them up close at Jurassic Quest, a live, interactive dinosaur exhibit featuring over 80 moving and roaring, life-size dinosaurs. They’re coming here for a four-day stay at Fair Park from Friday, Jan. 18 through Monday, Jan. 21. The traveling dinosaur show has plenty to do besides just look at moving dinosaurs. There’s also dino-themed rides, bounce houses, bungee pulls, a fossil dig, a hands-on science station and much, much more. Tickets are $22 per adult and $20 for seniors over 65. Kids VIP passes are also available for $36 per child that give them unlimited rides and activities at all exhibits. Parking passes are $10 per car. The event is open 3-8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday. Buy your tickets online at jurassicquest.com. Danny Gallagher

"From assembly line to picket line, it’s more than just a job.” That’s the tagline for Sweat, a Pulitzer Prize-winning play about best friends Tracey and Cynthia, whose lives become more difficult when the recession hits and their factory jobs and lives are threatened. Set in 2000 in Reading, Pennsylvania, Sweat dives deep into the industrial working class and friendship. It’s at Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd., from Friday, Jan. 18 through Feb. 10. Tickets start at $32.50 at attpac.org. Paige Skinner

If you’re an old head or serious, learned rap fan — especially of Dirty South bangers — then the name Mr. Pookie (birth name Bryan Jones) really brings out the feels. The DFW MC’s classic hits “Crook For Life” and “Smoke One” spun ominous keys, swirling deliveries and street-wise bars into generational Southern rap masterpieces at the end of the 20th century. A working knowledge of hip-hop history, not to mention Southern rap, simply is not complete without mention of this local legend. Long live Pookie. With Deathrattle, Soulzay, Escuela, Unity-TX and Bozo, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at Wit’s End, 2724 Elm St., $5 and up at prekindle.com. Jonathan Patrick

Twice nominated for Best Cover Band by the Observer, Raised Right Men are a Denton gem covering all your favorite old country songs. The five-piece who call themselves a honky-tonk band invite you to crack open a beer and celebrate the legacy of Willie, Waylon and the boys. 10:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at Twilite Lounge, 2640 Elm St., free. Diamond Victoria

Saturday

Parents will tell you their weekends often consist of chauffeuring the kids to various soccer tournaments, Girl Scout outings, birthday parties, dance classes and competitions, sleepovers, tutoring ... and everyone’s tired before the list wraps up. Cancel everything for Saturday and Sunday and sneak away the littles to the Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane, for USA Film Festival’s 35th annual KidFilm Family Festival. Kids of all ages can enjoy a special screening and autograph session with author, illustrator and KidFilm special guest Marc Brown (attendees get a copy of his latest book, “Everyone Counts”). Then they can check out live-action shorts and feature films on perseverance and the importance of friendships, plus How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Arthurian adventure The Kid Who Would Be King and much more each day. Screenings start at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, and are over before dinnertime. Tickets are free and available starting an hour before each screening (but lines are allowed earlier). Check out usafilmfestival.com for a film schedule complete with descriptions and age recommendations. Merritt Martin

Pokémon is an industry, a marketing juggernaut, a language, a community and a world all its own. There are charts and booster packs and trainers and leagues and benches and all manner of systems and expansions built around the quirky collectible game, much of which is basically inexplicable to the adults buying the cards and other paraphernalia for their kids. Are they playing with Evolved Pokémon or Alolan Pokémon? Who the hell knows? At least our GPS works well enough to transport them to a place where they can go deep on all things Pokémon: the 2019 Dallas Regional Pokémon Championships kick off at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at the Hyatt Regency DFW, 2334 North International Parkway, and run through 6 p.m. Sunday. Pocket monster aficionados will enjoy a full slate of events like old format tournaments, trading-card game challenges, video game tournaments, a Pokémon Go tournament, Pokken and Switch games, panels featuring card illustrators and a rock-paper-scissors tournament. Packages range from $25 to $125 without tournament registration; registration is $44 at overloadevents.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Community Beer Co. is celebrating its sixth anniversary with six different vintages and variants of its outstanding Russian imperial stout Legion and a total of 13 barrel-aged beers among the 65-plus beers available. Check out the company’s Facebook page for a video sneak peek at the beer list. If you’re a beer nerd, it’s probably all you need to see before RSVPing, but if you need to talk a date or friend into joining, there will also be live music, food trucks, a photo booth and local vendors of arts and crafts. Community Beer Co. Six Year Anniversary goes until 8 p.m. Saturday at the Community Beer Co. Taproom & Brewery, 1530 Inspiration Drive, Suite 200. The “extremely limited” (and probably sold out by the time you read this) premier tickets are $65 and get you in the door at noon with a voucher for a custom T-shirt in addition to the commemorative glass and eight-pour drink card that come with the other ticket options. Early entry at 1:30 p.m. is $45 and general admission at 3 p.m. is $30. Tickets will not be sold at the door, so buy them online or get more information at communitybeer.com. Jesse Hughey

The trio born, bred and formed in Oak Cliff known as The Bralettes play a catchy brand of bubblegum punk that’s sure to warm even the coldest of cynical critics’ hearts. Paulina Costilla (guitars and vocals) backed by drummer Andy Cantu and bassist Molly Hernandez know how to write earworms with emotional lyrics any outsider can identify with. The LP-release show serves as the last date of The Bralettes East Coast tour, which saw the trio play for the first time at venues in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and nearly a dozen other cities. To date, The Bralettes only have six songs available to stream online — one three-song EP and three singles, so the band’s debut full-length, 10-song album Cheers! has been eagerly anticipated by fans. Cheers! was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Ian Salazar at The Acid Pad in Arlington (multi-instrumentalist Salazar plays bass and sax in Acid Carousel, and guitar and vocals in Majik Taylor — to name a few). The show’s opening performances include Acid Carousel and a solo set by Salazar, as well as San Antonio’s Junkie. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at Regal Room, 2712 Main St., $10 and up at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Amarillo-born singer-songwriter Joe Ely is still running strong after close to 50 years on the road, with no end in sight. From his early days playing with the likes of Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Butch Hancock as part of The Flatlanders, Ely has been a fixture in Texas’ progressive country scene. Soon after beginning his career and touring through Texas and Mexico with famed British punk group The Clash, Ely helped blur the lines between country music and rock 'n' roll even further. And while the former "Texas State Musician" may have come to Dallas “with a dollar and a dime” after the release of his 1981 album Musta Notta Gotta Lotta, he’ll make his 2019 return with local wunderkind and “Johnny Cash” singer, Frankie Leonie. The teenage singer was recently crowned Dallas’ best country act at 2018’s Dallas Observer Music Awards. Her addition to the bill will make this a night of expertly crafted country music that spans generations. With Frankie Leonie, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at The Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., $22 at prekindle.com. Nicholas Bostick

For well over two decades, Chicago native Felix da Housecat has been one of the most ambitious and celebrated DJs on the techno circuit. Known for his ever-adapting stylistics, which have shifted over the years from an acid-drenched palette to a more understated avant-garde coolness, Felix has remained true to his ultimate goal of getting people out on the dance floor. His track record of achieving that has been pretty remarkable. As an in-demand performer, he’s crisscrossed the globe, taken home some prestigious awards and fought through the demons of addiction to emerge even more focused and dedicated to the craft. In addition to his studio recordings, his remixes aren’t too shabby either, as he’s attacked material from countless artists, ranging from Britney Spears and Madonna to New Order and Pet Shop Boys. Prepare to be properly entertained deep into the night as Felix takes over Deep Ellum’s It’ll Do. 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at It’ll Do, 4322 Elm St., 214-827-7236, $15. Jeff Strowe

Sunday

There’s something magical about toy trains. They’re so small. And they choo-choo. And they go ’round and ’round and through tunnels, and each one is painted differently and then they choo-choo again. If those sentences made you excited, then please attend the Dallas Area Train Show on Jan. 19-20. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, you can look and admire model trains. For hours. Just think of the magical wonderland you can dream up in that time. It all takes place at 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway. Tickets are $10, and children 12 and younger get in free. Visit dfwtrainshows.com for more information. Paige Skinner

The Black Academy of Arts and Letters presents the 36th annual two-time Emmy Award-winning concert program Black Music and the Civil Rights Movement: A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Billed as a “compelling evening of narration, music and dance,” the lineup includes gospel and R&B legends like Grammy winners Dr. Dorinda Clark-Cole and Melanie Fiona, all backed by the 200-strong TBAAL concert choir. This year’s event will feature a special tribute to the late Queen of Soul and civil rights activist Aretha Franklin. Join in on the musical celebration of one of our country’s finest and most tumultuous eras. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at the Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $15. More info at tbaal.org. Jonathan Patrick

Presented by 97.1 the Eagle, which inherited some of the music the Edge played when that station went off the air last year, Pop Evil seems like the kind of band that would lead the station into the future. The five-piece behind “Footsteps” has billed this tour with Red Sun Rising and Badflower as the Rock ’N’ Roll Now. If rock ’n’ roll means coating hard rock with an accessible pop sheen, then that’s what you will get. Lead vocalist Leigh Kakaty is definitely a showman, the kind who can make people put their hands in the air for the majority of a concert. But if you think real, life-affirming rock music has its roots in the MC5, the Stooges or the New York Dolls, this is definitely not the show for you. 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $20. Eric Grubbs