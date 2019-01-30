21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

The Disney empire is a vast, all-encompassing thing. They’re the masters of the Ice Capades, one of the biggest names in Broadway and have a virtual lock on the kids pajama market. Now, their reach expands to the world of a cappella singing. Yep, the domain once reserved for Ivy League a-holes in striped jackets is now replete with mouse ears: meet DCappella, Disney Music’s a cappella super group. Assembled by Deke Sharon, who’s like the Lou Pearlman of the a cappella world, these seven men and women don’t need backing instruments. It’s just their sweet, sweet voices and sculpted eyebrows up onstage, belting out all your favorite Disney tunes at Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets to see the Disney-fied vocal acrobatics are $19.50 to $54.50 at axs.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

In Incognito, playwright Nick Payne tells three different stories to better explore the human mind. One is about Thomas Stoltz Harvey stealing the recently dead Albert Einstein’s brain. The other is about a man named Harvey undergoing brain surgery, and the third is about Martha, a clinical neuropsychologist making some changes in her life after her marriage falls apart. See the play Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Feb. 23 at Bryant Hall, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets start $25 at secondthoughttheatre.com. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Paige Skinner

When Bela Lugosi died on Aug. 16, 1956, the B-movie actor was best known for his genre-defining portrayal of Dracula in the 1931 horror film. Two decades later, on Aug. 6, 1978, Small Wonder Records released "Bela Lugosi's Dead,” the debut single by a newly formed post-punk band Bauhaus. Clocking in at 9 minutes, 36 seconds, "Bela Lugosi's Dead” brought new life to Lugosi's legacy and came to be known as one of the first – if not the first – goth rock songs. Bauhaus broke up in 1983, reuniting the first time for the Resurrection Tour in 1998, then again to tour in 2005, and just before disbanding, reunited one final time in 2008 to record and release Go Away White, which was the group’s first new studio album since 1983’s Burning from the Inside. Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy returns to Granada Theater for “40 Years of Bauhaus” featuring original Bauhaus bassist David J (also of Love & Rockets) to perform Bauhaus’ debut studio album In the Flat Field (released in 1980 on 4AD) in its entirety, plus an extended encore of Bauhaus classics. So this is half the original Bauhaus lineup – minus Daniel Ash on guitar and saxophone, and Kevin Haskins on drums. Desert Mountain Tribe opens. 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $47 and up at granadatheater.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Despite not being the go-to music genre for most people, there was something truly special about the rise of third wave ska bands that ran rampant throughout the '80s and '90s. Combining punk rock speed with DIY efficiency, bands like Reel Big Fish borrowed the flashy horn sections and skank-style rhythms of ska’s big band antecedents, much to the delight of some. None more so possibly than Reel Big Fish frontman Aaron Barrett, who’ll be joining his band as they tour their ninth studio album, Life Sucks… Let’s Dance!, through Dallas. Barrett’s been the band’s only consistent element since the departure of founding member and former bassist Matt Wong in 2007. And his guiding hand and charismatic stage presence have kept the band alive, amidst lagging interest for the entire genre. Then you hear tracks off the new album like “You Can’t Have All of Me,” “G.D. Beautiful Day” and “I’d Rather Get it Wrong,” and it’s clear Barrett still has what it takes to shut off radios and shut down stages. There’s for sure a fine line between good and bad ska, and Reel Big Fish has made plenty of both over the years. But if you’re a fan of horns, skanking and introspection, that shouldn’t be enough to keep you from catching these ska icons perform live. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., 214-978-2583, $22.50. Nicholas Bostick

Thursday

Why make the trek to see a Broadway show when you can support a musical here at home, namely Theatre Three’s The Manufactured Myth of Eveline Flynn, opening at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and running till Feb. 24 at 2800 Routh St.? The musical tells the story of a woman with grandiose ideas of her own destiny and a loose hold on sanity. Music and lyrics are by Ian Ferguson; Michael Federico wrote the book. Both are local theater vets you’ve seen in plays at Second Thought and Kitchen Dog theaters and others. Eveline is played by Lauren LeBlanc. Kara-Lynn Vaeni directs, and musical director is Vonda Bowling. Choreography is by Danielle Georgiou. Other performances are at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Add to the schedule: matinee at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 and a single 2:30 p.m. matinee on Feb. 23. Get tickets ($10-$50) at Theatre3Dallas.com or 214-872-3300. Reba Liner

Kick off the weekend a night early with some feathers, a lot of sparkle and a ton of confidence. The Dallas School of Burlesque and Drag presents The Big Burlesque & Drag Showcase 8 p.m. Thursday at The Nines, 2911 Main St. Hosted by MayMay, this show offers a big, fabulous stage for some big, fabulous debuts that range from sexy and sultry to bawdy and bodacious. VIP seating (sold out as of press time) is on red velvet couches, but there’s no chance anyone’s staying seated when it comes time for the applause. General admission ($10) is standing room only, as it should be. Doors open at 7 p.m., which leaves plenty of time to peruse dallasschoolofburlesque.com and learn more about the school’s drag, burlesque and pole workshops, chair dance, lap dance and naughty Pilates classes. Yes, with the right training anyone can learn to bump, grind and shablam like a pro. To purchase tickets to the showcase, visit prekindle.com. Merritt Martin

Formed in 2015 after weeks spent together in informal jam sessions, the four members of Denton-based psych rockers Mother Tongues have seen their star rise considerably over the last couple of years. They've moved beyond basement stages to grace some of the area's leading musical venues and have picked up favorable reviews and a lot of kindred spirits along the way. Their 2017 EP and the song "Microwaved Bubblegum" made its way down to Australia where an impressed local record label picked them up. Thursday night, they anchor an all-local bill that includes the dreamily, vintage sounds of Us Presidents and shoe-gaze practitioners Antigua. Head out and give some props to the always-evolving Denton scene. 8 p.m. Thursday at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St., Denton, $5 at prekindle.com. Jeff Strowe

Friday

Modern for modern’s sake is not something John Adams, unarguably one of the most important living composers, has any interest in entertaining. His works undeniably dialogue with contemporary musical trends like modernism and the dark inclinations of so-called “serious art music,” yet the composer positions these threads within the larger, richer context of music history, especially more fundamental if less trendy elements like tonality, melodicism and lyricism. Catch a glimpse of art history as Adams conducts the DSO through his own music, including Short Ride in a Fast Machine and his gorgeous Violin Concerto. This might not be quite up there with Stravinsky conducting Stravinsky, but it’s not that far off. Debussy’s Sacred & Profane Dances and Respighi’s Roman Festivals complete the program. There are three performances: at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 31, Feb. 1-2. All performances take place at the Meyerson, 2301 Flora St. Tickets start at $29. More info at mydso.com. Jonathan Patrick

Uptown Players describes the Tony Award-winning musical Spring Awakening as “an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock and roll.” It’s the story of a group of adolescents in late 19th-century Germany coming into their own sexually. Now, there was no rock ’n’ roll then, and fin de siecle morality and sex in Germany sounds like it could be a little bit creepy. On the other hand, Alexander Hamilton never rapped in real life, so let’s just suspend disbelief for this R-rated take on history. The production includes brief nudity, sexual situations and adult themes, so you must be 18 or older to attend. Based on the play by Frank Wedekin, the music was written by Duncan Shiek. The show will run for four performances only, Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 31-Feb. 3, at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Show times are 8 p.m. except Sunday, when there’ll be a 2 p.m. matinee. Find tickets, $35-65, at uptownplayers.org. Patrick Williams

Society has generally made progress since 1948, the year Alfred Uhry’s classic play Driving Miss Daisy begins. But there’s one thing midcentury America had right that we have sadly left behind: taking car keys away from aging drivers. All it takes is one accident by his mother for Boolie, the 40-year-old son of the title character, to hire his 72-year-old mother a chauffeur and refuse to let her ever drive again. For the next 25 years, Daisy Werthan and her driver, Hoke Colburn, develop a profound, transformative friendship in spite of the societal boundaries between a Jewish woman and a black man. But the play’s most important lesson is that old people in cognitive decline absolutely do not belong behind the wheel. Driving Miss Daisy opens Friday at the Core Theatre, 518 W. Arapaho Road, Suite 115, in Richardson, and runs through Feb. 24. Show times are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Feb. 10, 17 and 24. Tickets are $25 general admission, $10 for students and $15 for seniors (whom you should keep a wary eye on in the parking lot afterward). Call 214-930-5338 or visit thecoretheatre.org. Jesse Hughey

The tap shoe is part athletic wear, part musical instrument; nobody drives that home quite the way that Dorrance Dance does. The New York company is a true conceptual powerhouse. In their Dallas debut, ETM: Double Down, the group incorporates company member Nicholas Van Young’s electronic tap boards into every dance. These are a sort of drum trigger on each foot, releasing a varying blast of electronica with each step. The result is EDM powered by dancing, instead of the other way around. The stage becomes the instrument; the dancers unleash both mechanical and aural effects with each piece of choreography. MacArthur Fellow Michelle Dorrance’s creative and groundbreaking show taps Dallas as part of the TITAS Presents series at 8 p.m. Friday at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets are $12 to $135 at attpac.org. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

A local blogger writing concert previews for a glossy Dallas mag’s website once memorably bashed Denton’s annual Babe Bash, spending six whole sentences complaining about the name of the event and using only two words (“Acts include”) to transition to simply listing the names of the bands on the bill. The blogger failed to mention the women in the bands or those behind the idea for Denton’s Babe Bash, which dates back to early 2012 when Kitty Holt (now the lead singer of The Red Death) and friend Sydney Wright came up with the idea of creating an event dedicated to “the promotion of bands with leading females.” And the joke’s on that blogger who thought folks wouldn’t attend the event because of the name, because Babe Bash traditionally packs the hosting venue and tickets usually sell out. And the first-year Babe Bash has grown from a single-night concert featuring all female-fronted bands to an annual two-night event. Friday kicks off with Pearl Earl, Threesome, Felt & Fur and Hen and the Cocks, and Saturday continues the bash with The Red Death, Sunbuzzed, Thin Skin and Sydney Wright. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 1-2 at Andy’s Bar, 122 N. Locust St., Denton, $10 one day, $15 two day at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Local faves Goodnight Ned released a handful of singles last year, including "We Bloom," "Repeater" and "Gaslighting." Expect to hear those tasty new tunes at Three Links. The band continues to have a sound that is not easily categorized. With shades of blues, punk and psychedelic, this band's sound makes sense and has cohesion. Medicine Man Revival makes some incredibly inspired music, which is comparable to funk, hip-hop and fuzzed-out rock. With both acts on the same bill (joined by Bayleigh Cheek), this should make for a great Friday night in Deep Ellum. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 at Three Links, 2704 Elm St., $7-$10 at ticketfly.com. Eric Grubbs

Pete Tong might not have as much name recognition this side of the Atlantic, but he’s still one of the world’s most influential DJs. Best known as the longtime host of influential BBC Radio 1 programs "Essential Mix" and "Essential Selection," Tong’s career in dance music dates back to the origins of Britain’s love affair with the Balearic beats of Ibiza, Spain. He’ll be here in Dallas just a month before playing his annual All Gone Pete Tong Miami Pool Party during this year’s Miami Music Week. Luckily for us, tickets for his performance in Dallas are much more likely to be available than next month’s pool party. And given that he has been a fixture behind the “wheels of steel” for near on four decades, Tong has all the ability to create an unforgettable scene. Don’t miss your chance to dance with one of EDM’s pioneers and most respected tastemakers. 10 p.m. Friday at It’ll Do Club, 4322 Elm St., $25 at petetong.com. Nicholas Bostick

Saturday

Groundhog? We don’t need no stinkin’ groundhog. We got Pete Delkus. Still, groundhogs are almost as cute as WFAA’s meteorologist, and Bill Murray is a funny man, so let’s not give up rodent prognosticators just yet. If you believe a groundhog’s shadow can predict the end of wintry weather, then head to the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road, for its Groundhog Day Celebration. Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Colleen Coyle, WFAA Channel 8 meteorologist, and Robin Carreker, Dallas Arboretum public events board chair, will release Arboretum Annie to see if she sees her shadow. Then you can take a selfie with the groundhog and enjoy a screening of Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray. Visit dallasarboretum.org for more information. Paige Skinner

What’s the only thing in this world that’s better than watching a boxing match? It’s watching a boxing match fueled by revenge. World Boxing Organization light heavyweight champion Eleider “Storm” Alvarez sent former unified light heavyweight champion Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev to the canvas three times during their last meeting in the summer of 2018 in Atlantic City. The judges awarded Alvarez the final TKO and his championship title. Now they’ve both got something to prove. It all goes down at 6 p.m. Saturday at The Ford Center, 9 Cowboys Way in Frisco. The evening will also feature WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez defending his title against the undefeated Carmine “Mr. Wolf” Tommasone. Tickets are between $34 and $235 and can be purchased online at SeatGeek.com. Danny Gallagher

Gettin’ It Storytelling will celebrate Black History Month with Black HAIRstory, a comedic look at black identity. The comics will tell jokes and stories about aesthetics, politics and their personal journeys — all related to black hair. The show is for audiences 18 and older. Tickets are $15 in advance at dallascomedyhouse.com, and the show is 10 p.m. Saturday at Dallas Comedy House, 3025 Main St. Paige Skinner

Virginia native Rachael Yamagata writes intelligent pop songs that are both charming and vulnerable. Dallas is one stop on the singer-songwriter's 10-date U.S. tour this year. Her latest album, 2016's Tightrope Walker, was fan-funded through the music platform PledgeMusic. 7 p.m. Saturday at Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St., $20. Diamond Victoria

Paper Saints finished their latest EP late last year, and Saturday's show at Armoury, D.E. will see the first release of Never Falls Asleep on vinyl. Former members of The Chloes and Funeral Shoes, Paper Saints blends synth, electro-pop and post-punk. With Sub-Sahara and Polystarra, 9 p.m. Saturday at Armoury, D.E., 2714 Elm St., free. Diamond Victoria

Sunday

So, you wanna buy a boat? Congratulations. The Trump years must be treating someone right if they’re willing to invest ... and invest ... in a boat, which rivals a backyard swimming pool as a water-related money sump. But we’re just poor, envious journalists here whose boating experience is limited to other people’s boats. Like yours. (Call us this summer, eh?) Check out all the big boat brands and more at The United Boat Dealers of North Texas’ Dallas Boat Expo, open Feb. 1-3 and 7-10 at Dallas Market Hall, 2200 Stemmons Freeway. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and tickets are $12 for adults, with discounted tickets for children. Find a full schedule at dallasboatexpo.com. Patrick Williams

Monday

In 2016, author Dani Shapiro learned from DNA testing that the man she thought was her biological father, in fact, wasn’t. Her book Inheritance is about that discovery and how it made her think about the nature of identity, family and the secrets families keep. Hear Shapiro talk about the memoir and how we define family when she speaks at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St., as part of Arts and Letters Live. General admission tickets are $40 for adults with discounts for museum members, students and educators. Find them at dma.org. Patrick Williams