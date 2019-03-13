21 Things To Do in Dallas This Week



Wednesday

Leaven your kids' love of video games with a smidgen of higher art at Plano's L.E.R. Schimelpfenig Library, 5024 Custer Road, as members of the Plano Symphony Orchestra perform music from popular games such as Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Video Game Music Celebration begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free, and kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters. Parents are encouraged — by us, anyway, because we play a ton of games — to drop their kids inside and hang out in the parking lot. Trust us on this. There's a reason the first thing we do when starting a new game is turn off the in-game music. But kids can take it and may even like it. Patrick Williams

Failure and Swervedriver touring together in 2019 makes a lot of sense. Both bands were grouped in the same category in the 1990s with their use of shimmering guitars, big choruses and pounding drums. But before this year, they had never toured together. So, making up for lost time, along with strong reunion albums, this is quite a great double bill. Faliure has a new record to tout called In the Future Your Body Will Be the Furthest Thing from Your Mind, and Swervedriver has an absolute scorcher of new LP called Future Ruins. As this is at the House of Blues, shows start earlier than when rush hour around downtown Dallas ends. Make plans to get there early, as the show starts at 7:30. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $35 at livenation.com. Eric Grubbs

Continue Reading

Thursday

If you’re having trouble deciding which of the many fan conventions you want to attend, then book a ticket for All-Con, the locally owned and operated fan convention that covers everything you’ve ever loved about pop culture and more. This year’s All-Con gathering has over 400 events, including a complete cast reunion of the original Battlestar Galactica TV series featuring Dirk Benedict, Terry Carter and Laurette Spang; live karaoke and burlesque shows; geek-themed game shows where you can win cash and prizes; cosplay contests; a national qualifying tournament for “Settlers of Catan” and so much more. The convention runs from 10 a.m. to midnight Thursday, March 14, through Saturday, March 16, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17 at the Crown Plaza Hotel, 14315 Midway Road in Addison. Attendance is free on Thursday. Four-day badges are $69.95. One-day badges are $34.95, and badges for children ages 5-12 are $19.95. VIP badges are also available for $169 and include two front seats for the burlesque show, one opportunity to skip the line for a celebrity autograph and other goodies. Visit all-con.org for more information and to purchase tickets. Danny Gallagher

The Dallas Museum of Art hosts Second Thursdays with a Twist, and March 14's event is Live Long and Prosper. You guessed it, it's Star Trek-themed. At the DMA, 1717 N. Harwood St., you'll be able to watch some fan-favorite Star Trek episodes, do some arts and crafts, visit the galleries in "warp speed" and hear all about fictional technology from podcasters and educators. It's from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $5 and free for museum members. Visit dma.org for more information. Paige Skinner

Yes, Aaron Burr himself is coming. But before Hamilton actor Leslie Odom Jr. graces Dallas with his presence, there is Hamiltunes Dallas: When Are These (13) Colonies Gonna Rise Up? at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Room Where It Happens, aka Frisco Rail Yard, 9040 First St. in Frisco. The Ham-sessed can take their shot at performing favorite songs from hit Broadway musical Hamilton among an audience just as revolution minded. In fact, as each performer takes the microphone, the audience becomes the chorus to create a live performance like no other. For those ready to duel at the mic, a $10 ticket is required for access to the song sign-up list (sent to attendees on Monday, March 11, and songs do go quickly!). Those with stage fright can sing for free from the audience. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. and runs the length of the actual show (with a short intermission). Food trucks and a full bar are available, but attendees/performers are encouraged to dress for the outdoors. Purchase tickets and find more info at Eventbrite.com and Facebook.com. Merritt Martin

Friday

Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St., sees its share of classical performances, but this weekend the Turtle Creek Chorale will be pushing the power chords to the rafters with a lot of classic rock. Dallas’ beloved group brings its 250 voices to celebrate the hair, the fringe, the swagger and the vocal gymnastics of the most mischievous era of music with Blinded: Turtles Rock Out! Audiences can select performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday or 2:30 p.m. Sunday and hear the likes of Aerosmith, Meat Loaf, Queen, The Rolling Stones, The Who and more. Some fairly hip guy by the name of Mick once said, “You can’t always get what you want,” but if an expertly performed showcase of rock ’n’ roll favorites is what is desired, he might have been wrong. Tickets are available at $25 (balcony), $45 (orchestra) or $50 (orchestra premium) on turtlecreekchorale.com. Call 214-526-314 for more info. Merritt Martin

The Urban Movement Festival Vol. 2 is here, and it's bringing hip-hop culture from the underground to above ground. It's a family-friendly event where dancers compete for a grand prize of $400. It will be 7 p.m. Friday, March 15, at McCall Plaza, 998 E. 15th St., Plano. The event is free for spectators and $10 per dancer. Vince "Funkadelic" Escano will be the DJ, and The Alliance and E.P.Y.H. will be guest performers. Visit the event's Facebook page for more information. Paige Skinner

Before you toddle off Saturday for a day of drunken debauchery to celebrate the man who helped bring Christianity to Ireland, check out The Quiet Man, the 1952 film classic that matched John Wayne with his favorite female lead, Maureen O'Hara, and director John Ford, who won an Academy Award for the film. It's a rom-com about an American boxer — Wayne — who returns to his native Ireland after a tragedy in the ring leads to vow never to throw another punch. Moving to Ireland after making such a vow is a bit like moving to Dixie after vowing to never eat fried chicken, but hey, it makes for a good movie. Also ... Maureen Freakin' O'Hara. Lush red hair. Green eyes. Incredibly beautiful. You might have a "Pictures of Lily" moment. The Quiet Man screens for free at 7 p.m. Friday at the Plaza Theatre, 521 W. State St. in downtown Garland. Visit the event's Facebook page for more details. Patrick Williams

Deep Ellum will be just a bit more dangerous Friday night when Kodak Black comes through Dallas in between court appearances. The 21-year-old raps about changing his ways almost as much as he raps about crimes he’s committed and the sentences he’s served, though it’s hard to be sympathetic to his struggles when he still seems so prone to getting into trouble. For those willing to separate the artist from the art, there’s quite a bit of depth to Kodak’s introspective rhymes. Hidden under the flashy veneer of the hood rich lifestyle is an expressive and talented artist, who unfortunately still seems to be living in the same chaos that colors his music. His transgressions seemingly haven’t harmed his popularity as his last album, Dying to Live, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. But talent can keep you out of prison for only so long, and with a possible 30-year sentence hanging over his head, this could very well be the last time Dallas will get the chance to see Kodak live. 7 p.m. Friday, March 15 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $62-175 at thebombfactory.com. Nicholas Bostick

The Rich Girls remain one of the best local cover bands. After forming as a New Year’s dare in 2010, the Hall & Oates tribute band quickly gained a local fan base, and the unforgettable group won a Dallas Observer Music Award for best cover band in 2014. 9 p.m. Friday, March 15 at The Rustic 3656 Howell St., free with RSVP. DR

Saturday

Dallas, do your thing: It’s your annual chance to dress head to toe in green, start pounding green-dyed alcoholic beverages well before noon and party your shamrocks off all day long. The 40th anniversary Dallas St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Greenville Avenue and Blackwell Street. Find your place among revelers of all types along the 2-mile route and scramble for all those green beads and other tchotchkes flung from the 90-plus floats making their way to Yale Boulevard — then make your way down to 5701 E. Mockingbird Lane for the St. Patricks’ Parade Concert, kicking off at 12:30 p.m. with music from a slate of tribute bands including Poo Live Crew, Just Like Pink, The Nirvana Experience and M80s. Tickets to the all-ages concert are $20 and up. The parade is free (except for the bar tab, of course). For more information, including a detailed map, head to dallasstpatricksparade.com. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

Social justice warriors are a cancer on the progressive movement, comedian and political commentator Bill Maher said recently on his HBO show Real Time. Maher, famously cranky and cynical, might align with the progressive side himself, but he makes his living as a professional bullshit-caller, so no one is safe when he picks up a microphone. Hear what's pissing him off lately when he appears at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, 316 West Las Colinas Blvd., Irving. Tickets start a $59.95 at livenation.com. Patrick Williams

DeSoto's Errol Spence Jr. is in tough spot. Saturday night, the IBF welterweight champion of the world will step into the ring at AT&T Stadium for the biggest fight of his life. Spence is 24-0 in his professional career with 21 knockouts. He's about a 4-1 favorite over his opponent, Mikey Garcia. Spence will have vociferous home crowd behind him when the opening bell sounds on his first fight as a pay-per-view headliner. So why is he in a tough spot? Garcia, 39-0 in his own right, is taking all the risk this weekend. Garcia's won world titles in four weight classes, all the way from featherweight (126 pounds) to super lightweight (140 pounds). Nevertheless, a Garcia upset against Spence in the 147-pound welterweight class would be momentous. A Spence victory not so much. Remaining tickets for the 8 p.m. fight start at $75. Find them at seatgeek.com. Stephen Young

Thirty-five years into his gangsta rap career, Ice Cube’s late-2018 LP Everythang's Corrupt proved to many fans he’s still relevant and has a lot to say. With the title track, “Chase Down the Bully,” and “Arrest the President,” Ice Cube's songs demonstrate he’s pulling no lyrical punches on his 10th solo studio album, on which he memorably raps that the Trump administration treats the White House like a trap house. At 49 years old, Cube’s narrative stanzas tackling sociopolitical issues head-on stands as a sharp contrast to today’s young SoundCloud rappers’ brand of often unclear, lyrically mundane mumble rap. Cube broke out while in trailblazing gangsta rap act N.W.A. in the late 1980s, before embarking on his solo career, which included several hit records, a couple of platinum-selling albums and numerous hit singles highlighting his “skillz” as a wordsmith and storyteller. Add in his starring roles acting in films like Boyz n the Hood, Barbershop or the Friday film series, and Ice Cube is an undeniable icon of pop culture. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at South Side Ballroom, 1135 S. Lamar St., $24 and up at livenation.com. Daniel Rodrigue

For the second time this year, Grammy-nominated artist Travis Greene will roll into Dallas for another heartfelt and ambient performance, this time at The Bomb Factory for his See the Light Tour. In January, the Christian-gospel artist was in town to promote his latest album Crossover Live from Music City and play a sold-out Passion Conference, an annual event that seeks to attract 18- to 25-year-olds to glorify God in worship, prayer and justice for spiritual awakening in this generation. It took Greene 10 years to build his music career into what it is today. Despite being told he was not good enough by a music executive in the earlier stages of his music, Greene now spends his days traveling and performing around the world. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at The Bomb Factory, 2713 Canton St., $30 at ticketfly.com. Jacob Vaughn

Born Earl Stevens, rapper E-40 has been one of the most prodigious talents on the scene since debuting in 1986. With 27 studio albums under his belt, a bevy of television and film appearances, and a sizable roster of collaborators like Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, and G-Eazy, to name just a few, it's been pretty hard to miss his numerous projects. However, even if the music doesn't initially register, you may recognize his name from his various business ventures. Past outlets Fatburger and Wing Stop franchises, 40 Water Energy Drinks and "E-40" 40-ounce beers have all recently borne the brunt of Stevens' labors. Despite all this, his true calling lies on the stage, a comfortable locale where he's been kicking it in high gear longer than many of those in attendance Saturday night at Canton Hall have been alive. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $39.50 and up at ticketfly.com. Jeff Strowe

Blake Ward is one of the busiest DJs in Dallas, with four weekly events and recently having taken up management of his new Four Four Booking agency. He has a longstanding Saturday night Glamorama gig at Beauty Bar. As far as promotion goes, Ward is relentless, a perfect example of how to connect, inform and grow a DJ audience. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 16 at Beauty Bar, 1924 N. Henderson Ave., free. Wanz Dover

Sunday

Seamstress falls in love with poet. Poet falls in love with seamstress. A "feisty and flirtatious" woman named Musetta lurks in the background. One woman falls ill to bad health. What will become of the love triangle? Who will the poet choose? Will both women ditch the poet and run away together? This is the opera La Bohème and its playing at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St., Ste. 500. Tickets start at $19 at dallasopera.com. Paige Skinner

Monday

Attend Food in Fashion at The Joule, 1530 Main St., from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday and you may be supporting a future chef. It’s the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association’s third annual charity event benefiting the public school program for career development in the restaurant and hospitality industries. A portion of proceeds will go to El Centro College’s Food and Hospitality Institute and CitySquare’s WorkPaths Hospitality Training Program. Ticket categories are $150, $125 and $75; the top figure, of course, entitles the buyer to more food, perks and gifts and best seating for the fashion show and auctions. Donnie Brown (11 seasons on the Style Network) will emcee. For more info, go to foodinfashion.org or call 972-671-4372. Reba Liner

Tuesday

Do you think Adnan did it? is a conversation starter and personality test that, among the NPR-listening, MacBook-using set, at least, is almost as revealing as Beatles or Stones? Possible evidence supporting the defense of Adnan Syed, who’s been convicted and imprisoned for the murder of ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, and the sloppy work of the police who investigated the crime were explored in the 2014 inaugural season of the smash hit true-crime podcast Serial. Season 2, about the U.S. soldier who walked off his post and into misadventures in Afghanistan, was a disappointment on par with True Detective’s second season, while the third is winning back listeners who want to hear more about how screwed up our justice system is. The show’s host and a producer are now on tour telling how they brought the murky stories to your earbuds. Creating Serial: An Evening With Sarah Koenig & Julie Snyder is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. Tickets range from $28 to $65 at attpac.org. Jesse Hughey

Wednesday

Originally founded with the intention of recreating the idyllic atmosphere of Viennese concert gardens in the summer, the Boston Pops Orchestra delivers programs focused on accessible classical music and popular song. For over 130 years, this well-oiled entertainment powerhouse has introduced the classical form to fresh audiences and new generations, with the pure artistic force that only the Boston Symphony Orchestra, aka “America’s Orchestra,” can muster. Hear them in concert at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place. Tickets start at $49.75. More info at bso.org. Jonathan Patrick