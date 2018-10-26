Listen to People Tell Their First-Time Stories at Theatre Too

The first time you have sex will most likely be a memorable one. The anticipation, the awkwardness, the fear, the excitement — all of these emotions make even the slightest details of the night crystallize in your brain. My First Time, a comedy being performed at Theatre Too one night only on Saturday night, sheds light on the humorous aspects of that special moment in an individual’s life.

My First Time is set up with four performers each doing a staged reading in which they interchange solo pieces that require interaction from the other performers on stage, and in some cases, the audience itself. Between the monologues, scenes and duets, the audience is invited to share their own stories via index cards left on each audience member’s chair. Questions such as “When did you lose your virginity?” are on the cards, with any answers given protected under anonymity. Throughout the show, a screen behind the performers will reveal stats from the audience’s answers.