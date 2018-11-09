Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend



Friday

It’s time to compost your pumpkins and start setting out those Christmas decorations, y’all: the holidays are coming, and along with them, the annual barrage of parties, shopping and traffic. Before things get too stressful, take some time to ease yourself into the holiday spirit at the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road. Visit on Friday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the low-key kickoff of Holiday at the Arboretum, where you can enjoy a daytime stroll through the annual 12 Days of Christmas exhibit, sip a special holiday drink (including pumpkin lattes and frosted mints) and take in the sights and sounds of Christmas sans the crowds. Things really kick into high gear on Wednesday, Nov. 14, with the start of live holiday music, evening strolls through the lighted exhibits and visits with Santa Claus. For a full list of holiday events, visit dallasarboretum.org/visit/seasonal-festivals-events/holiday-at-the-arboretum. Admission is $10 to $15 per person, plus $15 parking. Jennifer Davis-Lamm

For those who missed the first run of pop-up art installation Sweet Tooth Hotel at Victory Park, 2316 Victory Park, a second chance is now available with the second chapter in the series, 1955. The visually arresting pop art that make up Sweet Tooth Hotel are the brainchildren from contributing artists who worked on the first limited run, such as Jeremy Biggers, with new artists joining the pack such as Hatziel Flores. The focus of 1955 is retrofuturism, an exploration of the designs and creative energy that imagined the future in the previous mid-century. The gallery will be open through Dec. 31, with tickets selling out fast. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit sweettoothhotel.com. Brad LaCour

Before Aziz Ansari became a household name as Tom Haverford on Parks and Rec, he was a young stand-up comedian performing in sketch shows like the Human Giant. Returning to his stand-up roots, Ansari will be making a stop in Dallas on his multi-city tour at The Theatre at Grand Prairie, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. Those not familiar with the Parks and Rec and Master of None star can expect a spirited observational style that evokes a similar spirit to comedians Hannibal Buress and John Mulaney. Ansari is slated for only one show at The Theatre, and fans would do well to purchase tickets for the comedian who only comes through town once every few years. See the show at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Tickets start at $39.75 at axs.com. Brad LaCour

Long before the early uproar trying to demonize the style of rapping known as drill music, most of the very young proliferators of the aggressive, violent style of hip hop grew up on Chicago’s South Side during a particularly violent period in the city’s history known to be plagued by record numbers of murders and gang violence. Like other drill forerunners in Chicago, Keith Cozart grew up with the murders making headlines every week. Cozart reportedly started rapping on his mom’s karaoke machine as a young child, began recording at 11 or 12, and in 2012, at 17, he released his debut album as Chief Keef, Finally Rich, which included singles “I Don’t Like,” "Hate Bein' Sober" and “Love Sosa” — some of drill music’s most iconic songs. (Expect to hear all three songs at the concert.) Kanye West helped catapult "I Don't Like" to many new ears after dropping a remix on his Cruel Summer compilation album as "Don't Like.1." Whether folks love or hate Chief Keef’s delivery and style, he’s quickly solidified a cult-like following. 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at South Side Music Hall, 1135 S. Lamar St., tickets start at $25 at eventbrite.com. Daniel Rodrigue

Ray Wylie Hubbard has never been part of the mainstream, but he likes it that way, and it's served him well so far. The Texas country singer-songwriter, now in his 70s, got his start about 40 years ago but didn't see major critical acclaim until sometime in the '90s. Hubbard explores themes of mortality on his latest LP, last year's Tell the Devil I'm Gettin' There as Fast as I Can, with his son Lucas lending a hand on guitar. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $24-$49. Diamond Victoria

Saturday

Comedian Michelle Wolf is probably best known for her performance at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April, in which she dared roast people who had hired her to roast them. You know, “afflicting the comfortable,” the thing those journalists in the room were supposed to be doing rather than making themselves comfortable? During her shocking routine, she had the gall to say things the spineless access-lackey White House press corps deems over-the-line, such as reiterate that White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lies on behalf of her boss and the kleptocratic regime currently in power has been less than helpful to women. She’s working on a new one-hour special, and you can hear it in progress at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $35 plus an $8.51 fee. Call 214-948-1546 or visit thetexastheatre.com for tickets or more information. Jesse Hughey

Sebastian Maniscalco’s web page says this about the comedian: “Let’s face it: in our increasingly tepid, polite, and politically correct culture we need more people like Sebastian Maniscalco.” OK, so we’re not sure what culture that’s talking about — maybe things are different from California, where he lives, or he’s been spending time in Canada — but politeness has been in short supply lately. Maniscalco’s riffs on subjects like his father’s method for keeping animals out of his garden (“murder the bastards”) and taking Uber (“It’s like hitchhiking with your phone.”) are funny, no doubt. That’s why he’s ranked as one of the top-earning comedians by Forbes. But reckless, un-PC bomb-throwing. Nah, just laughs, which the culture could use right now. Get some for yourself as Maniscalco brings his Stay Hungry Tour to the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10. Tickets are $39.75-$59.75 at axs.com. Patrick Williams

The Lakewood Home Festival is a community-wide event that raises money for three local public schools Lakewood Elementary School, J.L. Long Middle School and Woodrow Wilson High School. The festival begins with an auction party at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway. Then the home tour of the seven homes begins the next two days at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 at lakewoodhomefestival.com. Paige Skinner

Christmas shopping is never easy no matter whom you’re shopping for. If you want to be the favorite daughter or son, then you need to do more than just buy your parents a set of knives. You have to think outside the box. Etsy Dallas’ Jingle Bash is here to help. With more than 25 vendors, you’ll be sure to find a one-of-a-kind handmade gift that will earn you both a hug and a kiss from your mom. It all goes down from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at F.I.G., 1807 Ross Ave. For more information, visit etsydallas.com. Paige Skinner

Dallas' own Power Trip has been around for enough years to warrant a suitable 10-year anniversary show. With a sound that recalls the thrash metal and American hardcore of the 1980s, the quintet has never given up or compromised their vision. As one of the best live bands to come from the North Texas area in recent memory, expect this show to be brutal and intense, to put it simply. The band elicits the kind of response that makes you crash into those around you, all in the name of releasing stress and having fun. This show starts early in the evening, as there are six other bands on the bill. Pace yourself, friends. You don't want to gas out by the time Power Trip hits the stage. With Ceremony, Cold World, Iron Age, War Hungry, Back To Back and Holy Order. 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Canton Hall, 2727 Canton St., $36.50 at ticketfly.com. Eric Grubbs

It's been several years since Matthew Houck, aka Phosphorescent, released an album. The prolific Alabama native, around since the early 2000s, collected his largest swaths of praise in 2013, when he released Muchacho, a gorgeously crafted, lyrically stunning collection of lived-in tracks that cemented his status as a generational talent. Since then, Houck has become a completely changed man. He nearly died of meningitis, recovered, got married, became a father and relocated to Nashville. There he settled into domesticity by building a studio and recording his newest album, C'est La Vie. Though it retains much of the country-tinged elegance and lyrical forthrightness that has been a bedrock of his oeuvre, the new material packs enough surprises in both sound and content to make it different from all that has come before. Backed by an ace band, it will be exciting to see the new material blend with the recent classics. 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave., $30 at prekindle.com. Jeff Strowe

Waco native Wade Bowen is on tour in support of his latest album, February's Solid Ground. Bowen is a leading figure in Red Dirt and Texas Country today, regularly filling venues around Dallas-Fort Worth. Tonight he's playing at the House of Blues after opening act Flying Buffaloes. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $20-$45. Diamond Victoria

Sunday

The Junior League of Collin County is hosting the 23rd Annual ’Neath the Wreath Holiday Market, a four-day holiday gift market, at Plano Event Center, 2000 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, starting Nov. 8. More than 13,000 shoppers from all over Texas will visit the market to shop for holiday and home decor, clothing, jewelry, children’s items and, of course, food. Tickets are $15 at eventbrite.com. Visit jlcollincounty.org for more information. Paige Skinner

Touring North America in support of its new album Generation Rx, pop-punk band Good Charlotte makes a stop through House of Blues tonight. The band became wildly popular in the early aughts with pop-friendly hits like "Lifestyle of the Rich and the Famous" and "Girls & Boys," but the band packs a little more punch in its seventh studio album, released in September. 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St., $43-$63. Diamond Victoria