Single? Celebrate Galentine's Day With Chocolate, Bowling and More

February is the time to celebrate the love in our lives. Now that Leslie Knope (played by Amy Poehler) in Parks and Recreation has gifted us the notion of Galentine’s Day, we can officially recognize that love extends beyond romance. What a relief. There are tons of things in Dallas for you and your besties to do together, so put the ice cream away, go dig up that outfit that makes your butt look good and tackle this list of our favorite events and friend date ideas.

You had me at desserts

Legacy Hall is hosting a girls-only night of food and fun. They’re claiming it’s “the ultimate Galentine’s Night Out” and based on the lineup, they’re probably right. Blush Wine Bar and Haute Sweets Bakery are teaming up to do what they do best (Hint: it’s wine and sweets). They'll pair five flights of wine with five sweet treats. The menu includes macarons, mousse and some red wine-poached pear almond frangipane. Yum. “Don’t worry, carbs don’t count on Galentine’s Day,” they claim. We’re not sure about that, but we’re loving the “leave the boys at home” bit. Don’t forget to stop by the Kiss & Blush table by Sephora before you head out to the Box Garden for an 8 p.m. showing of 10 Things I Hate About You.

What: Wine and dessert pairing, makeup and a movie

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13

Where: Legacy Hall, 7800 Windrose Ave.

How much: $30

Chocolate delight

Who needs romance when you can have chocolate? Dallas by Chocolate and Dallas Bites! Food Tours have cooked up the perfect way for you to indulge your sweet tooth on the go. They have three tour options available Feb. 14. There’s the Valentine’s Champagne and Chocolate Tour, which features “decadent finds” from four local chocolatiers and bakeries, paired with Champagne at each venue, plus beverages on the luxury bus that will cart you around town. There’s the Decadent Valentine’s Dreams Tour, which focuses on offering a broad variety of chocolate samples. There’s also the Vintage Valentine’s Tour, which includes chocolate and other desserts to nibble on, wine and jazz. Go to dallasbychocolate.com to reserve your spot.

What: Chocolate tours

Where: Dallas by Chocolate & Dallas Bites! Food Tours, 4925 Greenville Ave.

When: Thursday, Feb. 14

How much: $43-$84

Wine and divine callings

Even the most independent queen will at times question where it’s all headed. If you’re looking for answers, Nancy Jean will host tarot card readings at Times Ten Cellars and she has a Hearts and Minds special going this week. For $25 you can find out “what your soul is looking for,” which she points out is better than knowing who your soul is looking for anyway. She’ll be there from 6 to 9 p.m. and she does readings on a first-come, first-served basis, so you and your girls can pop by for a glass of red and a chat. Hey, if nothing else, at least there is wine in your future.

What: Wine and tarot card reading

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12

Where: Times Ten Cellars, 6324 Prospect Ave.

How much: $25 for a reading

Chick flick on the big screen

What’s a better way to celebrate Galentine’s Day than crying into a box of popcorn while watching Tom Hanks find love again? Local theaters are loaded with sap this week so there is plenty of material here for your happily-ever-after fix. Moviehouse & Eatery is hosting a February full of Chick Flick Instant Classics, and Feb. 13 is Sleepless in Seattle. Both the Angelika Film Center and The Majestic are kicking it old school with showings of the all-time favorite Casablanca. The Landmark’s Magnolia will enjoy the sultry banter of Bogart on Feb. 12, and Alamo Drafthouse is throwing a Moulin Rouge movie party every night this week, which includes a Can-Can dance contest and prop giveaways for use during the movie because nothing says “BFFs” like waving blinking rings while belting: “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.”

What: Chick flicks galore

When: Tuesday-Thursday, Feb. 12-14

Where: Angelika Film Center, 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane; The Majestic, 1925 Elm St; Landmark’s Magnolia Theatre, 3699 McKinney Ave.; Moviehouse & Eatery, locations in McKinney, Flower Mound and Keller; Alamo Drafthouse, locations in Lake Highlands, Richardson, Las Colinas, Denton and the Cedars

Dessert x four

At this risk of including something too “date-ish,” you should probably know about this Valentine’s Day event from Chocolate Secrets that features a four-course dessert menu. Yeah girl, you read that right. It’s priced at $180 per couple, so yes there will be couples there getting hopped up on sugar and being sweet and gross. But look, do you really need some skinny dude judging you from across the table while you plow through four courses of chocolate? No, you don’t. Just grab your best girlfriend that’s DTF (down to feed) and call Chocolate Secrets to reserve your spot. The Chocolate Secrets’ Valentine’s Day Fourplays Event also includes a bottle of Champagne or wine, complimentary valet, live music and a gift. Call 214-252-9811 to reserve.

What: Four-course dessert

When: 7:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 14-16

Where: Chocolate Secrets, 3926 Oak Lawn Ave.

How much: $180 per couple

Bitter bowling

Your ex was a jerk. Bowl & Barrel wants to give you the perfect opportunity to “celebrate being independent” while also indulging in some sweet bitterness during their Shred Your Ex night. It’s simple: just bring a picture of your ex on Feb. 14 and prepare to destroy it in exchange for complimentary hors d’oeuvres while you bowl. Yes, public venting for food rewards. That’s a girl’s night out Taylor Swift could get behind.

What: Bowling, noshing and ex-bashing

When: Thursday, Feb. 14

Where: Bowl & Barrel, 8084 Park Lane

Get down with Sinatra

Can it be Frank Sinatra season all year long? Dallas’ favorite crooner Ricki Derek is performing his classic love songs, followed by a screening of It Happened One Night. Expect nods to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. In other words, a cast of characters you don’t need a man to enjoy.

What: Toe tapping and a movie

When: 7 to 10 p.m. Thurday, Feb. 14

Where: Granada Theater, 3524 Greenville Ave.

How much: $25-35

Flower walk and tasting

There’s always something romantic about the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden and until Feb. 22, you can still take advantage of their winter prices. Take a walk through more than 100,000 pansies and violas that are in peak bloom and enjoy the winter edibles in A Tasteful Place.

What: 100,000 pansies and violas

When: Until Feb. 22

Where: Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, 8525 Garland Road

How much: $5