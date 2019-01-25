AMC Will Screen All Oscar-Nominated Best Picture Films on One Day

Vice has been nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Lead Actor (yes, that is Christian Bale) and Supporting Actress (Amy Adams). If you haven't seen it, you get another chance.

The 91st Academy Awards are a month away, but this is still barely enough time to plan the perfect viewing party. Only 30 days to buy a sheet of poster board and create a betting bracket for categories, like longest political acceptance speech. A mere 720 hours to buy snack food and label each with a movie pun. A scant 43,200 minutes to buy mini Oscars to hand out as party favors. With all that planning, who has time to actually watch the movies nominated? AMC Theatres is providing a binge-able solution with their AMC Best Picture Showcase.

Now in its 13th year, the AMC Best Picture Showcase will bring back and show seven of the eight films nominated for Best Picture. For this year’s showcase, the films will be screened over two Saturdays, Feb. 16 and Feb. 23, beginning at 11 a.m the first week and a 24-hour marathon event Saturday, Feb. 23 beginning at 10 a.m.