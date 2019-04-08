A Reality Show Where You Basically Catfish People Is Casting in Dallas

Every day 200 new shows are added to Netflix (only a slight exaggeration), so why shouldn’t you be in one of them? Fortunately, fate smiles upon you, Dallas residents, because The Circle, a new reality game show being produced exclusively for Netflix, is hosting auditions Saturday, April 13.

The Circle, produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, takes a diverse selection of individuals, forcing them to interact and vie to become the most popular player, thus winning the cash prize. The only catch: You will never see or hear the actual voice of any other player in the game. The multiple contestants are secluded in their own efficiency apartment-type room for the duration of the show, limited to being able to only communicate to other players through “the circle.” Each round, the group will vote on someone to be “blocked” until only one remains.

While a player speaks to other contestants through “the circle” (think Facebook messenger on a TV screen), they can portray themselves to be anyone they want to be. A 40-year-old mother of two can say she’s a 25-year-old punk-rock lead singer, and a 19-year-old man can pretend to be a female Instagram model. So basically this is internet in the form of a dating show. To give you an idea, the winner of the first season was Alex Hobern, a 26-year-old internet comedian who posed as a woman using pictures of his girlfriend to fool other players.

If you’re wondering why you haven’t heard of this game before, it’s because you’re probably not British. The first season was a British hit, wrapping its season in October. The success of the show has inspired copycats in multiple countries, and now the U.S., France and Brazil are prepping their own versions of The Circle.

For the auditions, no one needs to prep a song or show off their juggling skills, because the casting agents want to hear you talk and learn a little more about your personality. Eligibility to be cast requires you to be 18 or older and have the ability to leave the country if needed. Much like in a reality show, there’s not a specific thing the production company has stated they’re looking for, but emotional instability is always a plus.

The only description Studio Lambert has released for its ideal contestant is on the posting for its casting notice.

“This reality game will suit confident people who are prepared to be put to the test. So if you have strong opinions and have a clear strategy to win, then apply today.”

So there you have it. If you have no confidence with meek opinions, take that weak shit over to Jeopardy! To audition for The Circle, make sure to be at the Red Rock Bar and Grill 11 a.m.