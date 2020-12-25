Socially Distanced New Year's Eve Events in Dallas

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

In a year that was tumultuous and tragic, there is a collective hope that 2021 will bring us all good fortune. Let us start with a New Year’s Eve celebration.

While in previous years, we've aimed to out-drink and out-slut everyone we know with the wildest party we could find, now we long for safe, socially distant fun. There are a few events that you can attend in person or virtually for maximum COVID safety. Here are a few options to ring in a hopefully better new year:

New Year’s Eve at It’ll Do

9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It’ll Do Club

4322 Elm St.

Dallas’ legendary It’ll Do club is hosting a New Year’s Eve party that adheres to social distance regulations, with hosts Red Eye and Ancient Deep. Tickets are $15 and only available online. Masks are required, and food will be available for the duration of the event.

New Years Ever Burlesque Show in the Limbo Room at Ruins

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Ruins

2653 Commerce St.

Oh yes, hunny, we did add a drag show to this list. Local drag artists and queer icons Bleach, Lana O’Hara, Kylee O’Hara Fatale and Mulan Alexander will be at Ruins giving their best burlesque renditions, so bring your cash or have your Venmo accounts ready to tip these deserving performers your coin. A Champagne toast will take place at midnight, and social distancing will be enforced at the show. Reservations are limited and tickets start at $25.

Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2020

Dallas’ iconic reunion tower is giving everyone a front-row seat, from the comfort of your home, of their annual fireworks presentation with streaming options on YouTube, Facebook Live, NBC 5 and 100.3 Jack FM. For the fifth year in a row, Reunion Tower and Hunt Realty are partnering to bring alive the firework event that will benefit Children’s Health — to whom viewers are also encouraged to donate. More information, including links to donate, are available on the tower’s website.

The Royal Masquerade Ball

10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Statler

1914 Commerce St.

If you’re more of an aspiring socialite type of simply want to feel like a side character from The Great Gatsby, then The Royal Masquerade Ball is your stop. With large party options costing up to $3,500, there’s no denying that a good time will be had at the hotel in downtown Dallas. Two rooms will be set up for the occasion, one that will house a three-course dinner and another serving as the dancefloor with an open bar and cocktails waiting for your consumption. Special room packages are available for the event and ticket prices start at $150. You can find more information on The Statler’s website.

New Year’s Eve in Times Square

It's doubtful that many of us will be traveling to the Big Apple to watch the ball drop in Times Square and for generations, it’s been a tradition to watch Dick Clark — and now Ryan Seacrest (cue eye roll) — count down into the new year from our own living rooms. This year, Times Square is providing multiple streaming options for the ball drop and Seacrest will still be on our television screens, for some reason, helping us ring in the new year.