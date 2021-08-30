This Fall's Most Exciting Movies Spotlight Local Talent

click to enlarge After a string of roles in successful films and series such as The Handmaid’s Tale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grapevine's McKenna Grace is battling spirits in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Rachel Luna/Getty













There was a time we got excited for new movies and not just confused. Whenever we look forward to a release, we're also filled with questions: Which movies are playing in theaters? To what streaming services do we need to subscribe now? What the hell is Paramount+? Can you watchif you have Disney+, or is there an extra charge?Even though their viewing may require a bit of research, this fall promises an exciting slate of movies, and we're especially excited about the projects from homegrown stars.The days of action-packed summer fare are slowly fading away, making way forjust ahead of awards season. Between the return of Michael Myers and James Bond to the star-studded reboot of, the fall is packed with attention-grabbing titles. If you need help making a decision, make sure to check out these exciting upcoming projects from Texas artists.Even if he’s best known as the goofball from thefranchise, actor Simon Rex looks to be taking a more serious turn with this drama about a washed up porn star. Directed byauteur Sean Baker,was shot in Dallas and other Texas locations last fall.Look, the inspirational football story isn’t a tough formula to crack, but it can lift our spirits when done well. This Zachary Levi star vehicle (it also stars Dennis Quaid, Anna Paquin and Virginia Madsen) about two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner shot many key sequences in Allen this spring.Even if he’s every coffee shop hipster’s favorite director, Texas-born Wes Anderson rarely misses, and he’s pulled in another impressively stacked cast for this story of American journalists in France. Among them is Dallas’ own Owen Wilson, who is reuniting with Anderson for the eighth time.Even if his Emmy-nominated serieswas canceled, Jonathan Majors isn’t slowing down and frontlines an action revenge Western in. Majors is not the only impressive name attached to the all-Black cast; the film also features Regina King, Idris Elba, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, Zazie Beets and RJ Cycler.Thomas Savage’s novelbroke social barriers when it debuted in 1967, depicting suicide, depression, homosexuality and domestic abuse within the American West. We’re certain the upcoming Netflix adaptation won’t be an easy one to watch, but we’re looking forward to seeing Dallas’ Jesse Plemons in the sympathetic role of farmer George Burbank.We’re pretty much convinced that if Clint Eastwood ever actually dies, it’ll be on a movie set. The 91-year-old screen legend returns to screen — for what we can only presume is his final performance — as an aging Texas cowboy transporting a child fugitive across the Mexican border.? A classic.? An underrated gem. The rest? Eh. We’re hoping this upcoming reboot from Texas filmmaker David Blue Garcia brings some energy to this tired series.Nobody makes us nostalgic for our existential teenage days like Texas filmmaker Richard Linklater, whose coming-of-age classics includeand theseries. Virtually every Linklater movie is described as “his most personal yet,” but this one draws on the director’s childhood during the days before the Apollo 11 landing.Austin-based filmmaker Terrence Malick is responsible for Texas classics such asandThe director brought his last film,to the Fort Worth Film Festival back in 2019; we’re hoping for another local festival run for his biblical epicWhat’s that? Another? Ditching the New York setting for a rural backdrop, the new “legacyquel” replaces the cynical scientists with a batch of young heroes. Among them is Grapevine actress McKenna Grace, who at 15 has already co-starred in. Maybe she and Eastwood should pair up to shatter Hollywood’s ageism.