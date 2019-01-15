The Container Store May or May Not Be More Crowded Thanks to Tidying Up

A new year, for some, may mean extreme change and a mad dash to The Container Store.

When Marie Kondo’s Netflix series Tidying Up kicked off Jan. 1, the show brought new meaning to the phrase “thin is in” as the tiny, Japanese decluttering guru coached distraught couples into getting their shit together and organized. It also sparked speculation on social media that people are now rushing out to shop for boxes and bins.

Continue Reading

“Marie Kondo’s gonna have me posted up at the Container Store,” tweeted @wilfreyfrey, while another user stated they were about to blow all their Christmas gift cards on tiny boxes.

Really?

Kondo authored The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up and has been listed as one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people. Part of her strategy is persuading those who may have blurred the lines between collector, hoarder and just plain sloppy into piling every last thread of their clothing into one large mound, at once, so they can gasp at it. KonMari is what she calls the method to the madness as they then reacquaint themselves with their belongings and decide if the stuff can still “spark joy.” If it doesn’t, they thank the item before giving it the boot.

“I judged people for their clothes piles for four episodes,” tweeted @foxeratu, “until I made my own pile.”

At some point, I was reminded of the time when I had decided to quit buying my now teenage daughter anything with a cubby-hole because whether it was a bin or whatever, the more things she had to store stuff in, the more stuff she would store.

Of course, nobody wants to see their prized possessions languish in a cardboard box or paper sack, and Kondo understands that. She gracefully showed up during the first episode with a gift of adorably petite storage boxes, and she discourages stowing items away inside plastic bags as that could resemble trash.

A quick stop by the Container Store in Arlington revealed rows and rows and rows of storage solutions, which [briefly] made the idea of tidying up KonMari-style seem almost attractive. Facebook

Twitter

More shares recommend reddit email



A quick stop by the Container Store in Arlington revealed rows and rows and rows of storage solutions, which [briefly] made the idea of tidying up KonMari-style seem almost attractive. There were also lots of shoppers, but I still wasn’t convinced a Netflix show was having a zombie-like pull on people.

An employee at a Dallas Container Store, who had never heard of Kondo or her show, offered that even though the store had less parking because of construction, the place had still experienced more customers.

“I don’t know what to attribute that to,” she says.

Nor did I. But that was before receiving a text from my daughter, who’d been binge-watching Tidying Up, asking if we could “buy some organizing bins and boxes and then get started on our piles.”