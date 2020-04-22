Woman Crush Wednesday: Model Lucy Gebert

Our woman crush this week is model Lucy Gebert, whose otherworldly beauty makes her a standout in the fashion world. It's no wonder Gebert's signature edgy elegance makes for a photographer's acid dreams: Although she's lived in Frisco since toddlerhood, Gebert was born in Luzern, Switzerland, to Canadian parents. She was an "average" art student with a taste for Dadaist photography and old film, whose aim is to become art herself. We are obsessed.

What’s your dream career moment?

Walking in New York Fashion Week for Alexander Wang

Who’s your woman crush in fashion?

Ève Salvail. Her shaved head is very iconic and inspiring.

EXPAND Gebert is inspired by Ève Salvail's iconic baldness. Erin Faison for Flanelle Magazine

What do you miss most about going out?

I miss getting coffee at my favorite coffee shop in Denton and hanging out with my friends.

What’s one rule you don’t subscribe to?

I tend to not follow many rules. I guess I would say the fashion rule "you should dress according to your age." I think you should dress however you want, no matter your age.

Do you have any theories that don’t necessarily hold up but you believe anyway?

I took an art history class last summer, and my professor was discussing about a theory that Vincent van Gogh did not kill himself and that it was actually a group of teenagers. According to my professor, apparently this group of teenagers always messed with van Gogh and he was too nice to do anything about it, and one day while messing with him they accidentally shot him. It's probably not true but it's an interesting theory.

What’s your favorite fashion moment in history?

Ève Salvail in The Fifth Element

What makes you feel like you’re an old soul?

I love 1920s silent films, and I love French New Wave films as well.

And what makes you think you’ll never grow up?

I don't ever want to work in an office wearing khaki pants.

What’s the coolest thing in your house?

My collection of Man Ray's photography books.

Tell me your favorite personal tradition.

I like to go on long walks by myself.

What’s one game show that you think you could win?

Definitely Jeopardy.

What’s one song everyone loves that you can’t stand?

I'm not sure if everybody can't stand this song but I would have to say "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish.

What’s one thing that you constantly tell yourself?

"Keep working hard and don't give up, always follow your dreams."

What work of art best represents your personality?

Jackson Pollock "Lavender Mist: Number 1," from 1950

What would someone assume about your personal life if they went through your internet search history?

That I really like to buy band T-shirts.

What are some things you do that make you feel like a good citizen?

I never litter, and I've never had a speeding ticket.

If your life were a movie, who would it be directed by?

It would have to be Jean-Luc Godard.

What most fascinates you about humanity?

That we strive to create to make life worth living.

Outside of your work, in what aspect of your life are you most stylish?

I would say how I dress ... my personal style consists of all leather jackets with Doc Martens boots.

Tell me something that bothers you for no good reason.

When couples sit next to each other in a booth and not across from each other.

What’s your biggest cause?

My biggest is to create art and to be art.

What are some ways you’re keeping your spirits up during the quarantine?

Listening to my favorite music, sketching in my sketchbook and reading.

How do you think this time period will change you?

I think it will definitely change me. I've had more time to reflect and take care of myself.

What question do you love to be asked?

"Are you a model?"

And what’s the answer?

"Yes!"

EXPAND "My biggest is to create art and to be art." Mission accomplished. Alicia Stepp