Attention, Singles: Republican Men Might Not Pick Up That First Date Check

Whether you’re a Republican, a Democrat or Wiccan, there is one thing that unites everyone: sex. Everyone wants it, but one particular group is a little less willing to spread their wallets to make it happen.

A new survey of more than 400 Dallas residents showed that Republican men are less likely to grab for the check on a first date than Democratic men. To be fair, the numbers are pretty close, but hats off to the courageousness of all the men who didn’t offer to pick up the check at all. That is the action of a confident man not afraid to go home alone to a studio apartment. The full breakdown is below.

45 Republican males offered to pay for the check

31 Republican males offered to split the check

48 Republican males did not offer to pick up the check

52 Democratic males offered to pay for the check

40 Democratic males offered to split the check

40 Democratic males did not offer to pick up the check

13 Republican females offered to pay for the check

26 Republican females offered to split the check

30 Republican females did not offer to pick up the check

15 Democratic females offered to pay for the check

20 Democratic females offered to split the check

43 Democratic females did not offer to pick up the check

The study was done in-house by the dating site WhatsYourPrice.com, a website that allows enterprising singles to auction off the privilege to take them on a date for the highest bid. It’s similar to buying a stuffed bear on eBay without the sexual tension. However, if you want to have sex with the stuffed bear, it’s exactly the same thing. The site boasts more than two million users worldwide with nearly 20,000 of those in the Dallas area. The average date offer in Dallas is $237.

All survey participants are members of WhatsYourPrice.com, with the Dallas numbers isolated from a larger survey of all U.S. users. The numbers do skew higher nationally, with 647 Republican men offering to pick up the check on a first date compared with 788 Democrat men. So keep in mind: If he doesn’t want to pay for your birth control, he probably isn’t going to buy your mozzarella sticks either.

Kayla Kalinski, a WhatsYourPrice.com specialist, advises the best thing to do, no matter your sex or political leaning, is to at least offer to pay on the first date.

“Male or female, I think that offering to pay for the check regardless of your gender is a safe bet,” Kalinski says. “If you’re looking for your date to pick up the check, hopefully they say, ‘No I’ve got this,’ after you offer, and if you’re looking to pay for the check or split the check, hopefully they respond the way that you’re hoping, but I feel that just offering to pick up the check is a safe bet. And then if your date doesn’t respond how you’re hoping for, it might be a sign that they’re not the one for you.”