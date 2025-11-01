Best Comeback
Tripping Daisy
Eighteen years after it quit playing, legendary Dallas rock band Tripping Daisy returned for a victory lap. Its first show back, at Club Dada, was packed equally with Gen-Xers who followed them closely in the ’90s and young fans who had, until that moment, never had a chance to hear the MTV hit “I Got a Girl” performed live. The reception was so positive and powerful that the band played for two hours, including repeats of six songs. The reunion continued with two more dates in the Dallas area — at Homegrown Fest and NyTex Sports Centre — as well as gigs in Houston, Waco, San Antonio and Austin. Frontman Tim DeLaughter remained vague about the band’s future, but when the NyTex gig arrived, it was clear another goodbye was imminent. Energy at the show was sky high, with laser lights, bubbles, 750 pounds of confetti and numerous crowd-surfers, including DeLaughter’s son. Breaking up is hard to do, but we applaud the band for giving the brief reunion its all and leaving us wanting more. Here’s hoping DeLaughter was serious when he said the group might return in another 18 years.