Best Place to Have Your Band Shirts Printed
Every band needs a cool shirt, and who better to help you whip one up than fellow Dallas musicians? The owner of Lewellyn’s Print Shop, Chris Lewellyn, is a drummer who has been in the music merch business for nearly 20 years. He got his start working with Reverend Horton Heat and opened his own shop between Deep Ellum and East Dallas after teaching himself how to screen print. Lewellyn’s employs Hunter Moehring of Sealion and Taylor Smith of Loafers and also designs posters, album covers and even websites. You’ll see the team’s handiwork on merch for local bands like Party Static, the venues Three Links and Double Wide, and on goods for national acts like the Toadies and Hank Williams III, too. Lewellyn also strives to accommodate his employees’ rehearsal, performing and touring schedules, so when you give your business to this shop, you can feel good about supporting the Dallas artist community.