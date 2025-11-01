Best Hot Dog
The hot-dog joint is an endangered species in Dallas. In this city, tube meats simply don’t get the same love as burgers. Only a few true joints are left to grab a great hot dog, which means the good ones, the really stellar dogs, stand out. The Tokyo Dog at the newly opened Sumo Shack from Wabi House’s chef Dien Ngyuen is as bright as a star. It’s made with house blend of wagyu beef sausage and neatly piled with bonito flakes, scallion, caramelized onion and nori. The nori, fine columns of seaweed, stirs up an aroma of the sea. Despite the nontraditional ingredients, it somehow maintains the soul and heart of a good, old-fashioned dog.
Readers’ Pick: Angry Dog