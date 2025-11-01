Best Place to Get Lashed

Bike sharing first came to Dallas at Fair Park in 2014 under the city’s cunning plan to encourage more cycling by putting its first bike-share racks in a place few people go and allowing them to rent a bike and ride … well, nowhere, basically, before heading back to the fixed racks. “Dallas Unveils World’s Saddest Bike Sharing Program” was the headline on our story announcing the program. Garland-based company VBikes took a slightly different tactic — call it “the not stupid one” — this summer when it opened its bike-sharing system in Dallas. First, it put their bikes where people are — in Klyde Warren Park, for instance. Second, it uses an app-based system that lets users wave their phones over a bike’s smart lock, ride it wherever they want and leave it there. Lastly, VBikes priced it right. While the city charged $5 for the first 30 minutes and $2.50 per hour after for the privilege of riding in circles around Fair Park, VBikes are $1 an hour with a limit of 10 hours per day. The bikes are GPS equipped, and the company’s goal is to eventually have enough bikes in the city so you’re never more than a half-mile from one, meaning you won’t necessarily ride somewhere and get stranded because someone used your bike while you stopped off to shop or drink. Imagine that: a bike sharing system in Dallas that turns bikes into a usable mode of transportation. Wonder if the guys behind the company would be interested in managing other services in Dallas, like City Hall.