Best Place to Get Lashed
Don’t try to deny it. We’ve seen you hauling ass down the Tollway, one hand on the wheel, the other holding a mascara brush, attention focused on yourself in the rear-view mirror. Make a stop by The Lash Lounge in Preston Forest Village. There, the friendly, professional staff will carefully glue on natural-looking, long-wearing eyelashes. Lie back on a comfy table, close your eyes and let the trained aestheticians give you the battable eyes you desire, one skillfully placed lash at a time. It’s not cheap — around $300 for your first visit — but there are discounts for regular customers, and you can come back for lower-cost fill-in treatments to keep those lashes thick and full, and the rest of us from dying in a fiery wreck for the sake of beauty.