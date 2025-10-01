Best Bar to Get Drunk Without Even Trying
If you don’t know about ironically trashy trailer-theme bar Double Wide by now, maybe it’s not the right place for you. The indie band haven is deliberately tacky, and patrons are too cool to take pictures sitting on the patio’s row of toilets or in front of the Dolly Parton mural. But nobody is above the effects of its bar’s concoctions. One drink in particular stands out in its stealthy knockout powers: the Yoo-hoo Yehaw. The frosted, cherry-topped delicacy’s alcohol content is so hidden in between the flashback flavor of the childhood-favorite chocolate drink that it’s like getting drunk by eating dessert. For bonus points, the winter version of the bar’s staple is served hot and is seemingly twice as potent.