Best Festival
GrapeFest
For four days every September, Grapevine shuts down its historic Main Street to car traffic and throws what it bills as the largest wine festival in the Southwest. Admission gets you a wine glass and access to the wine tasting area, where more than 100 Texas wines are on offer. For a full glass and a shaded place to sit, head to the champagne terrace or the wine and brew pavilions. Food vendors offer pizza, kettle corn and other treats from booths along Main Street, and local artists are on hand to show off their work. Other highlights include a grape stomp, a Champagne cork-shooting contest and a tennis tournament.